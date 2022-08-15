ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 30 People Injured When 2 Roller Coaster Trains Crash at Legoland in Germany

Two roller coaster trains collided at the Legoland theme park in Southern Germany on Thursday, resulting in at least 31 injuries. The incident occurred on the amusement destination's Fire Dragon roller coaster, a rep for Legoland Deutschland said in a post on its official Facebook page. Both trains crashed at the entrance to the station.
Daily Mail

Van driver is thrown through the window of his vehicle before tumbling down the road in horror crash with an HGV - and somehow survives

A driver has cheated death after he was flung through the air in a horror crash between a van and an HGV at a junction before getting to his feet and walking away. Heart-stopping footage shows the brutal collision in Ankara, Turkey, as the van driver waited at a crossroads before driving into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
BBC

Two-year-old knocked down by van in Irvine pub car park

A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in a pub car park in North Ayrshire. Police said the child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near the entrance of The Three Craws bar on Dickson Drive, Irvine. The incident, which happened at...
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
BBC

Cameron House: Men tried to smash window to escape fire

Two men who died in the Cameron House fire tried to smash a window to escape the flames, an inquiry has heard. Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London were guests at the Loch Lomond hotel during the blaze on 18 December 2017. A fatal accident...
BBC

Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death

An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
BBC

Driver who killed Monifieth dad in Father's Day crash jailed

A speeding driver who killed a Monifieth man moments after he left a Father's Day gathering has been jailed for four years and eight months. Peter Macmillan's car was hit by a Renault Clio driven by Stuart Matchett, 44, in Monifieth, Angus, in June 2020. Mr Macmillan, 52, died two...
BBC

A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries

A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
BBC

Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
BBC

Hull Fair: Nursery nurse thrown off Airmaxx 360 ride gets payout

A nursery nurse catapulted from a Hull Fair ride has agreed to a "five-figure" payout for physical and psychological damage caused. Jade Harrison, 24, fell from the Airmaxx 360 ride at Hull Fair on 7 October 2019, resulting in a broken jaw and other facial injuries. Miss Harrison has agreed...
BBC

Missing Madison Wright: Two further arrests in murder hunt

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman last month. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July and officers are working to identify a body found at a park eight days later. Gary Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive,...
BBC

London Bridge: Major disruption as fire closes railway tracks

Train services have been disrupted and several buildings were evacuated after a fire broke out near London Bridge. More than 70 firefighters tackled the blaze in a railway arch on Union Street, Southwark. London Fire Brigade said a garage in the arch which contained vehicles had been destroyed along with...
