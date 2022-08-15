ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Inflation hits back-to-school shopping in Minnesota

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eaizL_0hHaiZbo00

Back-to-school shopping is expected to squeeze families' budgets even more than usual this year.

The big picture: Families and teachers across the nation are bracing for bigger bills for everything from backpacks to tech products as inflation drives up prices on consumer goods, our education reporting partners at The 74 write .

Zoom in: Minnesota parents are expected to spend $700 per child on back-to-school clothes and supplies this year, per the survey.

  • That's up 3% from last year, and it's 6% higher than this year's national average of $661.

Driving the spending: Tech products. Deloitte's survey found parents of school-age children expect to fork over $474 on gadgets like computers, smartphones and tablets for their kids.

  • Apparel ($343) and actual school supplies ($131) account for much of the rest of the bill.

Yes, and: Minnesota families are projected to spend about $80 on "COVID-19-related items," a category that includes everything from hand sanitizer to furniture for remote learning.

Situational awareness: The bulk of the shopping will take place this month, Deloitte found. That makes sense given that the first day of school for many families is fast approaching.

  • Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Anoka-Hennepin students all return to the classroom Sept. 6.

Give back: Axios' Torey Van Oot recently asked Twitter followers for recommendations for local organizations that provide assistance to families who can't afford new backpacks and other essentials.

Comments / 4

Related
Axios

Minnesota's mini mullet kings

A Minnesota kid could be crowned the USA Mullet Champion this week, proving that the greatest business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle ain't just for adults. What’s happening: Kids and teens around the country are competing in the USA Mullet Championships, which grants prestige and a $2,500 prize. Hometown hair heroes: Four...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Quick Country 96.5

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers

Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Clothing Shop#Business Industry#Retail Industry
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

"Extreme Heat Belt" will soon hit parts of Minnesota, study warns

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsParts of Minnesota could see heat indexes hit 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, a new study warns. The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published Monday by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.Zoom in: Blue Earth and Dodge counties are the only two in Minnesota projected to hit those highs in the foundation's model.Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in dangerous days per the analysis are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida. The bottom line: As average temperatures rise due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions, including the burning of fossil fuels for energy, the number of days at risk of hitting dangerous heat levels is forecast to increase.Keep reading for our interactive map...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
MIX 108

Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison

Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

25 arrested in federal violent crime crackdown in Twin Cities, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than two dozen suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to the U.S. Attorney's Office's effort to crackdown on violent crime in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, as well as other federal, state and local officials, held a news conference Friday...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota

(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Fraud cases continue to hit the elderly in SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rash of fraud cases targeting the elderly continues in Olmsted County. Police said a 69-year-old Rochester woman received a voicemail claiming to be from Spectrum about lowering her monthly bill. They claimed she needed to send gift cards in order to get a deal on lower...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy