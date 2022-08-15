The Fall sports seasons start next week for the Greene County Rams although none of the teams will be at home in Jefferson until the week of Aug. 29. Greene County senior volleyball player Bella Schroeder talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the importance of fans, especially at home at Greene County High School, being supportive of the home team. “It’s really important for people to be their in our home gym because when there’s tons of people there being loud and cheering you on and it’s almost so loud you can hardly hear anything, it’s so fun!”

