ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 18

Kenny Gonzales
4d ago

very vague. I mean did she run away? did she leave for school and not seen again? did she go to a friend's house and not come home? we need more to go off of. her home state is Fla so setup a connection with her old home towns police department and acquaintances of the family to see if she possibly went back to an estranged boyfriend/ girlfriend. For a girl her age to leave her phone behind is simply premeditated girls her age do not leave phones behind. Let's pray she's found safe and sound.!

Reply(1)
10
BSDetective
4d ago

terribly sad. There's no telling what happened to this precious girl. I pray for her family. I hope they're given closure and peace

Reply
3
The truth,
4d ago

She has been gone for a long time. June 14 is a long time for this girl to be missing

Reply
6
Related
CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CARROLLTON, GA
WJCL

Georgia husband, wife hospitalized after domestic disturbance leads to officer-involved shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Georgia man and his wife are hospitalized following a domestic disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting. According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded Wednesday morning to a home on Moore's Hill. Police say Reginald Lamar Saffold, 32, forced his wife into a vehicle at knife point.
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Brown Hair#Teenage Girl#Ccso
WDBO

Detectives head to Georgia after 2 found dead in Melbourne home

Two people were found dead in a Melbourne home on Tuesday, and the investigation stretches all the way into Georgia. Detectives are leaving the state to question someone about the double murder. Investigators said they found two bodies Tuesday inside a home on Tanglewood Lane. Police in Georgia were the...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A University of Central Florida student is dead and his girlfriend is grieving after their end-of-summer trip to Alabama turned tragic. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama said 22-year-old Adam Simjee was shot and killed on Sunday after being tricked by two women into pulling over at the Talladega National Forest before the shooting happened.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
valdostatoday.com

Georgia’s MCCD participates in SafeDRIVE campaign

ATLANTA – The Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division along with multiple state law enforcement participated safe driving national campaign. The Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently participated in SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement), from August 2-4, along with law enforcement partners in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. SafeDRIVE is a national campaign that targets unsafe driving behavior, with a focus on highway and interstate safety.
fox5atlanta.com

GBI releases new details about Cedartown drive-by shooting

CEDARTOWN, Ga. - New details have been released about a drive-by shooting which killed a young woman and injured her mother in Cedartown early Tuesday morning. Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say 26-year-old Summer Bryant was killed immediately by gunfire just after 3 a.m. while walking with her mother along East Gibson Street. The woman’s mother, 50-year-old Julie Thigpen, suffered a wound to the face. She was treated and released from an area hospital.
CEDARTOWN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy