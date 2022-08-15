ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

Boy Scout troop offers condolences after Mechanicsville man found dead near Atlee High football field

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found at Atlee High School Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said the body has been identified as an 18-year-old Mechanicsville man. A citizen found the man’s body near the football field at Atlee High.

Deputies arrived at the stadium just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and found the man dead, lying on the ground near the press box.

The young man was identified as Efeoghene Oluwatosin Obrimah, of Mechanicsville.

Western Henrico residents express concerns over new development

Investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Obrimah’s death and they’re working with the Medical Examiner’s office to figure out the cause.

Boy Scout troop 503 posted their condolences on Facebook , saying “It is with heavy hearts that we hear that one of our own has gone home and joined with our great scoutmaster.”

Hanover County Public Schools also released a statement expressing condolences on Obrimah ‘s death, saying, “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. We send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Obrimah family for their devastating and unimaginable loss. While the Sheriff’s Office has deemed the football stadium safe to reopen, the stadium will remain closed for a period of one week out of respect for Efe and the Obrimah family. Thank you, HCSO, for your care and commitment in handling this tragedy.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who knows what may have happened is urged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smhK1_0hHaifxI00
    Atlee High School, Mechanicsville, Hanover County (8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJOv1_0hHaifxI00
    Atlee High School, Mechanicsville, Hanover County (Sabrina Shutters/8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3XEP_0hHaifxI00
    Atlee High School, Mechanicsville, Hanover County (Sabrina Shutters/8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGYO5_0hHaifxI00
    Atlee High School, Mechanicsville, Hanover County (Sabrina Shutters/8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yk1QI_0hHaifxI00
    Atlee High School, Mechanicsville, Hanover County (Sabrina Shutters/8News)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mechanicsville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Mechanicsville, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
Mechanicsville, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#Boy Scout#Atlee High School#The Medical Examiner#The Sheriff S Office#Efe#Hcso
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC 29 News

UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy