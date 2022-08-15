Boy Scout troop offers condolences after Mechanicsville man found dead near Atlee High football field

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found at Atlee High School Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said the body has been identified as an 18-year-old Mechanicsville man. A citizen found the man’s body near the football field at Atlee High.

Deputies arrived at the stadium just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and found the man dead, lying on the ground near the press box.

The young man was identified as Efeoghene Oluwatosin Obrimah, of Mechanicsville.

Investigators are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Obrimah’s death and they’re working with the Medical Examiner’s office to figure out the cause.

Boy Scout troop 503 posted their condolences on Facebook , saying “It is with heavy hearts that we hear that one of our own has gone home and joined with our great scoutmaster.”

Hanover County Public Schools also released a statement expressing condolences on Obrimah ‘s death, saying, “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic news. We send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Obrimah family for their devastating and unimaginable loss. While the Sheriff’s Office has deemed the football stadium safe to reopen, the stadium will remain closed for a period of one week out of respect for Efe and the Obrimah family. Thank you, HCSO, for your care and commitment in handling this tragedy.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who knows what may have happened is urged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

