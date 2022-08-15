ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Fleming Island High School dedicates stadium to late athletic director

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Fleming Island High School renamed its football stadium Friday night for former Athletic Director Randy Warren. The school superintendent and members of the school board joined together to honor Warren before the Friday night football game against Westside High School. The official name of the...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
News4Jax.com

Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI

MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon. Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base. The driver, who police have not identified, was allegedly drunk when he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

State Attorney’s Office says sheriff candidate T.K. Waters did not commit voter fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent reports questioning the residency of Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters have some claiming voter fraud. But a spokesperson for the 4th circuit State Attorney’s Office said they have not been presented with or found any evidence of voter fraud on behalf of Waters. The comments were sent to News4JAX after the online news outlet “The Tributary” raised the possibility that Waters might have committed voter fraud, saying the Supervisor of Elections said he lived in one part of town, while his campaign said he lived elsewhere.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FDLE: Help find missing 17-year-old from Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Lake City. Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen in the 400 block of South East Woodhaven Street in Lake City. She was wearing a black shirt and glasses. If you’ve seen her please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 386-758-1095.
News4Jax.com

Week 0 high school football pick: Can Jackson beat Brunswick in opener?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season begins in a small way Friday night. Jackson opens the regular season a week early as it visits Brunswick. The rest of the local Florida teams won’t get started playing regular season games until next week. With the return of football, that means the return of weekly predictions. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly picks.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

UNF poll: Waters narrowly ahead of Burton in race for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a University of North Florida poll of likely voters in the upcoming Florida primary, respondents were asked about the special election to elect a new Jacksonville sheriff following Mike Williams’ resignation in June amid controversy over his residency in Nassau County. The poll done...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Medical experts concerned over surge in overdoses, deaths from eutylone -- aka ‘bath salts’ -- in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville said it has seen seven cases of overdoses from eutylone in the last 12 months. That might not seem like a lot, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns Florida has the most cases in the country and eutylone is a drug that is highly addictive and deadly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vehicle owners face the aftermath of Springfield flooding, city working to fix ongoing flood issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video footage from News4JAX Insiders captured cars underwater at UF Health and major flooding in the Springfield area Thursday afternoon. The aftermath of the massive flooding left many cars sitting in the UF Health Springfield Pavilion parking lot because they wouldn’t start. To put things in perspective, the flow of the water was so strong that it picked up a trailer and moved it to another section of the parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘They spent their entire lives in cages’: Local animal rescue organization helps to transport 60 beagles to safe shelters across US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An animal rescue organization based out of Jacksonville is currently taking part in the largest dog rescue operation in US history. Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), which is based out of Jacksonville, is one of more than 60 animal rescue organizations assisting the U.S. Humane Society’s efforts of transporting the animals to safer shelters across the county where they can be put up for adoption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

