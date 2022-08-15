Houston Methodist plans new health care tech hub

Houston Methodist plans to build a digital health technology hub within the Ion, an innovation center in Midtown.

Driving the news: The hub will be the first health care-focused center at the Ion.

Why it matters: Houston has been trying to grow its tech sector, and this collaboration will broaden the city's tech space while also making advancements within the medical and health care industries.

The city currently ranks as the third fastest-growing, early-stage tech ecosystem in the country.

Details: Methodist's hub at the Ion will aim to create user-friendly technology for patient care and workflow while collaborating with other innovators, according to Michelle Stansbury, vice president of innovation and IT applications at Houston Methodist.

It's expected to open later this year.

What they're saying : "We've been working very, very closely with health care innovation companies to really transform our business," Stansbury said. "But we've also learned that you can learn a lot from other industries on ways that we can improve overall our process, engage our customers, be very customer-centric."