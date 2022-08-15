BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor says the city is close to announcing an operator for the low-barrier pod shelter in the city’s Old North End. Construction started last week at the Elmwood Avenue site where 30 pods and a resource center will be located. Originally, the city hoped to have the community up and running by July but issues including not having a site operator stalled the opening. Now. Mayor Miro Weinberger says they are close to an agreement.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 13 HOURS AGO