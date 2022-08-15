Read full article on original website
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
KSDK
FEMA assistance still available in St. Louis and St. Charles, even if you have insurance
The best way to find out if you qualify for FEMA assistance is to call them at (800) 621-3362 or visit disasterassitance.gov. You'll need the number R4665 to apply.
KSDK
FEMA recovery centers in St. Louis city, county
Flood recovery is up-and-running in and around the St. Louis area. Some efforts start Wednesday, and others are already underway.
KSDK
MoDOT to close portions of I-270 at Lindbergh this weekend
The I-270 corridor is one of the busiest roads in the St. Louis area. But at 9 p.m. Friday that traffic will come grinding to a stop.
Break-in at marijuana dispensary in Valley Park
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A marijuana dispensary was broken into early Friday morning in Valley Park. The break-in happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Meramec Station Road. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene and found that a large rock had been smashed through the window. Products were […]
KSDK
Raw: Drone video shows scale of destruction after fire at Metro East recycling plant
Fire crews continued to put out hot spots and clean up after a massive fire. A recycling plant in Madison, Illinois, caught fire.
KSDK
Little Bit Foundation works to recover after record rainfall destroys school supplies
Donations turned into debris at the Little Bit Foundation in Brentwood. Three weeks later, the organization is still picking up the pieces from record rainfall.
KSDK
Saint Louis Public Schools gears up for first day, addresses recent challenges
St. Louis Public Schools has been affected this summer by floods and shortages. As the school year approaches, they're working to address those challenges.
KSDK
3 local heroes honored in Jefferson County for saving 4-year-old
Three people helped saved a little girl from drowning over the summer. They were honored on Friday.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunshine Friday, storms Saturday
Sunny Friday with a high near 90. Storms and showers will make their way through the area tomorrow.
Two men shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue at Winnebago Street. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody related to this incident. FOX […]
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis
A Schnucks in north St. Louis was shut down Thursday after police said a security guard shot someone inside the store.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning. The police chase started in north St. Louis City when the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The chase came to an end in south St. Louis when the car stopped on La Salle and South Jefferson. The suspect was then arrested.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storms possible Friday night into Sunday
We'll have dry weather until Friday. Then a few showers and storms are possible from Friday night into Sunday.
KSDK
Collinsville water main repaired, boil order continues
Water service has been restored in Collinsville after a massive water main break earlier in the week. Residents are still being asked to boil water.
KSDK
Man dead after shooting in Dutchtown neighborhood
A man has died after being shot multiple times Thursday morning in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. The shooting happened along Iowa Avenue.
2 found dead inside car in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis. The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. It is unknown what...
