'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

Albany Herald
Would you rip up your lawn for $6 a square foot? Welcome to drought-stricken California
Doreen Jansen looked at the brown hills from her Thousand Oaks home. "My plants are suffering," Jansen said. "The animals, coyotes, rattlesnakes; they are all out in droves. It's dry and unusually hot."
Albany Herald
Report says only 16% of Georgia hospitals are following federal accurate pricing law
(The Center Square) — Roughly 18 months after a law requiring hospitals to post accurate prices online went into effect, roughly three-quarters of Georgia hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from consumers. That’s according to a new report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org. The organization reviewed 2,000 of the 6,000...
Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns
Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Albany Herald
Georgians likely to pay higher rates as Georgia Power continues push toward decarbonization
(The Center Square) — Like power companies nationwide, Georgia Power is working to "decarbonize" its power generation and has committed to adding more green energy over the next decade. Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company that traces its origins to 1902 as an operator of streetcars in Atlanta,...
Albany Herald
Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
AOL Corp
Eastern Kentucky flood victims were trapped inside home as it washed away, family says
A family member of two Eastern Kentucky flood victims says rescue workers nearly managed to get to the married couple before their home washed away. Judy and Victor “Bones” Slone of Leburn were among those who died in the Kentucky floods, Judy’s niece Julia Everidge said Sunday.
Albany Herald
Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri after swimming
A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in what would be Nebraska's first known death from the parasite, health officials said. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said.
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
'I will either save us ... or we'll be found together': Mom ties herself to her kids during flood
Catastrophic flooding slammed parts of eastern Kentucky, killing at least 37 people. Hear survivors share their stories of devastation as their communities begin to rebuild.
Albany Herald
2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student
Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
Albany Herald
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Toddler that died in Bluff City after falling from vehicle identified
The name of a child who died after falling out of a vehicle Monday afternoon in Sullivan County, Tennessee has been released by the sheriff’s office. The death of 1-year-old Kyber Sines on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City is still being investigated by the agency’s fatal incident reconstruction team.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
Albany Herald
Governor fights subpoena in Fulton County probe of presidential election
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to quash a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. A motion state Attorney General Chris Carr filed on Kemp’s behalf questioned the timing of the subpoena — in...
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
New Jersey man charged for Marion crash that caused building’s demolition
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A New Jersey man is facing several charges after a crash that took out a piece of a building in Marion, Virginia, police say. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), an investigation is underway to learn the exact circumstances that led to the Monday morning crash. Around 6:30 […]
Another Rare Orange Lobster Found Inside Tennessee Restaurant
The brightly-colored crustacean was lovingly named Big Orange Lobster.
