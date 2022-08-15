ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Where Northwest Arkansas' young adults go

By Worth Sparkman
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 4 days ago

Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security number holders born 1984–1992 and measures their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26. Data: Center for Economic Studies , et al., 2022, " The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets "; Chart: Skye Witley/Axios

The average young adult who grew up in the Northwest Arkansas metro area moved 152 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES).

  • That's 29 miles below the national average.

Why it matters: The migration patterns of young people can help us understand regional labor markets nationwide, with comings and goings reflecting where opportunity is, according to a July report by the bureau and Harvard University.

Context: The CES analyzed census migration data for people born between 1984 and 1992, comparing where they lived at age 16 to where they lived at age 26.

  • Yes, but: The most recent available data only gives a snapshot through 2018, and we've seen major changes in the past five years because of COVID-19, the housing market boom, the Dobbs ruling and Arkansas' 2021 LGBTQ+ legislation .

Zoom in: Nearly 70% of young people stayed in NWA, but 2.4% of those who left before the age of 26 moved to Tulsa. Joplin, Missouri, and Little Rock were close behind.

  • Those earning the most and the least tended to move from NWA more often than those earning middle incomes.
  • About 34% of those in the bottom earning bracket and 37% of those in the highest moved from NWA.

The other side: About 3.4% of young adult Northwest Arkansans during the timeframe moved from Little Rock, the largest group to relocate here.

  • They also came from Fort Smith (3%), Joplin (2.1%) and Tulsa (1.7%).

The intrigue: The largest group moving here from states other than Arkansas, Oklahoma or Missouri came from the Los Angeles metro — 1.3%.

Go deeper on issues that may impact young adult migration:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Oklahoma State
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas teachers $5,500 behind Mississippi’s

Arkansas legislators in their recent special session declined to use the state’s budget surplus to increase teacher salaries, but some indicated interest in doing so next year. Let’s hope they follow through. Gov. Asa Hutchinson had wanted lawmakers to increase the minimum starting teacher salary from $36,000 to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Markets#U S Census Bureau#Young Adult#Young Americans#U S Social Security#Harvard University#Nwa
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 16

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Ag Horsemanship LLC, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. Freedom Acres, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. UNION. Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association of Wesson, Inc., Rhonda...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
CRESCENT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
THV11

Some Arkansas Universities set to receive McNair grant

ARKANSAS, USA — As part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education with the U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that they will be giving 189 new grant awards to various institutions of higher education across the country. The grant money will...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Suit Against Little Rock Housing Complex

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau, a multifamily housing complex serving low-income and Section 8 housing consumers in Little Rock, for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The suit alleges that the complex is supported by central utility meters for water and electricity, requiring the tenants to pay their utilities directly to the apartment complex as part of their lease agreements. Despite many tenants paying accordingly, the company chose to pocket the money designated for utility payments instead of paying the utility companies. As early as 2019, Big Country Chateau received notice from Central Arkansas Water that its account was in default. The company has failed to pay the $222,931 owed to the utility company. In addition, Big Country Chateau failed to pay Entergy Arkansas from March to August 2022, paying the outstanding balance of approximately $71,000 only after the City of Little Rock initiated an investigation into the apartment complex. Big Country Chateau’s defaults were easily concealed from tenants due to the disconnection moratoriums in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, tenants are facing water utility shutoffs in September despite having paid for their utilities.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas Attorney General sues Big Country Chateau

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City inspections at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock continued on Wednesday after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made a big announcement. "I'm announcing a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group," Rutledge said. After years of complaints by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

17 Arkansas Lodges and Resorts

Travelers across the state of Arkansas have a variety of accommodations and lodging experiences waiting for them. The lodges and resorts of Arkansas offer everything from pristine golf, river’s-edge fishing access, fine dining, and wildlife watching in quiet, secluded destinations. While four Arkansas State Parks have lodges onsite, unique...
ARKANSAS STATE
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
372
Followers
180
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy