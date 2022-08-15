Read full article on original website
Horror as at least 20 people burn to death after speeding bus rams into oil tanker ‘while racing two other coaches’
AT least 20 people have died after a speeding bus smashed into an oil tanker while allegedly racing two other coaches. The bus packed with passengers rammed into the back of the tanker on a motorway near the central city of Multan in Pakistan. Police official Imran Shaukat said: "Three...
People
Over 30 People Injured When 2 Roller Coaster Trains Crash at Legoland in Germany
Two roller coaster trains collided at the Legoland theme park in Southern Germany on Thursday, resulting in at least 31 injuries. The incident occurred on the amusement destination's Fire Dragon roller coaster, a rep for Legoland Deutschland said in a post on its official Facebook page. Both trains crashed at the entrance to the station.
Terrified passengers forced to flee for their lives as bus explodes into flames after horror crash
TERRIFIED passengers were forced to flee for their lives after a bus exploded into flames during a horror crash. Firefighters rescued more than 20 people when the Metrobus caught fire after crashing with an “undertaking car” in West Sussex. They rushed to the scene on the A24 Southbound...
Van driver is thrown through the window of his vehicle before tumbling down the road in horror crash with an HGV - and somehow survives
A driver has cheated death after he was flung through the air in a horror crash between a van and an HGV at a junction before getting to his feet and walking away. Heart-stopping footage shows the brutal collision in Ankara, Turkey, as the van driver waited at a crossroads before driving into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
BBC
Two-year-old knocked down by van in Irvine pub car park
A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in a pub car park in North Ayrshire. Police said the child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near the entrance of The Three Craws bar on Dickson Drive, Irvine. The incident, which happened at...
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle
An Oklahoma woman slipped out of her handcuffs and allegedly shot an AR-15 out of the back of a police vehicle toward deputies. NBC News Maya Eaglin reports on how the woman eventually emerged and surrendered following a three-and-a-half-hour standoff. Aug. 19, 2022.
Missing nurse Owami Davies may be taking trains in ‘confused’ state, police say
Davies could still be travelling around London and may try to speak to other women travelling alone
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
BBC
Cameron House: Men tried to smash window to escape fire
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire tried to smash a window to escape the flames, an inquiry has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London were guests at the Loch Lomond hotel during the blaze on 18 December 2017. A fatal accident...
Boy, 12, who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover was celebrating his birthday on the first day of a family holiday, inquest hears
A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.
BBC
Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death
An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
BBC
Driver who killed Monifieth dad in Father's Day crash jailed
A speeding driver who killed a Monifieth man moments after he left a Father's Day gathering has been jailed for four years and eight months. Peter Macmillan's car was hit by a Renault Clio driven by Stuart Matchett, 44, in Monifieth, Angus, in June 2020. Mr Macmillan, 52, died two...
BBC
A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries
A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
BBC
Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff
A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
BBC
Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout
A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
BBC
Missing Madison Wright: Two further arrests in murder hunt
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman last month. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July and officers are working to identify a body found at a park eight days later. Gary Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive,...
BBC
Robert Kaweesi: Body found in father search after River Nile rescue bid
A body has been found by police searching for a newly-wed father, missing after trying to save his son in the River Nile. Robert Kaweesi, 48, from Birmingham, was with his wife, Justine Katantazi, and their four children on holiday in Uganda when they went swimming. The 12-year-old got into...
BBC
London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks
Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
