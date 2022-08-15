Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
NPR
The United Nations wants to avoid a nuclear disaster in Ukraine
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine where he is calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies to back away from a nuclear power plant over fears of a nuclear catastrophe. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine, where he's calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies...
NPR
A year later, former Afghanistan education minister reflects on her country
The choice to flee Afghanistan was not an easy one for Rangina Hamidi. When I spoke with her last year, she was still in Kabul, debating what she and her husband should do as Taliban forces captured city after city in the country. She described the fear that she felt as she watched her daughter play with a friend outside.
NPR
China's ties with Sri Lanka raise concerns about control of global trade
As Sri Lanka negotiates an IMF bailout, another creditor waits in the wings: China. Beijing has funded infrastructure on the island, and it is poised to invest more. That makes the West nervous. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. China has built ports, highways and bridges around the world, and that makes some...
NPR
Ukraine's ambulance crews, many of them volunteers, put their lives on the line
The crews are working on the front lines to save soldiers wounded by Russian forces. For medics who are volunteers with little training, the danger and emotional costs are high. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Ukrainians say hundreds of their soldiers are wounded every day fighting the Russians. They're cared for and...
NPR
Canada is criticized for not getting more endangered Afghans into the country
A year ago, tens of thousands of Afghans were airlifted to safety following the Taliban's takeover. Canada pledged to resettle 40,000 Afghans but many remain in limbo. We've reported a lot in recent days on Afghanistan one year after the Taliban took power. This morning, we report on Afghans who fled. Canada promised to take in 40,000 refugees. And it has received a lot. But one year later, many have no homes. Emma Jacobs reports from Toronto.
NPR
Ukraine's first lady posed for 'Vogue' and sparked discussion on how to #SitLikeAGirl
LVIV, Ukraine — What does it mean to "sit like a girl"? The question arose after Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appeared sitting on the cover of Vogue last month. Some critics ridiculed her pose as not being feminine. In the portrait, made by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz in...
NPR
Latvia plans to destroy a Soviet-era monument, riling its ethnic Russian minority
News of the past - Americans debate which monuments and statues in this country should stay up or come down. And people have their own debates in former Soviet republics, like Latvia. Should they keep their monuments to their Soviet past? NPR's Rob Schmitz reports. ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Each year...
NPR
In the Balkans, tensions escalate between Serbia and Kosovo
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to the Atlantic Council's Ilva Tare about why tensions are rising between Serbia and Kosovo, and NATO's pledge to increase peacekeepers in Kosovo if needed. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. NATO's secretary general says more peacekeepers will be moved to Kosovo if tensions with neighboring Serbia continue to...
NPR
News brief: Allen Weisselberg plea deal, immigration poll, COVID boosters
A longtime executive at the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud in Manhattan criminal court today. That would make Allen Weisselberg the latest Trump ally to be convicted at trial or plead guilty to a felony. He worked for Donald Trump long before he ran for president.
NPR
Chinese ambassador says U.S. is provoking China with congressional visits to Taiwan
China's ambassador to Washington says the U.S. is provoking China on the Taiwan question with congressional visits. The U.S. military says it's worried about Chinese military exercises around Taiwan. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Over coffee and sparkling water yesterday, around the white linen dining room table of a high-ceilinged townhouse...
NPR
What's at stake for Trump in multiple court cases that are unfolding this week?
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to ex-federal prosecutor Elie Honig about cases against Trump and his allies — including a court hearing that will consider unsealing the affidavit in the Mar-a-Lago search. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Today, a federal judge in Florida hears arguments for unsealing an affidavit. It's the document...
NPR
How the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Will Hunt, analyst at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology, about the semiconductor industry and how the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For most of us, it required a global supply chain disruption to realize that semiconductors power nearly...
NPR
Federal judge creates a path for releasing redacted affidavit from Mar-a-Lago search
A judge in Florida is signaling that he's inclined to make more information public about the FBI search of former President Trump's home. Yeah, the judge is giving the Justice Department one week, one week to propose redactions to the affidavit that was used to justify the search. FADEL: We've...
NPR
How a journalist and an aspiring writer in Ukraine grew while working on a news site
A local journalist in small town New York and an aspiring writer in Eastern Ukraine discovered they had a lot more to learn from each other than either expected. Watching the war in Ukraine play out in real time over social media, there's been this odd closeness with strangers an ocean away. You can order a drawing from a tattoo artist in Kyiv or follow the Instagram feed of a soldier on the front. You can help a refugee find housing or a job, almost like we're all long-distance neighbors. Well, this next story is about the bond between two people - a local journalist in small town New York and an aspiring writer in Eastern Ukraine. They discovered they had a lot more to learn from each other than either expected. Gregory Warner from NPR's podcast Rough Translation has the story.
NPR
A small handful of journalists are trying to keep press freedom alive in Hong Kong
Press freedom in Hong Kong has tanked in recent years. Many journalists have left the field, but a few have set up tiny outlets to report on local issues and try to hold the authorities to account. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Press freedom in Hong Kong has taken a nosedive as...
US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?
The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago unleashed the latest barrage of threats of violence, on top of a wave of threats against election workers and rising weapons sales
