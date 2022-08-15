‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

TODAY: Friday starts quiet, with partly cloudy skies. Some cloud cover from showers and storms to our northwest will be present this morning, but most should still get a sunrise. Some showers may try to work into mid-MO from the northwest, but an overall dry start to the day is forecast. A cold front that is part of the system driving activity to our northwest will move closer this afternoon. Ahead of the front this evening, storms will begin to develop in mid-Missouri. Storms may approach our western most counties by 4-6, but move closer to Hwy 63 by 7-9 this evening. We may see an isolated storm with the potential to create gusty to damaging winds, and small hail. Overall, the severe risk is low.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO