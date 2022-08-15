Read full article on original website
Related
37-year-old man shot and killed in Akron after allegedly trying to steal motorcycle
AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man is dead after a Friday morning shooting in Akron. It was around 7:22 a.m. when officers responded to the scene at Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street after a 21-year-old man called police to say he shot another man who allegedly tried to take his motorcycle.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
Man is found shot to death in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man was found dead Thursday in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police said. Major Whitley, 41 was found about 8:15 a.m. lying in a yard at a home located on Walton Avenue, near West 38th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
$50,000 bond set for man accused in deadly drunk driving crash in Solon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Friday morning for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. The deadly accident happened on July 1. Solon police said they pulled over Augustin Thompkins for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Eastlake police charge man with shooting woman in the face
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Eastlake man is now formally charged with shooting a woman in the face earlier this week. Eastlake police said Pierre Morgan is charged with felony domestic violence for the Aug. 17 shooting. According to officers, the woman was shot in the 1200 block of...
Man who wanted to be paid for repairing car is beaten by car’s owner: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
Just after midnight Aug. 16, officers were called to an apartment on a report of a physical disturbance during which one party brandished a gun.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
Woman pelted with drive-by BBs at Planet Fitness: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman reported being shot with a BB gun by occupants of a car that drove by her as she was exiting Planet Fitness Aug. 9. No suspects were identified. A package containing medicine was reported to have been stolen off a resident’s front steps Aug. 8. Theft: Warrensville...
RELATED PEOPLE
Theft suspect’s possible infection may be cause for alarm: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Home Depot loss prevention reported Aug. 11 that a shoplifter was concealing batteries and was suspected of a theft at the store the previous day. While detaining the suspect, an officer came into contact with the Brook Park man, 35, who had open sores and a possible staph infection. A...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
cleveland19.com
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
Man racks up parking violations using deceased wife’s handicap placard: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers located a vehicle parked in a handicapped space at the Marcella Arms apartments Aug. 14 and learned that the placard belonged to a deceased woman. The vehicle also had three outstanding tickets for parking violations. A man approached officers and explained that he has health issues and did not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Wickliffe officer helps catch suspect linked to armed robberies in at least 4 other cities
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wickliffe patrol officer’s discovery led to the capture of a Cleveland man wanted for a string of armed robberies throughout Northeast Ohio. The officer was patrolling Wickliffe’s streets on Sunday morning when a white Kia that matched the description of a vehicle used in several recent robberies was spotted in the parking lot of a local hotel, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Mitchell’s Ice Cream thief remains unidentified, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the identity of a man that stole from Mitchell’s Ice Cream on West 25th Street several times. Police said that on Aug. 16, the man entered Mitchell’s, used the restroom, noticing four boxes on the floor. He reportedly took...
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula man found guilty of killing woman, dumping her body near railroad tracks
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing a 46-year-old woman in September of 2021. Taylor’s trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 23 in front of Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris. The body of Crystal Garney, 46, was found...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 26 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in September 2021. Albert Wood pleaded guilty in July in front of Judge Ashley Kilbane and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Wood was also found guilty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Eastlake police: Female victim shot in face, male taken into custody for questioning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake police said a female was shot in the face on Wednesday afternoon. The first call for shots fired in the 1200 block of East 344th Street came in at 2:38 p.m., according to the Eastlake Police Department. Officers found the female victim at the scene...
Man’s flirting falls flat after crash: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
cleveland19.com
Police at RTA station on Cleveland’s East side give first aid to overnight shooting victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was shot overnight on Cleveland’s East side was able to receive first aid from police officers that he found near an RTA station. The shooting was first reported at around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. An RTA spokesperson said the man was...
Thieves target unlocked cars, one parked inside open garage: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A resident at 7:04 a.m. Aug. 4 reported to police his car was stolen. The man said his wife woke up and found their car missing from inside the garage. He said his wife parked it there at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. She, however, left the keys in the cupholder before going into the home. The resident was unsure whether he shut the garage door. He said he was up until midnight and he did not hear the garage door open at any time during the night. He said the car had two child safety seats inside and an airline credit card. He checked on the credit card and learned it was not used. He canceled the card. The officer did not see any broken glass in the area. A neighboring resident had surveillance cameras and planned to review the video and contact police if there was anything seen on them. The car was listed as stolen.
Comments / 4