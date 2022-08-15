ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines wants to add roundabout to Army Post Road

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project.

Why it matters : Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.

  • The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.

Catch up fast : There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.

  • The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.

Driving the news : The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.

  • The city has agreed to seek an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that could pay for as much as $500,000 .

Mr H
4d ago

The genius that thought they were a good idea should be forced to drive around them in winter conditions and then get back to us. Roundabouts are worse than using stop signs or traffic lights.

ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

