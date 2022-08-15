Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Accomplishments At State Far Thus Far
As the state fair continues throughout the week, Guthrie County had participants that have earned some awards. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were four purple ribbons which included one first place finish from Jenna Wheatley as the Western Horsemanship and one second place also by Jenna Wheatley as the Reserve Trail Champion. There was also one blue ribbon winner and three red ribbon winners. As for static exhibits there were 20 blue ribbon winners and six red ribbons.
Back to School Supply Drive Serves 170 Greene County Kids
A popular program in Greene County recently wrapped up and it continues to grow. New Opportunities of Greene County held its annual Back to School Supply Drive, where school supply donations were accepted for less fortunate families. Coordinator Teresa Lansman says they served 170 children this year, which was more than in previous years. She points out the reasons why there’s an increased need and some of the challenges she faced with having less amount of donations coming in this year.
Rams to hold home X-C meet Sept. 10
The Iowa State at Iowa football game isn’t the only big event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Greene County holds its only home cross-country meet that morning on the Jefferson Community Golf Course. The meet is at 9 a.m. and the football game in Iowa City isn’t until 3 o’clock, so there should be few conflicts that way.
Schroeder wants fans to cheer Rams
The Fall sports seasons start next week for the Greene County Rams although none of the teams will be at home in Jefferson until the week of Aug. 29. Greene County senior volleyball player Bella Schroeder talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the importance of fans, especially at home at Greene County High School, being supportive of the home team. “It’s really important for people to be their in our home gym because when there’s tons of people there being loud and cheering you on and it’s almost so loud you can hardly hear anything, it’s so fun!”
Greene County School District Jumpstarts Year with Welcome Back Program
The Greene County School District kicked off the beginning of the school year with its annual Welcome Back event Thursday morning at the high school auditorium. The day started with the Friends of the Jefferson Library donating and serving breakfast to district staff at Ram Restaurant. Then the program began in the auditorium with Kevin Paulsen as the emcee. He acknowledged the local businesses who were a part of the vendor fair during breakfast, as well as introducing the school board members and recognizing the years of service for each staff member.
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
First Remote Worker Grants Awarded in Jefferson
The first two recipients were recently announced for a new grant program in Jefferson. Alyssa Rhoades and Clancy Clawson will be two new Jefferson residents who are the first recipients of the remote worker grant through the Jefferson Wants You Initiative. The grant helps to offset the cost for those who choose to do their work remotely in Jefferson at Gravitate Coworking.
Marianne Carlson Earns $1,500 From Various Contests at the State Fair
Greene County results from the Iowa State Fair are starting to come in. Jefferson veteran baker Marianne Carlson continues her domination at the state fair. She won first place in four contests, including yeast bread, homemade hot sauce, fudge and coffee cakes. So far, she’s earned $1,500 in cash and gift cards, with the highest amount being a $750 cash prize for her hot sauce.
Crossroads Church Garage Free Returns Tomorrow In Perry
An annual event is returning tomorrow with the Crossroads Church in Perry that allows people to get needed items for free. Administrative Assistant Heather Karolus says the Garage Free event hasn’t taken place throughout the past few years due to the coronavirus as well as building renovations. Karolus says this event began approximately 14 years ago as a way to help the community.
ADM Superintendent Talks Goals For Upcoming School Year
As the Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School District prepares to head back to school, they have a goal in mind for the upcoming year. ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the “Wildly Important Goal” for the district, which outlines what the major focus is for the year, is to continue to decrease the number of students in the district who are considered not proficient.
Downtown Buildings in Jefferson Receive Facelifts
Some of the downtown area buildings in Jefferson continue to get a facelift. City Administrator Mike Palmer tells Raccoon Valley Radio the exterior work on the former AirTemp building on the east side of the downtown square is completed. He says Heritage Insurance is up and running in the north bay and the south bay that was purchased by Philip and Bridgette Heisterkamp still needs the interior to be done before their healthy food and coffee business, Mustard Seed Coffee House, can open.
Drought Conditions Continue to Decline in Raccoon Valley Radio Area
Drought conditions continue to decline in the Raccoon Valley Radio area. According to the US Drought Monitor, all of Dallas County is experiencing drought, with all but the northwestern corner in a moderate drought and the rest of the county is abnormally dry. The southern third of Guthrie County is in a moderate drought, while the rest of the county, except for the northwestern corner, is abnormally dry. Greene County is abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner that isn’t experiencing a drought.
Still Time To Register for Perry Youth Running Club 5K This Weekend
The Perry Youth Running Club will be hosting a 5K run/walk Saturday and there is still time to get registered. The club will put on the event beginning at 8 a.m. and it will begin at the Perry High School. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children who are 12-years-old and younger.
ADM Travels to Johnston for Scrimmage Tonight
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football will be playing in their scrimmage this evening when they travel to Johnston to take on the Dragons. The Tigers will be looking to build upon a 7-3 record from a season ago that was able to qualify for the playoffs, but will have to make some adjustments. Johnston put up a rare losing season last year at 4-6, but will have key returners as they will be looking to bounce back this year.
New Greene County Elementary Principal Has Homegrown Roots
When the new school year begins at Greene County Elementary on August 23rd, there will be a new lead administrator. Audrey Hinote is a 2003 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate and earned her teaching degree in 2005 through a partnership program with Des Moines Area Community College in Carroll and the University of Northern Iowa. She spent her first year as a substitute teacher before working as a first grade teacher at Perry Elementary. Then in 2009, she was hired as an elementary teacher at then Jefferson-Scranton, now Greene County Elementary. The last three years, she served as the district math specialist and is now the new elementary principal.
Sports Drink Scrimmage at Nevada tonight
Greene County and Nevada meet for a football Sports Drink Scrimmage on the home field of the Cubs tonight. A sports drink is the admission for the scrimmage, which is full contact with registered officials, but does not count on the season record. Caden Duncan, Greene County’s head football coach,...
Menlo Potluck and Family Dance Brings Community Together Wednesday Night
The city of Menlo had a community activity Wednesday afternoon. The Mayor Carol Sheldahl hosted a potluck and family dance that attracted a lot of attention at the city park shelter house. The event had a DJ playing music, food along with many homemade desserts from residents. Sheldahl told Raccoon Valley Radio why she decided to put this event on.
Peggy Lou Schwenneker, 75, of Menlo
Visitation for Peggy Lou Schwenneker, 75, of Menlo, will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 1-3 P.M. at the Twigg Funeral Home, Guthrie Center. Graveside services will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, near Exira. A luncheon will be served following the graveside services at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Guthrie Center.
Panora Chamber Welcomes Panorama School Staff Back With a Breakfast
The Panora Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast to welcome teachers and faculty back to their classrooms Wednesday morning. The Panorama School District teachers and other staff members walked into the high school and middle school cafeteria and were greeted by members of the Panora Chamber of Commerce with coffee, cinnamon rolls and breakfast pizza. Superintendent Shawn Holloway told Raccoon Valley Radio that this has been a tradition they look forward to every year.
Guthrie Center School Board Approved Vote For PPEL Funds
The Guthrie Center School Board met on Monday. The Board approved a renewal contract with Metro West for a special needs student and they approved a contract to BR Bleachers for the inspection of their bleachers and recommendations. Also the Board discussed and reviewed past and future purchases of the Physical Plant and Levy fund for the scheduled vote on September 13th at the Guthrie Center Christian Church Hall. The form of ballot was approved in the July Board meeting, calling for the question of continuing to levy a voter approved physical plant and equipment property tax.
