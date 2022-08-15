ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver suburbs lose police chiefs

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BF2H_0hHaiBfc00

Nine police chiefs in departments surrounding Denver have left their posts this past year through retirements, reassignments or firings.

Why it matters: Police chiefs implement and oversee policies and rules for rank-and-file officers, and each one is often the face of their agency.

  • Departments across the country are struggling with staffing shortages , while crime across the country rises to historic levels.

Driving the news: Nine local chiefs have left their jobs since August 2021, the Denver Post reported .

  • They include chiefs in municipalities as large as Aurora, home to nearly 390,000 residents, and as small as Morrison, which has fewer than 500.
  • Many said that increased scrutiny over accountability and use of force after George Floyd's murder in 2020 impacted their profession.

Yes, but: There are other reasons cops said they left.

  • A former chief in Morrison left due to lack of resources, and the longtime chief in Golden said he felt it was simply time to call it quits. Aurora’s top cop was fired.
  • Louisville Police Chief David Hayes, president of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, told the Denver Post that pushback on police tactics was "a wake-up call" for the field.

Between the lines: Former Aurora police chief Vanessa Wilson was fired in April by Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly, who cited her performance among his reasons for the decision.

  • Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates told the Denver Post that a chief’s job has been made more difficult by social media, which he said holds a "nearly entirely negative" view of police.

Comments / 8

PJ Clarke
4d ago

"Departments across the country are facing staffing shortages as crime levels rise to historic levels..." and you ask why? How about we apply the money ball theory to this problem. In the Movie Money Ball the Scout asks an important question of a prospective player: If he's a good hitter, then why doesn't he hit so good? The same could be said of progressive policing strategies that seek to use de-escalation techniques to soften the blow of proactive police work. If these strategies work, then why is crime rising to historic levels with staffing shortages becoming a chronic problem all across the country? Because these inane policies have taken away the consequences of impertinent behavior. And when the criminal element realizes that they can get away with literally murder, without suffering any consequences other than a stern talking to, then this us what you get.

Reply(1)
5
Rachel Cat
4d ago

And this explains the severe increase in crime throughout the metropolitan area. Not enough resources, thanks Dems, and the incessant scrutiny over every nitpicking issue by the media.

Reply(1)
3
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

What a grand jury means for the Denver police shooting

A grand jury tasked with investigating last month's police shooting in LoDo is part of a larger trend of intensifying scrutiny when officers use force, national policing experts tell Axios Denver.Driving the news: The grand jury will review facts and evidence to determine whether the officers involved should face criminal charges. "Utilizing grand juries has become a stronger way to go," national police procedures expert Timothy Dimoff says.It provides a chance for a largely non-prejudicial group of people to make a decision rather than it falling solely on a prosecutor, who often works in tandem with police, Dimoff adds.Why it...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Amid "ghost guns" rise, ATF makes historic rule changes

"Ghost guns" — or guns that are pieced together at home, lacking a serial number — are becoming increasingly common in Colorado and the U.S. Last year, nearly 20,000 ghost guns were confiscated in criminal investigations around the country, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Nearly all ghost guns recovered at crime scenes — more than 99% — can't be traced at all, according to the ATF. At the same time, the number of ghost guns used in crimes has risen sharply — jumping 1,000% since 2016, though they still make up just 3% of all guns...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver police officers identified in LoDo shooting

The three Denver police officers involved in last month's downtown shooting that left six bystanders injured have all worked for the agency for three years or fewer, Axios Denver has learned.What's new: Officers Meagan Lieberson, Brandon Ramos and Kenneth Rowland joined the force in 2019, and had never previously fired their weapons in the line of duty, Denver's safety department spokesperson Andrea Webber tells us. Footage from Lieberson's body-worn camera revealed that Rowland fired one of the first shots after the barrel of suspect Jordan Waddy's gun appeared to briefly point in his direction. The shot came as Waddy attempted to toss his gun from his sweatshirt pocket.Of note: A police department spokesperson tells Axios Denver that the officers are on modified duty, and will be released back on patrol "when the department deems them ready to go back." Keep reading: Police body cam footage released after LoDo shooting that injured 6 bystanders
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Morrison, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
City
Golden, CO
County
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Police Shooting Video Shows Cops Committed Crimes, Attorney Says

On August 17, the Denver Police Department released videos of the officer-involved shooting near 20th and Larimer streets on July 17 in which suspect Jordan Waddy and six innocent bystanders were injured, and the office of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that a grand jury would be asked to review the case.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations

Despite technological changes that have revolutionized communication over recent decades, traditional radio remains a going concern in metro Denver, the country's eighteenth-largest market. But as demonstrated by the latest report from industry leader Nielsen, a relative handful of stations owned by media conglomerates dominate the scene, leaving most other signals to scramble for the scraps — and in July, many of them failed to generate enough listeners to even register in the ratings available to the public.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 each

The Denver City Council will consider Monday paying two people $64,001 each to settle yet another lawsuit against the Denver Police Department. Brian Loma and Mike Whitney, represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, claim in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court that Denver police violated their constitutional rights.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Chiefs#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Jobs
Axios Denver

Grand jury called to investigate Denver police shooting

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Tuesday said her office will ask a grand jury to investigate the July 17 police shooting in Lower Downtown Denver that left six injured bystanders and a man targeted by police.Why it matters: The investigation has the potential to lead to charges against the officers involved in the incident.In her statement McCann noted the "high" public interest in the shooting, as Denver police have offered few details about how the bystanders were injured. Her announcement coincides with the expected release of body-camera footage from the day of the shooting.Catch up quick: The incident happened after officers opened fire on a man later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Waddy near the intersection of 20th and Larimer streets. Police said Waddy pointed a handgun at them. He was injured, along with six bystanders, but survived and now faces multiple charges from McCann's office.At least two bystanders have publicly said they were shot at by police. Of note: McCann said until the the grand jury's work is complete, her office will have no further comment on the investigation.Other public officials have said the incident has "shaken trust" in the city's police department.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy