Houston Methodist plans new health care tech hub
Houston Methodist plans to build a digital health technology hub within the Ion, an innovation center in Midtown.
Driving the news: The hub will be the first health care-focused center at the Ion.
Why it matters: Houston has been trying to grow its tech sector, and this collaboration will broaden the city's tech space while also making advancements within the medical and health care industries.
- The city currently ranks as the third fastest-growing, early-stage tech ecosystem in the country.
Details: Methodist's hub at the Ion will aim to create user-friendly technology for patient care and workflow while collaborating with other innovators, according to Michelle Stansbury, vice president of innovation and IT applications at Houston Methodist.
- It's expected to open later this year.
What they're saying : "We've been working very, very closely with health care innovation companies to really transform our business," Stansbury said. "But we've also learned that you can learn a lot from other industries on ways that we can improve overall our process, engage our customers, be very customer-centric."
