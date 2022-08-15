ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say

HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
HOPKINTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Bbc Yorkshire#Suzuki#Traffic Accident#Bst#North Yorkshire Police
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'

A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset

A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years

A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy