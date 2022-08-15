Read full article on original website
Studs and duds from Rams' 24-20 loss to Texans: Durant, Williams stand out for LA
The Rams changed things up a bit on offense in their second preseason game, giving John Wolford an opportunity to play – his first extended game action since 2020. He started the night against the Texans and played the first half before giving way to Bryce Perkins for the second half. They combined for 265 yards passing, but neither had a touchdown pass.
Hader melts down in 9th, gives Nationals 6-3 win over Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Victor Robles scored the go-ahead run on Josh Hader’s wild two-base throwing error and rookie Alex Call followed with his first career home run, a two-run shot, as the Washington Nationals stunned the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. It was the second straight rough outing for Hader (2-5), the major league leader in saves who has struggled since being obtained from Milwaukee on Aug. 1. Hader was booed as he walked off the field after being pulled by manager Bob Melvin. Hader started the ninth in a 3-3 game and issued a leadoff walk to Robles, drawing boos for a second straight night. Hader fielded Lane Thomas’ tapper between the mound and the third base line and threw wildly past first baseman Josh Bell, with Thomas given a single. The ball caromed off the low wall and into right field, where Juan Soto lunged wildly for it but missed. That allowed Robles to come all the way around and score the go-ahead run. Call then drove a two-run shot into the left field seats. He made his big league debut on July 11.
