Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
Toddler dies after being hit by a car in horror driveway accident as helicopter and paramedics rush to the scene
A toddler has tragically died after they were hit by a car in a horror driveway incident. Multiple emergency crews and a Westpac rescue helicopter rushed to Rathmines - a suburb of Lake Macquarie in NSW's Hunter region - just after 2.30pm on Monday. There were reports a young child...
Cops pounce on driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of the road after their destroyed car is spotted by a neighbour
A driver accused of leaving a woman for dead on the side of a remote road is being questioned by police after their car was discovered and reported to officers. The 47-year-old woman's body was found on the side of Four AK Road at Oakey in Queensland's Toowoomba region at about 8am on Saturday.
Driver's Limb Amputated Following California Road Rage Crash: Police
A Jeep Wrangler rammed into a Tesla on State Route 91 in Corona, police said.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Couple Arrested for Fornicating on Ferris Wheel at Ohio Amusement Park
Millions of people visit amusement parks every single year. Families with school-aged children and teens flock to theme parks for the thrill and adventure some rides provide. A group of juveniles was in for a different type of surprise as they rode Cedar Pointe's Ferris Wheel that climbs 145 feet high.
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
Rhode Island man arrested after driving around Providence with woman stuck on hood of car, police say
A Rhode Island man has been arrested after he allegedly was caught on video driving around the city of Providence with a woman stuck on the hood of his car, a report says. Investigators believe the bizarre scene unfolded Tuesday after Keith Beard of Warwick crashed into the victim’s vehicle in the city’s downtown area, according to WPRI.
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset
A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door
Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Teenager dies after his clothes got caught in a wood chipper and sucked him inside
A Pennsylvania teenager has died after he was pulled into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job. Isiah Bedocs was working with a tree removal service when his clothes got caught by the machine in the Lehigh Valley, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident...
A pilot was first to flee a plane after hearing a loud explosion, leaving passengers to fend for themselves as smoke filled the cabin, report says
A Vueling pilot fled his plane after there was an explosion, abandoning the passengers. One passenger told The Sun the captain ran off as soon as the flight attendant opened the door. Most of his crew followed, while only one flight attendant was left to look after passengers.
California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years
A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
