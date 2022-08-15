ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs

By Michael Mooney
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 4 days ago

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans.

  • "Texas is turning blue," Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O'Rourke's crowd. "Collin County is turning blue."

Why it matters: If he has any hope of defeating Gov. Greg Abbott in November, O'Rourke will have to do well in the state's suburbs.

  • Collin and Denton counties could be key battlegrounds.

Driving the news: O'Rourke told reporters in Frisco that the large crowd is a signal that he can win in Collin County.

The big picture: Concerns about the stability of the state's power grid and Abbott's declaration that the Uvalde shooting " could have been worse " — combined with the fact that a majority of Texans opposed overturning Roe — have likely weakened Abbott's stronghold.

By the numbers: Last month, a Quinnipiac poll showed Abbott had a five-point lead over O'Rourke. A new Dallas Morning News poll shows a similar margin, but 66% of voters polled also said the governor should call a special session to help curb mass shootings — which has become a cornerstone of O'Rourke's campaign.

The intrigue: O'Rourke's campaign has made a point of highlighting Republican-leaning voters who say they're planning to vote for him this year.

The bottom line: Oddsmakers still think Abbott is a heavy favorite, but it'll be closer than it looked like it would be even a few months ago.

Comments / 37

Concerned American
4d ago

NOOOOOOOO,You want to exert some hugely false pretense that Francis might be winning mainstream voters over, No way, ain't gonna happen, sorry Charlie!!!!!

Reply
3
RELATED PEOPLE
Greg Abbott
Beto O'rourke
