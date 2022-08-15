Read full article on original website
Engadget
Nexus Mods bans 'Spider-Man Remastered' patch that replaced in-game Pride flags
The website's admin also banned the modder who made it. Nexus Mods, a popular mod database, has posted a strongly worded update about the Spider-Man Remastered patch that was created to remove Pride flags in-game. The website's administrator, Dark0ne, has revealed that the mod was uploaded by a sock puppet under the name "Mike Hawk." They said the fact that it was added to the database by a secondary account shows the uploader's intent to troll and demonstrates their understanding that it would not be allowed on the database. As such, the website has decided to remove the patch from its repository and to ban both the user's main account and sock puppet.
Engadget
Instagram is fixing an audio bug that happened when users exported their Reels
Meta is denying that it purposely muted the audio of downloaded Reels videos to keep users from exporting them to TikTok, The Verge . A company spokesperson blamed an “audio glitch” for the incident and said it’s in the process of being fixed. The outlet reported earlier this week that users who wanted to export their Reels onto another app (cough, cough ) were forced to publish the video first — or risk losing its audio. Prior to this development, Instagram users could film and edit a video using Reels’ tools and opt to download and publish it elsewhere.
Engadget
The Morning After: Airbnb tests anti-party tech
Airbnb, which announced a permanent ban on parties at host properties back in June, is testing anti-party technology in the US and Canada. Not that these tools are real-world party crashing gadgets. The tools focus on when the customer books a property, looking at several factors to detect "potentially high-risk reservations." They consider elements such as how long the prospective guest has had an Airbnb account, how far away the listing is from where they're based and their history of positive reviews. It may, for instance, flag a planned stay of one or two nights over a weekend in the guest’s home city. In Australia, where Airbnb first tested the tools, it says it reduced unauthorized parties by 35 percent.
Engadget
Apple Podcasts' new charts help you find the top paid shows
Apple Podcasts has offered paid subscriptions for a while, but how are you supposed to find shows worth a monthly outlay? You now have some help. Apple has introduced charts for both the top 100 subscriber shows and top 100 subscriber channels, making it clearer which shows and providers are interesting enough for people to spend their hard-earned money.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $290 right now
We may be only about one month away from Apple possibly announcing...
Engadget
Google will downrank click-farm garbage and aggregators to improve search results
Google says it's doing more to downrank low-quality content that's designed primarily to generate traffic through search engine optimization. Over the coming months, it will roll out several updates to Search aimed at making it easier for people to find helpful content created primarily for humans rather than the attention of algorithms.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Our reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro
This week, Cherlynn and guest co-host Sam Rutherford are joined by the Washington Post’s Chris Velazco to discuss their thoughts on Samsung’s latest foldables and wearables after having spent close to a week with them. Are the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 ready for the mainstream? Is it more fun reviewing these devices than regular phones? Then, our hosts talk Apple’s next iPhone event, as well as Airbnb woes.
Engadget
HBO Max is removing 36 shows ahead of Discovery+ merger
The union of HBO Max and Discovery+ is already causing pain through layoffs, and now the move is affecting some shows. Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed to Variety that it's removing 36 titles from HBO Max as soon as this week while it prepares for the Discovery+ platform merger. Most of the productions aren't huge, but they do include recognizable HBO work like the Sesame Street spinoff The Not-too-Late-Show with Elmo and the Peter Dinklage movie My Dinner with Hervé. A handful of Cartoon Network shows are leaving.
Engadget
The Morning After: Streaming overtakes cable TV for the first time
Did you know streaming TV was the future? Nielsen data shows streaming TV viewership in the US surpassed cable for the first time this July. About 34.8 percent of viewing time went to shows on internet services — slightly more than the 34.4 percent for cable. Breaking it down...
Engadget
'Hades' leaves Game Pass on August 31st
Guess you'll just have to buy it. One of the best games of 2020 is leaving Game Pass. As of August 31st, Supergiant’s Hades won’t be available through Microsoft’s subscription gaming service anymore. If you haven’t played it yet, Hades is nothing short of a gem. It’s an action RPG made by the team behind Bastion, Transistor and Pyre. Few games offer an experience as cohesive as Hades. The art, music, story and gameplay elements all come together to elevate one another. Hades can also be tough-as-nails but it never feels unfair.
Engadget
The Morning After: American Airlines is ordering 20 supersonic jets
American Airlines has agreed to buy 20 Overture aircraft from Boom, with the option to purchase an additional 40 planes if all goes well. The deal is one of the strongest shows of support for Boom yet, surpassing the potential 50-jet commitment United Airlines made last year. One wrinkle: Boom hasn’t yet built a working passenger jet.
Engadget
Mark Zuckerberg promises ‘major updates’ to Horizon avatars after his is widely mocked
Mark Zuckerberg says that Meta has “major updates” planned for its VR graphics after previously sharing an image of his own VR avatar that was widely mocked. He said the company would share about the changes at its upcoming Connect conference. Zuckerberg’s update comes several days after a...
Engadget
YouTube begins watermarking shared Shorts videos
YouTube wants everyone to know if you're simply cross-posting your Shorts to TikTok or Instagram Reels. In an update on its community help center, a Team YouTube member has announced that the website has started adding watermarks to Shorts downloaded from its Studio portal for creators. YouTube will start by watermarking Shorts you create on desktop over the coming weeks before expanding to mobile over the next months.
Engadget
Apple releases patches for major iOS and macOS security vulnerabilities
Apple has released a fix for a zero-day vulnerability that bad actors could exploit to take full control of an iPhone, an iPad or a computer running macOS Monterey. The tech giant's security advisory is pretty light on details, but it has identified CVE-2022-3289 as a vulnerability discovered by an anonymous researcher. It says the flaw could be exploited "to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," which means attackers could act as the user and gain admin control of the target device. The company says it's aware that the vulnerability may have already been exploited.
Switched off: is the end of non-streaming TV on the horizon?
In the US, streaming viewers are starting to take over the number for cable while new data suggests the average broadcast viewer is older than expected
Engadget
HBO Max is offering a 30 percent discount on its annual plans
is looking to beef up its subscriber numbers with a solid discount...
Engadget
Carry a breeze with you this summer with this hands-free fan
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Climate change has made summers so hot that cities are . It’s a quirky way to raise awareness of rising temperatures, but until , you might have to resort to fans and air conditioners to keep you cool during the warmer months.
Engadget
Cameo now lets you buy 10-minute video calls with celebrities
You can invite up to nine friends to take part in a Cameo Live chat with your favorite star. is now offering users a way to chat with celebrities via longer video calls. Last year, the company started offering virtual meet and greets that last two minutes. It's expanding on that with a feature that enables fans to speak with stars for 10 minutes. What’s more, they can invite up to nine friends and family members to join the call.
Engadget
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite drops to $110, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Labor Day is rapidly approaching and we're already starting to see more...
Engadget
Logitech's Chorus is a $100 speaker add-on for the Meta Quest 2
Logitech has introduced a new audio solution specifically created for the Meta Quest 2: It's called "Chorus," and the company says it can deliver a "new level of immersive, ultra-realistic audio." Chorus features rotating speakers and an open back form factor that lets ambient sounds in. It was designed to slide onto the Quest 2's headset strap until the speakers are positioned over the user's ears. In fact, it will make the VR device look similar to the Valve Index, which comes with two near-field speakers, after installation. According to The Verge, the Chorus is compatible with both the stock strap the Quest 2 ships with and Meta's Elite strap.
