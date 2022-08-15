Read full article on original website
Related
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
QNAP Dual-port 100GbE network expansion card
QNAP has this week introduced its new Dual-port 100GbE network expansion card announcing its availability from the official QNAP accessory store priced at $1,199. The dual-port QXG-100G2SF-CX6 100GbE network expansion card features a NVIDIA Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx controller and supports PCIe 4.0 providing up to 200Gbps total throughput to overcome performance bottlenecks, says QNAP.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 released for the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the new beta comes a week after the previous release. The new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones, more details on this are below. OxygenOS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MediaTek 4nm T830 platform for 5G routers and mobile hotspots
MediaTek has this week announced a new addition to its range of 5G systems in the form of the T830 platform for 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) routers and mobile hotspot customer-premise equipment (CPE). Featuring the companies M80 modem the T830 supports advanced Release 16 capabilities for sub-6 GHz band operations making it perfect for 5G networks worldwide.
Samsung building new Semiconductor R&D Complex in Korea
Samsung has announced that it is building a new Semiconductor R&D Complex in Korea, the company will invest KRW 20 trillion in the project. The company has already broken ground at the new development complex in Giheung, Korea, and it is aiming to have it completed by 2028. Samsung Electronics...
New Geneverse HomePower PRO Solar Generator power stations
If you are in the market for a portable power station you might be interested know that Geneverse has partnered with DIY expert and HGTV host Chip Wade to create the new HomePower PRO Series Solar Generator. The HomePower ONE PRO offers users 1210Wh of capacity with 1200W of rated...
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
Portable SSD designed for phones and tablets
If you are searching for a small portable SSD that is small enough to drop inside your pocket, wallet or purse you may be interested in a new SSD from Polybatt offering up to 1 TB of storage. The compact SSD is available in five different colours, blue, black, gold, pink and ash and features plug-and-play technology offering support for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
Polestar 6 electric roadster launches in 2026
Polestar has announced that their electric roadster concept will launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6, the car can be seen in the photos above and below. The car will be made on the same platform as the Polestar 5 and it will get the same electric motors and more, it certainly looks impressive from the photos.
CARS・
EK Fluid Works X7000-RM liquid cooled GPU server from $18,524
EK has introduced their new Fluid Works Compute Series X7000-RM GPU server complete with self-contained liquid cooling system to provide ”unquestionable reliability” says EK. The GPU server is now available to purchase with configurations starting from $18,524. Thanks to the liquid cooling system the X7000-RM provides 175% more GPU computational power than air-cooled servers of similar size while maintaining 100% of its performance output no matter the intensity or duration of the task.
iPhone 14 to be unveiled September 7th
It looks like we have a possible date for the launch of the new iPhone 14 range, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 7th of September. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We can also expect to see the new Apple Watch...
Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices
Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
How to show Apple Mac hidden files
Apple Mac users searching for a file that cannot be found might be interested to know that by default Apple makes certain files and folders invisible when searching in the macOS file manager. If you are looking for a folder or file on your Apple Mac computer it may be hidden by the operating system this quick guide will take you through how to show Mac hidden files.
Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter
Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
Adidas RPT-02 SOL self charging headphones unveiled
Adidas has announced some new headphones, the Adidas RPT-02 SOL and these new headphones are designed for self-charging, they can be recharged with all forms of light. The Adidas RPT-02 headphones can recharge using natural light and artificial light and they will retail for £199.95 in the UK, $229 in the US, and €229 in Europe.
Crucoon inflatable tent features air beam technology
Anyone searching for a convenient shelter to help protect them from the elements while out and about may be interested in the Crucoon. A lightweight inflatable tent that features a water resistant exterior and air beam technology, enabling it to be set out in less than 60 seconds. Launched by...
MacTigr 100% metal Mac mechanical keyboard from Das Keyboard
Das Keyboard has this week introduced its new 100% metal reference mechanical keyboard specifically designed for Mac users. Featuring an aluminum unibody with stainless steel top the MacTigr has been built to last say it is creators. The low-profile mechanical keyboard is now available to purchase throughout the United States from online retailers priced at $219 and will be available throughout Europe and worldwide during September 2022.
BMW M EV Concept car unveiled
BMW has unveiled its new BMW M EV concept car that will be used to test out the company’s EV technology for its new vehicles. The carmaker has already unveiled some innovative EVs and concepts including the color-changing IX Flow and more. BMW M GmbH is opening the next...
CARS・
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0