Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).
Why it matters : Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30 .
Catch up fast : Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.
- Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.
Context : Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.
- Of the remaining $130M, less than 45% has been appropriated — among the lowest percentages in the nation according to the NLIHC.
Between the lines : Bureaucracy is making the state's work tricky, Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) director Debi Durham told the Register last year.
- The agency distributes the state's portion to the areas outside of Polk and Linn and has been stymied by technical and regulatory issues, she said.
Meanwhile , Polk and Des Moines have used the nonprofit group IMPACT to manage its allocations and, unlike the state, allows the money to be used for future rent payments.
- Its allotments will be used before the spending deadlines, IMPACT's director Anne Bacon told Axios last week.
State of play : A second round of allocations — commonly known as ERA2 — provides Iowa with just over $149 million.
- Yes, but: The spending deadline for that chunk is in 2025.
The latest : Some of the state's on-deadline spending might qualify to help pay for housing projects that benefit low-income families, Polk County Supervisor's Chairperson Angela Connolly tells Axios.
- County officials are reviewing options. A request to state and federal officials is possible in coming weeks, she said.
Of note : IFA is accepting rent and utility assistance applications for its program through Aug. 30 .
