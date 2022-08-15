Vinyl record enthusiasts looking for both a turntable and ultrasonic cleaner to keep their records in tiptop condition may be interested in the VinylSonic bundle. Offering either or both a vinyl record cleaner and player at a discounted price. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $139 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO