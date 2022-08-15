ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

By Casey Tolan, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns

Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
City
River, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Albany Herald

Lithium-ion battery recycling firm plans Georgia plant, but taxpayer incentives are unknown

(The Center Square) — A Korean lithium-ion battery recycler plans to locate its first U.S. recycling facility in northeast Georgia. SungEel Recycling Park Georgia, a subsidiary of Korean-based SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., plans to invest more than $37 million to build a Stephens County facility. As part of the project, the company plans to create 104 jobs.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Disaster#Eastern Kentucky
Lootpress

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Albany Herald

2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student

Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cats
Albany Herald

Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBJ7.com

Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy