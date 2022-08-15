ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Gutierrez: Garcia Is A Tremendous Fighter, But Anyone Would’ve Beat Colbert That Night

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Roger Gutierrez has a healthy respect for Hector Luis Garcia. The WBA 130-pound champion’s opinion of his upcoming opponent isn’t based, though, on the ease with which the undefeated Dominican contender defeated Chris Colbert in his last fight. The strong southpaw replaced an ill Gutierrez as Colbert’s opponent on less than three weeks’ notice, but Garcia dropped the previously unbeaten Brooklyn native during the seventh round and dominated him on the scorecards in their 12-round WBA elimination match (119-108, 118-109, 118-109).
Boxing Scene

Usyk Promoter Brushes Off Bulked-Up Usyk Concerns: His Speed And Power At His Best When He Stays Around 220

Alexander Krassyuk isn’t convinced that Oleksandr Usyk beefed up unnecessarily for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. Widely circulated video clips in recent weeks appeared to show that Ukraine’s Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight and current unified heavyweight champion, had gained considerably more muscle mass since his victory over Joshua in their heavyweight title bout last September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For some, the improved physique is a sign that Usyk plans on being on the front foot in the rematch; for others, it is a more worrisome indication that Usyk’s best attributes––namely, his speed, nimbleness, and footwork––may be at risk of being diminished.
Boxing Scene

What A Win (Or Loss) Means for Usyk and Joshua

Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (DAZN, 1 PM EST), a fighter who has done almost everything will try to repeat the victory that brought him one fight from the pinnacle of boxing. 35-year old Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) has always been a winner. He captured Gold at the 2011...
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: My Job is Not Done - Bombzquad is Back!

Former WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder is finally on the road back. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Wilder will collide with Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC title eliminator on October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius will headline a FOX...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Joshua: I Can Bring Fury Out Of Retirement; He's Not Thought Of His Life After Boxing

Anthony Joshua has taken Tyson Fury’s latest retirement proclamation about as seriously as most people who follow boxing. Joshua is certain that a victory over Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch Saturday night would lure Fury back to the negotiating table for what would be billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history. If the huge heavyweight regains his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts from Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it seemingly would be difficult for Fury to pass on a showdown with Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) that would secure a career-high purse and an opportunity to become boxing’s fully unified champion in their division.
Boxing Scene

Artur Beterbiev Injured, Mandatory Title Defense Against Anthony Yarde Postponed

Artur Beterbiev appears to be done for the year. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are now on hold for the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion to defend against England’s Anthony Yarde. An undisclosed injury suffered by Beterbiev forced the previously agreed-upon WBO mandatory title fight—eyed for late October—to be pushed back until early 2023.
Boxing Scene

Joshua Buatsi-Jean Pascal: IBF Title Eliminator Heads To August 30 Purse Bid

Another ordered fight featuring Joshua Buatsi is at the mercy of the highest available bidder. BoxingScene.com has learned that a purse bid hearing has been assigned to determine promotional rights to the IBF-ordered title eliminator between England’s Buatsi and Quebec’s Jean Pascal. The IBF scheduled the hearing for August 30, after the negotiation period expired without a deal in place.
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz: Deal Reached For October 22 Lightweight Clash

Vasiliy Lomachenko is set to resume his career. The famed Ukrainian southpaw touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday to begin training camp for a planned fight in the fall. BoxingScene.com has since learned that Ukraine’s Lomachenko now has a date and opponent for the event, as he will face budding lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz. The bout will headline an October 22 show on an ESPN platform from a U.S. location to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua II: Stats & Stakes

A memorable heavyweight generation gets its latest big chapter on Saturday (DAZN, 1 PM EST) with a sequel of one of 2021’s biggest bouts. In movies, exceptional sequels stand out because they feel like there are less of them. Successful franchises build by delivering on the promise of familiarity, but more. Pick a franchise: Terminator, Rocky, Lethal Weapon…
Boxing Scene

Stevie Spark Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn

Australian Super-Lightweight contender Stevie Spark has signed a multi-fight deal with promotional giants Matchroom Boxing to become Eddie Hearn’s latest recruit down under. The 25-year-old from Toowoomba in Queensland turned professional in 2014 whilst still a teenager, getting off to a perfect start with a TKO win over Kyle Teer at the Rumours International Centre in his hometown.
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu Hopes To Incorporate His Father To Prepare For Jermell Charlo

Undefeated junior welterweight Tim Tszyu is planning to incorporate his Hall of Fame father, former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu, to prepare for a planned fight against undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo. The fight between Charlo and Tszyu is expected to take place at some point in the coming...
Boxing Scene

Arum Confident Fury Will 'Answer The Bell' For Usyk-Joshua Winner

Despite the retirement announcement by Tyson Fury, the boxer's co-promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, expects the boxer to return for a fight with the winner of the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. Fury was in action back in April, when he retained the WBC heavyweight title...
