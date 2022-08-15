ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor workouts to try in the Twin Cities this summer

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8Sev_0hHaiG5F00

Winter is coming , but there's still plenty of time to break a sweat outdoors in the Twin Cities before we say goodbye to warmer weather.

Here are a few classes around the metro to try out this month

🧘 Big River Yoga offers classes at Longfellow's Brackett Park on Wednesday afternoons and Sunday mornings, while Radiant Life yogis bring their mats to Lake Harriett several days a week.

🏋️‍♀️ Salad chain Crisp & Green hosts a range of free classes outside stores on weekends and Alchemy 365 is running no-cost pop-up sweat sessions at parks this month.

💃 Zumba fans can check out St. Paul's calendar of free summer fitness sessions.

👶 Have a little one? Try Fit4Mom's stroller strides or Blooma Yoga's little kid classes by Lake Nokomis .

🌽 Add "workout" to your shopping list with free yoga classes at the Mill City and Wayzata farmer's markets.

Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Axios

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

