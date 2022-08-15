ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Sparta Aldermen Approve Contract For Sludge Removal

Sparta moving forward with a $50,000 project to remove sludge from its water treatment plant. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the city contracted with a company to use a vacuum hose. “Last year is the first year that we actually used this type of method to dewater the lagoon,” Hennessee...
SPARTA, TN
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County

State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Jackson Schools Reach Agreement On Tri-County TCAT Building

An agreement reached between the Jackson County School Board, Macon County School Board and TCAT on the Tri-County TCAT location. Jackson County Director of Schools Kristy Brown said the contract extends the use of the building for another two to three years. It is used for vocational classes such as wielding and culinary arts.
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

TVA says Power Bills will begin to Fall

TVA says consumers should start seeing lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures and lower electric demand, giving families relief from the heat and higher bills. According to TVA, electric load hit a June record of 31,617 megawatts, natural gas prices are 141% higher this June versus last year, and this summer is shaping to be one of the hottest July’s in middle Tennessee history.
TENNESSEE STATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Cookeville Swears In Next City Council, Wheaton Officially Second Female Mayor

A packed house celebrated the swearing-in of the members of the next Cookeville City Council Thursday night. Former Vice-Mayor Laurin Wheaton was the highest vote-getter in the August 4th election. Wheaton was officially voted into the role Thursday night, making her the second-ever female Mayor of Cookeville. The only other female mayor was Jean Davis, who served from 1994 to 1998.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Kayak Fishing Tournament Happening In Jackson County This Weekend

Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers hosting its final fishing tournament of the season at Cordell Hull Lake this weekend. Tournament Director Garrad Johnson said the Cordell Hull Classic is usually one of the largest events out of the club’s 10 fishing tournaments. “Our club actually started in 2016-2017,” Johnson said....
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
New Commissioners Want To Further Discuss Issues Around Park View School

Nine new Putnam County Commissioners will face a big decision out of the gates: what to do about the Park View School Project. The school board has indicated that an additional $15 million will be needed to construct the upper grade wing. Elected Commissioner Terry Randolph said the county needs the additional classrooms, but when to build is the main question.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Alderman Coleman Wants Next Administration To Consider Term Limits

Livingston Alderman Kelly Coleman said he encourages the new administration to take a further look into term limits. Coleman rolls off the Board of Aldermen after four years. He introduced the idea this summer but no action was taken before his term expired. “Making a career out of serving on...
LIVINGSTON, TN
Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash

A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
Putnam Celebrates Oldest Living Native: Jane Vailes Turns 107

A celebration was held for Putnam County’s oldest living native Friday afternoon. Jane Vailes turned 107 this week, and she said her life motto is “you rest, you rust.”. “I stay busy and that means a whole lot to me,” Vailes said. “Because as long as I stay busy the longer I’m contended to stay on this earth.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN

