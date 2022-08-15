Read full article on original website
WCAX
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters
WCAX
Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging
colchestersun.com
This is what a stream looks like: Vermont Land Trust removes a 70 year-old Colchester dam off of Roosevelt Highway
Peeking past a barn on Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, the area where a 70 year-old dam used to be, looks rough right now. But that’s by design, said Vermont Land Trust ecologist Allaire Diamond. For the past few days, Vermont Land Trust has been working with excavators and environmental...
WCAX
Vermont State University hires new diversity officer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The new Vermont State University is taking a new approach to inclusivity with the return to campus this fall. The school has created a new position -- chief diversity officer -- to oversee the University’s Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon, and Randolph Center campuses. Darren Perron spoke...
Military cannon test range proposed in Lewis
Applicant seeks to expand ballistics testing currently in place at former missile silo. Near a former Atlas F nuclear missile silo in Lewis, a national security consulting firm wants to fire military cannons into a pile of sand and use privately owned Big Church Mountain as a backstop. Michael Hopmeier,...
WCAX
Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder
WCAX
Vermont State Police offer active shooter trainings
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Would you know how to stay safe and help those around you in an active shooter situation? The Vermont State Police initiative, SurviVermont, is aimed at helping people learn basic emergency preparedness skills. They’ve been hosting them in counties across the state and on Thursday the...
WCAX
Vt. program offering $3M for workforce training
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s new funding available to help shore up Vermont’s trade workforce. Three million dollars in interest-free loans are available for tuition, initial licensing fees, and exam fees for students who are looking to enter careers in building, mechanical, industrial, or medical trades. Other areas slates for support include energy, transportation, broadband, robotics, and emergency services.
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
WCAX
Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights
WCAX
Grant provides $1.1M to Vt. and NH dairy farms for eco-friendly packaging
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of dairy farms in Vermont and New Hampshire are getting federal money to improve how they package their products. Five farms are getting the Dairy Product Packaging Innovation Grants through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. The goal is to prioritize projects that reduce the use of virgin plastics and create more green products.
WCAX
Mayor Allaire condemns sale of shackles at gun show
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s Mayor condemns the sale of shackles after they were found with vendor at the NEACA gun show. Channel Three obtained a photo of the shackles from the fairground, with the connection to or made to appear connected to, slavery. Mayor David Allaire says the...
50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’
It may seem like the stuff of fiction, but the Green Mountain State was a Republican stronghold in 1972 when the Democrat announced a last-minute bid for governor on the day of the filing deadline in August. Three months later, he surprised everyone by winning the general election. Read the story on VTDigger here: 50 years later, Tom Salmon revisits ‘the biggest political upset in Vermont history’.
WCAX
Nova Bus inks 35-bus contract in Hawaii
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nova Bus in Plattsburgh has inked another major order. The transit bus manufacturer announced Thursday it will be supplying 35 buses to the city and county of Honolulu. The new, 60′ articulated buses use an EPA-approved clean air diesel propulsion system and will be delivered over a three-year period.
WCAX
Weinberger: Agreement ‘very close’ on pod shelter operator
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor says the city is close to announcing an operator for the low-barrier pod shelter in the city’s Old North End. Construction started last week at the Elmwood Avenue site where 30 pods and a resource center will be located. Originally, the city hoped to have the community up and running by July but issues including not having a site operator stalled the opening. Now. Mayor Miro Weinberger says they are close to an agreement.
WCAX
New butterfly tent at Vermont State Fair
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
WCAX
Green Mountain Power staffed, despite labor shortages nationwide
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the labor shortage nationwide, Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure says her team is fully staffed. Although more people are retiring recently, McClure says she doesn’t foresee any problems. When it comes to winter storms and power outages, she says they’re ready now.
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
