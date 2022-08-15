Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs Council To Hold Special Session At 12.15pm On Tuesday 08.23
An Executive Session will be at noon by Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. Reconvene into an open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Discussion/Action on...
CitySquare Paris Intern Program For Fall Semester
CitySquare Paris is seeking two interns for the fall 2022 semester. The positions are paid internships and have an educational stipend at the successful conclusion of the semester. “This is a perfect opportunity for a college student, recently retired persons who still wish to remain active,“ said Laura Woodroof, Program Director at CitySquare. The interns, who must be 17 or older, work 32 hours a week, only Monday-Friday, and Woodroof noted they would work with interns to develop a ‘win-win’ schedule to serve the neighbors of Paris, Lamar County, and the surrounding area. Students majoring in sociology, social work, public health, psychology, pre-med, or nursing will find this beneficial in their career path.
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
Cattleman’s Classic And Ribeye Roundup
They will hold this year’s Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza. The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook team, educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. Cooks have until Sept. 1 to get their entry forms in, and this year there will be a junior cook classification for youth ages 7-17. Go to the Facebook page to learn more.
Request For Special Use Permit For Manufactured Home Community Withdrawn
A request made for a special use permit to allow C&C Guardian LLC to construct a manufactured home community at 2113 Main Street, a property currently zoned light commercial, was slated to go before Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Tuesday evening, but that meeting has been canceled. Applicant Ross Cody has withdrawn the request, according to city staff.
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Aug 18)
Paris Police responded to the 700-block of SE 23rd Wednesday morning at 7:18 about a residential burglary. The victim reported that they worked nights and, this morning, found that someone had broken a window to access the inside of the residence. Once inside, the suspects stole three firearms. However, during the investigation, they recovered one of the firearms. There is a known suspect, and the investigation continues.
Northeast Texas Trail to receive part of $25 million grant
The Northeast Texas Trail will be getting a big boost from a federal investment, thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation. The Northeast Texas Trail is a 130-mile path for walkers and bicyclists that runs from Farmersville through Paris to New Boston. The trail follows the route of a former rail corridor. Yesterday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that $25 million in federal funds will be awarded to two Texas trails. One is the Paseo Del Norte trail in El Paso County. The other is the Northeast Texas Trail. TxDOT says the money will be used to repair and build bridges, clear and upgrade trail surfaces, install trail amenities and improve safety features, among other purposes. TxDOT applied for the grant in partnership with the Northeast Texas Trail Association and the Paso del Norte Foundation. The funding is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) initiative.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 19)
Paris Police responded to a possible burglary in the 1700-block of Hubbard at 9:16 Thursday morning. The caller advised that three males were removing items from a burned house. Officers contacted Aubrey K Porter, 29, of Paris, who had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on possessing a controlled substance conviction. Porter was arrested and placed in jail. Officers arrested another male on Municipal Court warrants, and the third was released. They transferred Porter to the Lamar County Jail.
Hopkins County Court At Law Jury Panel Canceled
They canceled the jury panel summoned to appear at 1:00 pm Monday, August 22, for Hopkins County Court of Law with Judge Clay Harrison. Those called for jury service do not need to report for duty that day.
County Judge Presented Petition Asking For Election To Make Dike A Type C Incorporated City
The county judge was presented with a petition Monday asking him to call an election to let Dike residents determine whether to make the community at Type C incorporated city, as promised in prior meetings by Michael Pickens. Other Dike residents voiced their views on incorporation of Dike and the Dike solar facility.
PJC holding Saturday Registration, Open House Events
To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10:00 am to noon on Aug 20. In Paris, that will occur at the Rheudasil Learning Center Library. The college will also hold unique Open Houses at each location from 4:00 pm...
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 17)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at 6:01 Tuesday evening in the 300-block of NE 12th St. Someone had stolen their 1999 red Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail motorcycle. The investigation continues. Carolina Isabel Hernandez. Paris Police responded to a theft Tuesday evening at 6:37 and met with the victim...
Motorcyclist Arrested After Chase
A Hopkins County Deputy observed a motorcyclist speeding on Hwy 19 north of Sulphur Springs and attempted to stop the driver, but a brief pursuit ensued. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Gavin Gerald of Cooper, was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and impounded his motorcycle. They released Gerald after he posted bond. Mugshot not available.
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 17, 2022
BEEZLEY, CLINT MATTHEW – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS; DEL MARIJ >1/4 OZ<=5LBS. WALKER, SAMAKI NASSIER – ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; MTAG/EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; MTAG/EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH. GRIGSBY, LACHARDIUS MARKELL – DCC/POSS...
Stolen check suspects arrested at Denison bank
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police arrested two people Friday afternoon on stolen check charges. Officers were called to the First United Bank on Morton Street just before 2:30 p.m. Jessica Thomas and Michael Osborne were taken into custody in the drive-thru lane on suspicion of stealing and receiving...
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 14, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office July 21-July 29, 2022:. James Adams to Sarah Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. James Adams and Dakota Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. Yvonne Dicken to Ashley Sepulveda; tract in...
Hopkins County Chamber Connection
Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, has been pouring in. We already have almost 70 entries more than a month before the deadline. To register, go to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100...
