ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdbiL_0hHahjRz00

Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).

Why it matters : Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30 .

Catch up fast : Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Context : Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.

  • Of the remaining $130M, less than 45% has been appropriated — among the lowest percentages in the nation according to the NLIHC.

Between the lines : Bureaucracy is making the state's work tricky, Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) director Debi Durham told the Register last year.

  • The agency distributes the state's portion to the areas outside of Polk and Linn and has been stymied by technical and regulatory issues, she said.

Meanwhile , Polk and Des Moines have used the nonprofit group IMPACT to manage its allocations and, unlike the state, allows the money to be used for future rent payments.

  • Its allotments will be used before the spending deadlines, IMPACT's director Anne Bacon told Axios last week.

State of play : A second round of allocations — commonly known as ERA2 — provides Iowa with just over $149 million.

  • Yes, but: The spending deadline for that chunk is in 2025.

The latest : Some of the state's on-deadline spending might qualify to help pay for housing projects that benefit low-income families, Polk County Supervisor's Chairperson Angela Connolly tells Axios.

  • County officials are reviewing options. A request to state and federal officials is possible in coming weeks, she said.

Of note : IFA is accepting rent and utility assistance applications for its program through Aug. 30 .

Comments / 27

Ruth Westergaard
4d ago

So those applying for the assistance, are the funds going to be distributed? Or are they just part of the election to get votes to make the governor look like she does her job?

Reply(1)
13
Easylivinglady Easylivinglady
4d ago

Remember it is easier for a Take Over of a country, if there is a high population that isn't healthy, a population that is poorly educated and a population that is in poverty.HEALTHEDUCATION ANDECONOMY. ALL IMPORTANT TO A THRIVING POPULATION.

Reply
4
SLW Iowa
4d ago

when voting remember that you republican Cult dictatorship in Iowa never helps the poor.

Reply(2)
18
Related
104.5 KDAT

Northeast Iowa Grain Distributor Loses License

A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Led US In Added Wind Power Generation In Second Quarter

Statewide, Iowa — A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60 percent of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations. Jeff Danielson is a vice president of the Clean Grid Alliance.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

What the Inflation Reduction Act could mean for Iowans' healthcare

Big changes are coming to the country’s healthcare landscape. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with affected Iowans and health care experts about key changes coming to health care now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Guests:. Allen Wiebers | Iowan with type...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Society
County
Polk County, IA
Des Moines, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
City
Des Moines, IA
Polk County, IA
Society
97X

Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood

There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Polk County will vote to oppose Iowa pipeline project

Polk County Supervisors are drafting a letter to object to Navigator CO2 Venture's proposed 1,300-mile pipeline project, multiple supervisors tell Axios.The route would cross 33 of Iowa's 99 counties, including the northeast portion of Polk.Why it matters: It's a showdown between property owner rights and a business that contends its project offers widespread economic and environmental benefits to the public.Catch up fast: Navigator CO2 is a spinoff of the Dallas-based company Navigator Energy Services.Its proposed Heartland Greenway project would capture carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer plants in five states and permanently store it underground in central Illinois.Driving the news:...
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Bans Low-Ball Land Buying Companies

(Des Moines, IA) -- Three out-of-state companies offering to buy Iowans' land have agreed to stop doing business in the state. The Iowa Attorney General's Office says the companies' offers were well-below market value. The A-G's office says one offer was 10-times lower than the actual land value. The firms are accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nlihc#Iowa Finance Authority#Ifa#Register
98.1 KHAK

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions

ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair

More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Axios Des Moines

Meet the faces of a Des Moines summer youth employment program

Nearly 70 students from low-income families wrapped up paid internships last week through Oakridge neighborhood's Youth Summer Employment Program (YSEP).Why it matters: Summer jobs provide young people with benefits that extend beyond a paycheck.School attendance and academic performance are higher among those who participate in a similar New York program, according to a long-term study published last year by the Journal of the Econometric Society.State of play: Local businesses, charities and Future Ready Iowa fund the program, which is open to students between the ages of 14 and 21. Their contributions help to pay salaries and transportation or clothing costs...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal

The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation. “In light of those circumstances that have occurred, staff will be recommending to the board that that docket be closed at […] The post Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Political pulse: Axne and Nunn on Inflation Reduction Act

Welcome to our new political pulse column, where we take a look at timely issues leading up to November's Midterm election.Today's topic: The Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed by President Joe Biden.State of play: The Democrat-backed $740 billion package includes provisions that increase taxes on large corporations, addresses climate change and lowers prescription drug costs and caps insulin prices.It also allows the IRS to hire 87,000 new employees, which they say is needed because of upcoming retirements.Driving the news: Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn spoke at length about the package during their soapbox speeches...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job

As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program

A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Axios Des Moines

Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy