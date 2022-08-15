ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson defends FBI in Mar-a-Lago search

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 4 days ago

Gov. Asa Hutchinson defended the FBI as simply doing its job when agents seized boxes from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. He made the comments Sunday on CNN's " State of the Union ."

What he's saying: "We cannot say that whenever they went in and did that search that they were not doing their job as law enforcement officers," the Republican governor told Brianna Keilar .

  • "The FBI is simply carrying out their responsibilities under the law — a lawful search warrant that a magistrate signed off on," he said.

Driving the news: Some Republicans are making political hay out of the search , while federal agencies are sounding the alarm on an increase in threats on law enforcement.

"Let's support law enforcement. Let's stand with them, whether it's the DEA, the FBI or your local law enforcement," Hutchinson said. "[It's] critically important that we do that because they're simply trying to do their job and to keep anarchy away from our country."

Yes, and: Keilar also asked Hutchinson about improving health care for women and babies following the state's near-total abortion ban.

  • "Our infant mortality rate is not where it should be ... and so we want to expand Medicaid coverage health care services for that mom with that young child in their home to increase the chances of survivability and better health outcomes both for the mom and both for the child," he said.

Flashback: Hutchinson announced last week the state requested a waiver to expand maternal health care services at rural hospitals through Arkansas' Medicaid program.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Axios

Arkansas governor pledges $50M for school safety

As Arkansas parents of nearly a half-million students prepare to head back to school later this month, many are likely thinking about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May. Driving the news: Gov. Asa Hutchinson outlined an interim report from the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday, and he...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces maternal health initiatives

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he's asking the federal government for money to expand programs geared toward maternal and infant health.State of play: Arkansas has the highest known rate of maternal mortality (pregnancy-related deaths) in the U.S., about double the national average of states with available data, according to the CDC.Although the teen birth rate has steadily declined, the state still had the second-highest teen birth rate in 2020 with 27.8 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19, the CDC reported.Arkansas has the fourth-highest infant mortality rate, and the percentage of babies born at a low weight is on...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
Axios NW Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs tax cut and school safety bills

Following the adjournment of the Arkansas Legislature's special session Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed three historic bills into law. Two identical measures provide $400 million in tax relief to residents and one commits $50 million of the state's revenue surplus to making schools safer.The legislation is likely the last Hutchinson will sign as a term-limited governor. Driving the news: While inflation leveled off in July, it hasn't been this high since the 1980s, and U.S. consumers are feeling the pinch. Reducing income taxes will help Arkansans by putting more money in their pockets, Hutchinson said.Yes, and: Students are returning to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas prisons are understaffed by nearly 50%

Data: Arkansas Division of Corrections; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosAlmost one-third of Arkansas' Division of Corrections staff turned over during fiscal year 2021, public information officer Cindy Murphy told Axios in an email on July 18.Security staff alone — those interacting the most with inmates — saw a 37% turnover rate in 2021, up from about 30% the two years prior.Why it matters: The health and wellbeing of inmates and safety of prison employees and the public depend largely on adequate staffing. Zoom out: Prison staffing shortages are a national issue. The Marshall Project recently reported that one corrections officer in Georgia...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas' Attorney General PSAs cost $3M last year

The number is a what was spent in fiscal year 2021.22 on TV and radio public service announcements, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.The number is about 170% more than what was spent in fiscal year 2021.Why it matters: Taxpayers shoulder the cost of the ads — in Rutledge's case, the biggest price tag of any Arkansas AG ever.Flashback: The AG's office spent $2.3 million in fiscal year 2020 on PSAs. Rutledge was criticized for using ads, in which she was featured, to bolster her reputation.After announcing her bid for governor on July 1, 2020, her face and voice were dropped from...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Diversity in the Arkansas' high court

Arkansas' Supreme Court doesn't reflect the state's ethnic makeup, but it roughly represents the number of women who live in the state.Why it matters: State high courts rule on crucial cases ranging from how people can vote to whether district lines are gerrymandered to when women have legal access to abortion. With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month, some activists see state supreme court elections this November as one of the last firewalls to protect abortion access, Axios' Stef W. Knight writes. By the numbers: Four of the seven-member Arkansas Supreme Court judges are women — 57% — while almost 51% of the state's population is made up of women.Gender equity among Arkansas judges is better than the national rate (41%). Nine states have just one woman serving on their respective supreme courts.There are no judges of color in Arkansas' highest court.People of color comprise roughly one-third of Arkansas' 3 million residents.The bottom line: As of May 18, just 18% of state high court justices were Black, Latino, Asian Amer­ican, Native Amer­ican or multiracial — compared to more than 40% of the U.S. population.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Dea#Politics State#Politics Governor#Cnn#Republicans#Medicaid
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas inmate death rates compared to U.S.

In the map above, only six states nationwide saw a reduced inmate death rate between 2009 and 2019. Arkansas' number of deaths per 100,000 incarcerated people increased from 375 to 483 during that time, making it the 16th highest state in terms of rate change in inmate mortality.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Drug and alcohol overdose deaths data for Arkansas prisons is fuzzy

Arkansas state prisons had the highest average annual rate of both drug- and alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. for nearly two decades.The numbers span 2001-2019, per the U.S. Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Statistics.Yes, but: While the rate was high, the raw number of inmate deaths in Arkansas for the period was 976, with 52 of those being overdoses. California had the highest raw number of inmate overdose deaths in the U.S. during that time — 402.What happened: When asked about current rates of inmate mortality from drug and alcohol use, the ADC first replied: "The department is not the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

A media request asked about inmate overdoses. The answer opened a web of more questions.

A short response on Dec. 28, 2021, to a Freedom of Information Act request about inmate drug overdoses created more questions than it answered. What happened: "We do not maintain records responsive to your request," read the email from the public information officer at the Arkansas Department of Corrections in response to an inquiry aimed at drilling down on opioid- or fentanyl-related deaths in state prisons. The reaction begged the question: Why not? And it led to a deeper look into what types of information Arkansas Division of Corrections (ADC) — which falls under the Department of Corrections — reports...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Watchdog site Arkansas Advocate set to cover Capitol

Arkansas Advocate, a news website covering the state Capitol, launches Tuesday. The site is free to read. An email newsletter with links to its stories will be sent to subscribers every weekday morning. Why it matters: Reporting on the inner workings of state government acts to hold lawmakers accountable and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas election board rejects marijuana ballot initiative

The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners voted not to permit a proposed amendment on the November ballot that would allow voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana.Yes, but: This fight might not be over. Supporters of the measure can file a lawsuit, which would be directly heard by the Arkansas Supreme Court, KNWA reported.What happened: Responsible Growth Arkansas, a group focused on reforming drug-related laws, gathered enough signatures from voters to get the issue — which would allow licensed dispensaries to sell marijuana to people ages 21 and up — on the ballot. The group submitted 192,828 signatures, more than twice the required amount.What they're saying: Commissioners said the measure did not clearly specify whether there would be a certain THC limit on edibles, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
372
Followers
180
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy