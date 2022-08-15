ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into front doors of a Westwood Walmart

By Jessica Hart
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czoXV_0hHajQhU00

A car drove through the front doors of the Walmart on Ferguson Road in Westwood late Sunday night, Cincinnati police said.

No customers were inside the store at the time of the incident, but employees were there working. Police said one employee was injured but did not need medical attention. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the car drove past the barricades in the front and through the front door. The driver hit a pallet of water inside the store, stopping the car.

If it wasn’t for that pallet of water, the situation could have been worse because the driver could have driven all the way to the back of the store, according to CPD.

Police suspect either drugs or alcohol were involved, and when they arrived at the incident, the driver had his foot planted on the gas.

The store is open today, and the damaged front entrance will be blocked off.

RELATED
Man found dead outside apartment complex in East Price Hill
OSHP: 3 dead after two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County
Shots fired in Avondale leaves teen with a gunshot wound

Comments / 6

Related
WKRC

Man shot while playing dice in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
CINCINNATI, OH
WILX-TV

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the restaurant. Two people were shot, according to police, both victims employees of the restaurant. EMS took them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
City
Avondale, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

One shot, killed near Covington bridge

This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#The Barricades#Traffic Accident#Westwood Walmart#Cpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 19

Erlanger police seeking tips in pedestrian hit-and-run

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Erlanger police are continuing to investigate a pedestrian crash from which the driver fled earlier this month. Part of the problem is Jerry Gaylor, the pedestrian, hasn’t been able to give police much in the way of information. “I don’t remember a thing,” he said Wednesday.
Fox 19

Frank's First Alert Forecast

Fritz explores the outside of Hippo Cove at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with his mom Bibi. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect. Have you seen him? Cincinnati police searching for armed rape suspect.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Woman arrested after child seen drinking alcohol at Butler Co. gas station

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested after a child was seen drinking alcohol in a Butler County gas station. Police arrested 26-year-old Victoria Hampton on Friday, August 5 on an endangering children charge and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child charge in connection to the incident. Video shows a 6-year-old walking […]
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy