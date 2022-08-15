Read full article on original website
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonSaint Johns County, FL
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrestZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Positively Jax: Duval County teacher works to bridge ‘gap’ between community, school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Math teacher Tiffany Scott says she believes if you want to see change in the world, you need to be that change. It’s why she accepted a teaching position at George Washington Carver Elementary School. The school had three consecutive failing grades -- until last...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters responds after report questions his voter registration location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is speaking out about where he lives and where he’s registered to vote after a report on Thursday that said Waters is registered to vote in the Nocatee area within Duval County but doesn’t currently live there. It’s a...
News4Jax.com
17-year-old accused of bringing gun to school in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Columbia County Police Department responded to a tip Thursday regarding a teenage high schooler carrying a firearm on campus. According to a news report, deputies received a tip about a student possibly carrying a gun at Columbia High School from another law enforcement agency that was working on a separate investigation.
News4Jax.com
Fleming Island High School dedicates stadium to late athletic director
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Fleming Island High School renamed its football stadium Friday night for former Athletic Director Randy Warren. The school superintendent and members of the school board joined together to honor Warren before the Friday night football game against Westside High School. The official name of the...
News4Jax.com
Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
News4Jax.com
Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI
MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon. Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base. The driver, who police have not identified, was allegedly drunk when he...
News4Jax.com
State Attorney’s Office says sheriff candidate T.K. Waters did not commit voter fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent reports questioning the residency of Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters have some claiming voter fraud. But a spokesperson for the 4th circuit State Attorney’s Office said they have not been presented with or found any evidence of voter fraud on behalf of Waters. The comments were sent to News4JAX after the online news outlet “The Tributary” raised the possibility that Waters might have committed voter fraud, saying the Supervisor of Elections said he lived in one part of town, while his campaign said he lived elsewhere.
News4Jax.com
Judge orders Jacksonville Beach to place referendum on ballot, reversing a city council decision
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Just one day after the Jacksonville Beach city council voted down putting the Volunteer Life Saving Corps issue on the ballot, a judge stepped in to reverse that vote. On Monday, volunteer lifeguards rallied outside Jacksonville Beach city hall, urging the council to allow voters...
News4Jax.com
FDLE: Help find missing 17-year-old from Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Lake City. Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen in the 400 block of South East Woodhaven Street in Lake City. She was wearing a black shirt and glasses. If you’ve seen her please contact Columbia County Sheriff’s Office 386-758-1095.
News4Jax.com
Week 0 high school football pick: Can Jackson beat Brunswick in opener?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season begins in a small way Friday night. Jackson opens the regular season a week early as it visits Brunswick. The rest of the local Florida teams won’t get started playing regular season games until next week. With the return of football, that means the return of weekly predictions. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly picks.
News4Jax.com
Good News: Couple retrieves stolen U-Haul, unclear if all of the belongings are in place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is over for a couple’s stolen U-Haul that was taken from a local hotel. According to the family, a resident saw the U-Haul Friday afternoon next to their house and called the police. The couple said they drove to Normandy Boulevard to retrieve...
News4Jax.com
UNF poll: Waters narrowly ahead of Burton in race for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a University of North Florida poll of likely voters in the upcoming Florida primary, respondents were asked about the special election to elect a new Jacksonville sheriff following Mike Williams’ resignation in June amid controversy over his residency in Nassau County. The poll done...
News4Jax.com
Roaches, rodents, flies: Local restaurants shut down over safety concerns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two restaurants in one shopping center were shut down a week apart because of safety concerns. First, Time Out Sports Grill on Beach Boulevard was shut down for rodent and fly activity. A week later — a neighboring restaurant was shut down for the same reason.
News4Jax.com
Medical experts concerned over surge in overdoses, deaths from eutylone -- aka ‘bath salts’ -- in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Medical Examiner’s Office in Jacksonville said it has seen seven cases of overdoses from eutylone in the last 12 months. That might not seem like a lot, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns Florida has the most cases in the country and eutylone is a drug that is highly addictive and deadly.
News4Jax.com
18th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention
Head down to the 18th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention happening August 19-21, 2022!. Come and find your artists at Jacksonville Tattoo Convention.
News4Jax.com
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Judge finds top executive at St. Vincent’s knew about complaints against Dr. Heekin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge has found a top executive at Ascension St. Vincent’s was personally involved in issues at the center of hundreds of lawsuits accusing a surgeon of malpractice— even though the executive claimed under oath that he wasn’t. The I-TEAM has been investigating...
News4Jax.com
Vehicle owners face the aftermath of Springfield flooding, city working to fix ongoing flood issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video footage from News4JAX Insiders captured cars underwater at UF Health and major flooding in the Springfield area Thursday afternoon. The aftermath of the massive flooding left many cars sitting in the UF Health Springfield Pavilion parking lot because they wouldn’t start. To put things in perspective, the flow of the water was so strong that it picked up a trailer and moved it to another section of the parking lot.
News4Jax.com
2 men accused of voter fraud now also accused of forging signatures on petition forms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men charged with fraudulently trying to register people to vote last year are now facing new criminal charges for similar crimes, according to state attorney investigators. According to the arrest warrant, 33-year-old Jordan Daniels and 31-year-old Devin King turned in petitions to the Duval County...
News4Jax.com
‘They spent their entire lives in cages’: Local animal rescue organization helps to transport 60 beagles to safe shelters across US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An animal rescue organization based out of Jacksonville is currently taking part in the largest dog rescue operation in US history. Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), which is based out of Jacksonville, is one of more than 60 animal rescue organizations assisting the U.S. Humane Society’s efforts of transporting the animals to safer shelters across the county where they can be put up for adoption.
