Deals: MacPilot Lifetime License, save 50%
We have an amazing deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 59%. The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $39.99, it normally retails for $99. With the power of UNIX and the simplicity...
Acpotel NV30 6 x 60X full color night vision monocular $319
Acpotel the professional laser measurement company have launched their first Kickstarter campaign this month to take their new high-performance handheld night vision monocular Acpotel NV30 from concept to production. The unique monocular is equipped with a Sony IMX sensor and can provide full colour night vision up to 500 m and is equipped with a 6 x 60X magnification and features three infrared light levels and a Max256G TF card for recording imagery.
Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter
Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
ShiftCam SnapGrip raises over $845,000 via Kickstarter
Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the ShiftCam SnapGrip the phone magnetic tripod and camera grip and mount system has raised over $847,000 thanks to over 6,700 backers. The new camera phone system is expected to be available during September 2022 and is now available to preorder priced at $130 or £130 and is available in f Midnight, Abyss Blue, Blue Jay, Chalk Pink and Pink Pomelo.
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard
Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution
TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
Deals: JumpStory Premium Plan, Save 95%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the JumpStory Premium Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The JumpStory Premium Plan is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, that is a saving of 95% off the normal price. Boost your content library...
New Geneverse HomePower PRO Solar Generator power stations
If you are in the market for a portable power station you might be interested know that Geneverse has partnered with DIY expert and HGTV host Chip Wade to create the new HomePower PRO Series Solar Generator. The HomePower ONE PRO offers users 1210Wh of capacity with 1200W of rated...
Tripper 40L modular backpack system
A new modular backpack system has launched by Kickstarter this month in the form of the Tripper a “go anywhere do anything bad and smart packing tools” combination. The range of bags feature antitheft designs and the main backpack offers 40L of storage together with a separate shoe compartment and is constructed from water resistant material finished with YKK Zippers and RFID shielding technology.
Adidas RPT-02 SOL self charging headphones unveiled
Adidas has announced some new headphones, the Adidas RPT-02 SOL and these new headphones are designed for self-charging, they can be recharged with all forms of light. The Adidas RPT-02 headphones can recharge using natural light and artificial light and they will retail for £199.95 in the UK, $229 in the US, and €229 in Europe.
Lumos Firefly bike light system brake, indicators and magnetic mounts
Cyclists may be interested in a new bike light system called the Lumos Firefly which has raised over $500,000 on Kickstarter thanks to nearly 4,000 backers with still 59 days remaining on its campaign. The unique bike light system features turn signals, brake lights, synchronized flashing and magnetic mounting. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $27 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).
VinylSonic vinyl record turntable and ultrasonic cleaner
Vinyl record enthusiasts looking for both a turntable and ultrasonic cleaner to keep their records in tiptop condition may be interested in the VinylSonic bundle. Offering either or both a vinyl record cleaner and player at a discounted price. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $139 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.
Lawna AI robot lawn mower requires no perimeter wires
Lawna is a new robot lawn mower equipped with visual artificial intelligence to help it autonomously mow your lawn with very little interaction or maintenance. The smart lawnmower has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 250 backers with still 33 days remaining on its campaign.
2022 Motorola Edge is official
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
YouTube adds watermarks to downloaded Shorts
This week YouTube has announced that it will be adding watermarks to any downloaded YouTube Shorts built using the platform by content creators. The watermarks will be automatically added to the videos when a creator downloads them to perhaps share with other online services such as TikTok. The news from...
Plugable dual 4K display USB-C docking station offers 100w charging,13 ports
Plugable has this week launched its new 13-in-1 USB-C docking station offering support for dual 4K monitors via 2 x HDMI or 2 x DisplayPort connections, 100w charging and compatibility with both Mac and Windows. Check out the diagram below to learn more about all the connections available from the new UD-6950PDH dock which is now available from online retailers such as Amazon and others priced at $259.
Polestar 6 electric roadster launches in 2026
Polestar has announced that their electric roadster concept will launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6, the car can be seen in the photos above and below. The car will be made on the same platform as the Polestar 5 and it will get the same electric motors and more, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices
Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
