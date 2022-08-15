ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Steve Inskeep
NPR

The United Nations wants to avoid a nuclear disaster in Ukraine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine where he is calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies to back away from a nuclear power plant over fears of a nuclear catastrophe. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ukraine, where he's calling for the Russian and Ukrainian armies...
NPR

A year later, former Afghanistan education minister reflects on her country

The choice to flee Afghanistan was not an easy one for Rangina Hamidi. When I spoke with her last year, she was still in Kabul, debating what she and her husband should do as Taliban forces captured city after city in the country. She described the fear that she felt as she watched her daughter play with a friend outside.
NPR

China's ties with Sri Lanka raise concerns about control of global trade

As Sri Lanka negotiates an IMF bailout, another creditor waits in the wings: China. Beijing has funded infrastructure on the island, and it is poised to invest more. That makes the West nervous. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. China has built ports, highways and bridges around the world, and that makes some...
NPR

Ukraine's ambulance crews, many of them volunteers, put their lives on the line

The crews are working on the front lines to save soldiers wounded by Russian forces. For medics who are volunteers with little training, the danger and emotional costs are high. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Ukrainians say hundreds of their soldiers are wounded every day fighting the Russians. They're cared for and...
NPR

Canada is criticized for not getting more endangered Afghans into the country

A year ago, tens of thousands of Afghans were airlifted to safety following the Taliban's takeover. Canada pledged to resettle 40,000 Afghans but many remain in limbo. We've reported a lot in recent days on Afghanistan one year after the Taliban took power. This morning, we report on Afghans who fled. Canada promised to take in 40,000 refugees. And it has received a lot. But one year later, many have no homes. Emma Jacobs reports from Toronto.
NPR

In the Balkans, tensions escalate between Serbia and Kosovo

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to the Atlantic Council's Ilva Tare about why tensions are rising between Serbia and Kosovo, and NATO's pledge to increase peacekeepers in Kosovo if needed. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. NATO's secretary general says more peacekeepers will be moved to Kosovo if tensions with neighboring Serbia continue to...
Palestine
Middle East
NPR

News brief: Allen Weisselberg plea deal, immigration poll, COVID boosters

A longtime executive at the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to tax fraud in Manhattan criminal court today. That would make Allen Weisselberg the latest Trump ally to be convicted at trial or plead guilty to a felony. He worked for Donald Trump long before he ran for president.
NPR

How the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Will Hunt, analyst at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology, about the semiconductor industry and how the new CHIPS Act could ease supply constraints. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. For most of us, it required a global supply chain disruption to realize that semiconductors power nearly...
NPR

How a journalist and an aspiring writer in Ukraine grew while working on a news site

A local journalist in small town New York and an aspiring writer in Eastern Ukraine discovered they had a lot more to learn from each other than either expected. Watching the war in Ukraine play out in real time over social media, there's been this odd closeness with strangers an ocean away. You can order a drawing from a tattoo artist in Kyiv or follow the Instagram feed of a soldier on the front. You can help a refugee find housing or a job, almost like we're all long-distance neighbors. Well, this next story is about the bond between two people - a local journalist in small town New York and an aspiring writer in Eastern Ukraine. They discovered they had a lot more to learn from each other than either expected. Gregory Warner from NPR's podcast Rough Translation has the story.
