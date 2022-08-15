ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno

By Brayden Stamps, Tyler Hardin
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning.

Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m.

(WSFD)

A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of their homes.

Aftermath video shot by FOX8’s Brandon Talton shows the smoldering remains of the house.

The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project representative says that they were refurbishing the house that had been vacant for around 10 years in order to use it as a shelter for six 18-year-olds who will be timing out of foster care.

The roof of the house had just been replaced and the wiring was halfway from being completely re-done, according to The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project representative. There also was no power or gas activated in the house.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department has yet to reveal any information on what caused the fire.

