Friday night lights is back for Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football tonight for a scrimmage. AC/GC football will be looking to follow a great 2021 season that saw their first ever 9 win season and playoff victory. The Chargers will return 11 seniors for their 2o22 season and they return a lot of experience with Brock Littler in his second year as the starting Quarterback and then Austin Kunkle and Ben Marsh will move to the running back positions and Seth Reno play full back this year. On the offensiveline the Chargers will bring back Payton Jacobe at the tackle position. On the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers will return Brock Littler and Austin Kunkle as defensive backs along with their front three Blake Newby, Payton Jacobe and Seth Reno. Also Ben Marsh will return as an inside linebacker.

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO