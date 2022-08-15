‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
ATLANTA (AP) — In a victory for Georgia’s Republican governor, a federal judge has reinstated a work requirement in the state’s plan to expand Medicaid coverage to more low-income residents. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the Biden administration’s decision to revoke approval of the work requirement and a related Georgia proposal to charge some Medicaid recipients monthly premiums was arbitrary and capricious. The work requirement was approved by then-President Donald Trump’s administration, but the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Centers announced last month that it was revoking approval of that plan and the premium requirement. An email after hours to CMS was not immediately returned.
abc17news.com
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired the powerful budget-writing House Appropriations Committee for one term. Dixon said in a statement Friday that “Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities and improve our economy.” Hernandez said Dixon’s “vision is the right one for Michigan.”
abc17news.com
California nuke extension challenged in legislative proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by up to 10 years is being rebuffed by Democratic legislators. They want more investment in renewable energy, new transmission lines and storage. The Associated Press obtained an outline of a proposal being circulated by legislative Democrats that calls for spending $1.4 billion on renewable and other programs. That contradicts Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to to extend the lifespan of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. It is scheduled to close by 2025. Newsom says the reactors should keep running to safeguard reliable power amid a hotter climate.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Weather Channel
Photos Of West Virginia's Floods
Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
abc17news.com
Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. The campaign was over a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with the state showed that abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on their campaign to defeat the measure. Abortion opponents who pushed the measure spent nearly $11.1 million. Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw each contributed $25,000 to the no campaign.
abc17news.com
Flood-damaged Death Valley to reopen popular sites to public
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley National Park’s most popular sites will reopen to the public on Saturday, two weeks after massive flash-flooding. But the National Park Service cautions visitors to expect delays and continuing road closures. Locations that will reopen include the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Badwater Basin, Zabriskie Point, and Mesquite Sand Dunes. Access to the park will be limited to State Route 190 which reopened Friday and to the Panamint Valley Road. Officials say visitors should plan ahead and not rely on GPS because all other paved roads will remain closed for repairs. Backcountry roads are still being assessed. Death Valley was hit by downpours from monsoonal thunderstorms on Aug. 5.
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Putnam counties after flooding hit the Mountain State. Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads. Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues, including […]
FEMA responds to Governor's comments
'If I sound frustrated, it's not that I'm not grateful. It's that these people need help." Governor Andy Beshear was visibly frustrated this afternoon about part of FEMA's response to the disaster.
abc17news.com
Public schools receive ‘In God We Trust’ poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, “In God We Trust,” that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher...
abc17news.com
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in female sports as the school year begins after a judge reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Utah state Judge Keith Kelly made his ruling Friday. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now go before a state commission of political appointees who will determine if they are eligible to participate. Utah’s ruling marked the latest court development in a nationwide debate over how to navigate a flashpoint issue. Similar cases are underway in states such as Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
AOL Corp
Eastern Kentucky flood victims were trapped inside home as it washed away, family says
A family member of two Eastern Kentucky flood victims says rescue workers nearly managed to get to the married couple before their home washed away. Judy and Victor “Bones” Slone of Leburn were among those who died in the Kentucky floods, Judy’s niece Julia Everidge said Sunday.
Invasive hammerhead worms are spreading in Kentucky
Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Recently, over 100 sightings in the Atlanta area have been recorded and the worms have invaded multiple Kentucky counties upending local gardens and lawns and attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight scattered showers and storms
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will surge ahead of an incoming cold front from the northwest this afternoon into the overnight hours. Strong winds and a few impressive downpours tonight will be the main threats. Overnight lows cool to the mid-60's with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: Scattered showers...
abc17news.com
Tracking two rounds of storms to start the weekend
TODAY: Friday starts quiet, with partly cloudy skies. Some cloud cover from showers and storms to our northwest will be present this morning, but most should still get a sunrise. Some showers may try to work into mid-MO from the northwest, but an overall dry start to the day is forecast. A cold front that is part of the system driving activity to our northwest will move closer this afternoon. Ahead of the front this evening, storms will begin to develop in mid-Missouri. Storms may approach our western most counties by 4-6, but move closer to Hwy 63 by 7-9 this evening. We may see an isolated storm with the potential to create gusty to damaging winds, and small hail. Overall, the severe risk is low.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
Comments / 0