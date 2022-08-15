Telephone Road makeover coming soon

Houston has the green light to transform the troubled Telephone Road into a multimodal dream with enhanced safety features.

Driving the news: The feds approved a $20.1 million grant for the makeover in southeast Houston through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

Houston will pay $5.1 million for the project.

The federal funding is from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Biden signed into law last year.

Why it matters: Telephone Road is on the city's high-injury network of roadways that experience a large number of crashes.

The high-injury network, which includes only 6% of Houston's roads, is where 60% of wrecks occur.

"This is a life-saving opportunity for us," U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, said.

What we're watching: The city says construction will start in summer 2025.

Yes, but: If funds are received sooner, the timeline could be bumped up.

Details: The reconstruction will reduce the number of car lanes on some stretches of the roadway in lieu of wider sidewalks and protected bike lanes.

The project will also add crucial connections to Houston's greenway and bike network.

Houston's section of the project is from Lawndale to South Loop 610, but the Gulfgate and Harrisburg redevelopment authorities are also revitalizing the road beyond both those boundaries.

The big picture: Work from the three entities will create a cohesive rejuvenation of the thoroughfare from the East End to the Hobby area.

What they're saying: Mayor Sylvester Turner and members of the City Council praised the Department of Transportation for approving the grant.

Turner said the project is an "economic multiplier" for the community.

Go deeper: The Telephone Road project is part of more than 260 Texas projects granted funding under the infrastructure law so far, totaling roughly $8 billion flowing to the Lone Star State.