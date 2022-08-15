1 Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO