Kenny Gonzales
4d ago
very vague. I mean did she run away? did she leave for school and not seen again? did she go to a friend's house and not come home? we need more to go off of. her home state is Fla so setup a connection with her old home towns police department and acquaintances of the family to see if she possibly went back to an estranged boyfriend/ girlfriend. For a girl her age to leave her phone behind is simply premeditated girls her age do not leave phones behind. Let's pray she's found safe and sound.!
BSDetective
4d ago
terribly sad. There's no telling what happened to this precious girl. I pray for her family. I hope they're given closure and peace
The truth,
4d ago
She has been gone for a long time. June 14 is a long time for this girl to be missing
