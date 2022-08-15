Read full article on original website
Sports Drink Scrimmage at Nevada tonight
Greene County and Nevada meet for a football Sports Drink Scrimmage on the home field of the Cubs tonight. A sports drink is the admission for the scrimmage, which is full contact with registered officials, but does not count on the season record. Caden Duncan, Greene County’s head football coach,...
ADM Travels to Johnston for Scrimmage Tonight
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers football will be playing in their scrimmage this evening when they travel to Johnston to take on the Dragons. The Tigers will be looking to build upon a 7-3 record from a season ago that was able to qualify for the playoffs, but will have to make some adjustments. Johnston put up a rare losing season last year at 4-6, but will have key returners as they will be looking to bounce back this year.
Week Zero Action Today For Panthers Football
The Panorama Panthers football team will be making its way to Perry to take on the Bluejays for the first action this football season. A week zero game will be taking place today when the Panorama Panthers travel to Dewey Field in Perry to take on the Perry Bluejays beginning at 7 p.m. tonight. Last season the Panthers finished out their year with an overall record of 1-7 while the Bluejays finished their year out with a record of 0-9 in a tough district that featured Norwalk, Bondurant-Farrar, Indianola, Carlisle and Boone.
ADM Volleyball to Play in Scrimmage Tomorrow
ADM volleyball will be looking to put up some positive results on Saturday morning when they travel over to Johnston to compete in a scrimmage against multiple schools. Tiger volleyball has been able to put together two strong weeks of preseason practice, as they return the majority of their team from a year ago and will be hoping to build upon their winning record. They are under the direction of Trevor Irwin in his first year of coaching, as they will be facing a lot of bigger schools in Central Iowa in this scrimmage.
Schroeder wants fans to cheer Rams
The Fall sports seasons start next week for the Greene County Rams although none of the teams will be at home in Jefferson until the week of Aug. 29. Greene County senior volleyball player Bella Schroeder talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the importance of fans, especially at home at Greene County High School, being supportive of the home team. “It’s really important for people to be their in our home gym because when there’s tons of people there being loud and cheering you on and it’s almost so loud you can hardly hear anything, it’s so fun!”
AC/GC Volleyball Back In Action Today
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center volleyball season will kick off today with a scrimmage. The volleyball scrimmage will take place at Ignite Sports and Fitness in Des Moines and the Lady Chargers will take on other conference opponents. These scrrimage games will give Barb South the new ACGC Head Coach a good look at her team. They will look to fill the void of Chloe Largent that graduated last year on the first team all conference team and Alaina Bunde who was selected on the all conference second team . The returning seniors will inlcude Mollie Gettler, Jordan Lemke and Saige O’Brien. South got a chance to talk about her seniors.
DCG Football Opens Up Against DM North
Dallas Center – Grimes will be playing in a week 0 game this week, when the Mustangs will be taking on the Polar Bears in a game that will count between the two programs. Mustang football was 3-6 from a year ago, while Des Moines North finished with a 1-8 record. These two programs are not very familiar with each other as they haven’t played each other in at least fifteen years.
Game Day! Perry Football Hoping For Fresh Start Tonight
It will certainly be one of the smallest rosters Perry has fielded in recent years in terms of numbers, but Head Coach Bryce Pierce has a good feeling about the way his squad has worked in preparation for tonight’s season opener against Panorama. “This has really been a fun...
DCG Girls Cross Country Relying on Balance
Dallas Center – Grimes girls cross country was able to put together a very productive 2021 season that led to another top three finish in the state race for the third consecutive year. Mustang cross country was able to field four runners in the top 50 last year at...
Panthers Volleyball Has Scrimmage Today In Grimes
Today marks the beginning of the Panorama Panthers volleyball season when they get their first live action against another team in the form of scrimmage. Panthers volleyball will get their first action against another team when they take part in a varsity scrimmage beginning at 3:30 p.m. today at Ignite Sports and Fitness in Grimes as they will get to see where they are at before the season officially kicks off. Head Coach Mollie Sorber talks about what she hopes to see from today’s action.
AC/GC Football Kicks Off Football Season With Scrimmage
Friday night lights is back for Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football tonight for a scrimmage. AC/GC football will be looking to follow a great 2021 season that saw their first ever 9 win season and playoff victory. The Chargers will return 11 seniors for their 2o22 season and they return a lot of experience with Brock Littler in his second year as the starting Quarterback and then Austin Kunkle and Ben Marsh will move to the running back positions and Seth Reno play full back this year. On the offensiveline the Chargers will bring back Payton Jacobe at the tackle position. On the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers will return Brock Littler and Austin Kunkle as defensive backs along with their front three Blake Newby, Payton Jacobe and Seth Reno. Also Ben Marsh will return as an inside linebacker.
Robbins on finding good college fit
Greene County High School is in a rare position to have three male Division I college athletes. Senior football player Jesse Miller verbally committed to the University of South Dakota and senior wrestlers Kale Petersen and McKinley Robbins are being recruited in that sport by DI programs. Robbins spoke with...
Perry Football Depth Chart Ahead of Week 0 Battle With Panorama
Excitement is in the air as the Perry Bluejay football team gets set for the season opener tomorrow night at 7:00 against Panorama. Perry will return some key starters on offense including quarterback Caden Heck and wide receiver Holden Smith. Smith led the Perry offense a season ago with 10 receptions while Heck threw for over 300 total yards. Head Coach Bryce Pierce hopes both of those numbers increase. Perry will look to a revamped offensive line to try and rejuvenate a rushing attack that struggled all season. Perry averaged less than 1 yard per attempt last fall and everyone in Blue knows that number must improve. Keegan Synder has moved to the fullback position and will try to bring toughness to the Perry backfield. Juan Hernandez slides into the tailback position and will offer breakaway speed and a homerun threat that Perry has lacked in recent years.
Rams to hold home X-C meet Sept. 10
The Iowa State at Iowa football game isn’t the only big event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Greene County holds its only home cross-country meet that morning on the Jefferson Community Golf Course. The meet is at 9 a.m. and the football game in Iowa City isn’t until 3 o’clock, so there should be few conflicts that way.
Sophomores Set to Return to 2022 Football Season
The West Central Valley Wildcats football team is all set to get their 2022 season started this week, as they host a Gatorade Scrimmage against the Madrid Tigers on Friday. After the off season, 12 of last year’s freshmen returned as sophomores, and 1 more joined them. The returning...
Dallas County State Fair Results So Far
There have been plenty of Dallas County participants in various events at the Iowa State Fair this year. For static exhibits there were 19 blue ribbon winners along with four red ribbon winners. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were 12 purple ribbons which included two first place finishes and three second places. There were also 16 blue ribbons winners and three red ribbons winners.
Marianne Carlson Earns $1,500 From Various Contests at the State Fair
Greene County results from the Iowa State Fair are starting to come in. Jefferson veteran baker Marianne Carlson continues her domination at the state fair. She won first place in four contests, including yeast bread, homemade hot sauce, fudge and coffee cakes. So far, she’s earned $1,500 in cash and gift cards, with the highest amount being a $750 cash prize for her hot sauce.
First Remote Worker Grants Awarded in Jefferson
The first two recipients were recently announced for a new grant program in Jefferson. Alyssa Rhoades and Clancy Clawson will be two new Jefferson residents who are the first recipients of the remote worker grant through the Jefferson Wants You Initiative. The grant helps to offset the cost for those who choose to do their work remotely in Jefferson at Gravitate Coworking.
New Greene County Elementary Principal Has Homegrown Roots
When the new school year begins at Greene County Elementary on August 23rd, there will be a new lead administrator. Audrey Hinote is a 2003 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate and earned her teaching degree in 2005 through a partnership program with Des Moines Area Community College in Carroll and the University of Northern Iowa. She spent her first year as a substitute teacher before working as a first grade teacher at Perry Elementary. Then in 2009, she was hired as an elementary teacher at then Jefferson-Scranton, now Greene County Elementary. The last three years, she served as the district math specialist and is now the new elementary principal.
Guthrie County Accomplishments At State Far Thus Far
As the state fair continues throughout the week, Guthrie County had participants that have earned some awards. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were four purple ribbons which included one first place finish from Jenna Wheatley as the Western Horsemanship and one second place also by Jenna Wheatley as the Reserve Trail Champion. There was also one blue ribbon winner and three red ribbon winners. As for static exhibits there were 20 blue ribbon winners and six red ribbons.
