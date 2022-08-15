Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
PWMania
Sasha Banks’ Car Broken Into and Robbed (Photos and Video)
Sasha Banks’ car was broken into earlier this week in Oakland, California, the on-hiatus WWE star revealed on social media. Banks and fellow former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi were in Los Angeles for the premiere of She-Hulk, Attorney At Law on Monday. The next day, Sasha posted a video of the back of her car with the glass broken. “Five minutes in Oakland,” she said. “Just five minutes!”
PWMania
Spoiler: Unannounced WWE Star Backstage at SmackDown
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. Bayley is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal. She may somehow become involved with the competitors in tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament match, although we don’t...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Won’t Miss AEW Dates Despite Lengthy Fozzy “Save The World” Tour
Although the band will be traveling the country for their ongoing tour, Chris Jericho will not be missing any dates with AEW. After all, he is, in fact, a real-life “Wizard.”. The following North American dates for the Chris Jericho-led band have been announced for the band’s “Save The...
PWMania
NJPW Announces Wrestle Kingdom 17, New Year Dash Confirmed
Wrestle Kingdom 17, NJPW’s signature event, has been officially announced as a one-night event, returning to its previous format. NJPW announced Wrestle Kingdom will take place on Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, for the first time in four years. NJPW also announced the New...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/19/22)
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. As a build-up to their Clash at The Castle main event, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will face off in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Retirement Announcement
Mickie James has been hinting at retirement in recent weeks, and it appears that an announcement will be made at the Impact Wrestling event, Lone Star Stampede. The promotion announced today that James will make a special announcement on Friday, August 26 during the television tapings from Dallas. James last...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – August 19, 2022
AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/19/2022) This week’s show kicks off with the usual, “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and opening video package and then we shoot inside the arena in Charleston, W.V. We hear the commentators welcome us to the show and then they send things down...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Triple H Hypes Tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX Special Episode
Tonight marks the 1,200 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque is already in promoter-mode. Ahead of tonight’s WWE on FOX program, the WWE Head of Talent Relations and Creative took to Twitter to hype tonight’s big show. “From the first SmackDown...
PWMania
Impact Bound For Glory Main Event Revealed
The main event of Impact Wrestling’s 18th Bound For Glory pay-per-view is now confirmed. Eddie Edwards, the leader of Honor No More, will square off against Josh Alexander, the current Impact World Champion, in the Bound For Glory main event. On this week’s post-Emergence episode of Impact, Edwards won...
PWMania
Two AEW Stars Express Frustration Following This Week’s Dynamite
Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, two AEW athletes are upset with their current position in the company. The Varsity Blondes were quickly defeated this week by The Gunn Club. Brian Pillman, Jr. was never given a chance to tag in because the match was over so quickly. Pillman and Griff Garrison expressed their frustration in a few tweets.
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Pushing for WWE to Hold WrestleMania in the UK
WWE will hold its first major pay-per-view event in the United Kingdom since 1992 next month, when they present the Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This upcoming event is expected to be one of WWE’s most-attended shows in 2022. Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns...
PWMania
Backstage News on Impact Champions Contracts, Top Star’s Unusual Situation
According to Fightful Select, Impact Wrestling has multiple current champions who are not under contract or whose contracts are about to expire. Another current champion is in an unusual contractual situation. This is not the first time Impact has had several champions working without a contract. According to reports, the...
PWMania
Latest on Kenny Omega’s Health and Future Direction Following His AEW Return
Kenny Omega made his comeback to ring action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, after an absence of nine months. Even though Omega was sporting a compression shirt and shoulder brace during the match, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, “what appeared to be every injury giving him pain and him coming back way too soon was actually almost all selling and storytelling for a long-term story.” According to Meltzer, the story is that Omega appears to be “rusty” but will eventually transform into the Omega that fans were expecting.
PWMania
IMPACT & Eurosport India Extend Their Partnership
IMPACT Wrestling and Eurosport India have extending their agreement. On Wednesday, the following press release was issued to make the announcement. IMPACT WRESTLING EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROSPORT INDIA TO BROADCAST THE PROMOTION’S WORLD-CLASS CONTENT. Eurosport India viewers will be able to enjoy a slate of LIVE IMPACT Plus specials,...
PWMania
Latest on Possible Backstage Heat on CM Punk in AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, “nobody knew” CM Punk would call out “Hangman” Adam Page for an AEW world title rematch at Dynamite on August 17th, 2022. It’s possible that CM Punk calling out Page was a “receipt” for something Page said in a promo prior to the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Fuels Rumors of a Return to the Ring
There have been rumors about a former WWE NXT Champion making a comeback to the ring for months, and those rumors have mainly focused on AEW or a potential return to WWE. Whatever Johnny Gargano is going through, his most recent social media post appears to indicate that he is prepared to make a comeback. Even though anything is possible and he could make his AEW debut, most indications point to him returning to WWE and possibly joining the main roster.
PWMania
WWE Planned for Mr. Kennedy to Defeat The Undertaker for the World Title in 2007
In an episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast called “Ask Matt Anything,” AEW’s Matt Hardy answered some questions from fans. Hardy talked about the plans that were supposed to happen after Mr. Kennedy won the 2007 WWE Money in the Bank briefcase:
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Danhausen (Full Episode Video)
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which this week emanates from Charleston, West Virginia. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS is Andrade El Idolo & Rush &...
PWMania
News on Frontrunner City to Host WWE SummerSlam in 2023
The WWE SummerSlam event this year, which took place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, was a huge success for the company thanks to the show’s strong attendance and buzz for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, which served as the main event.
