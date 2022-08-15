Kenny Omega made his comeback to ring action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, after an absence of nine months. Even though Omega was sporting a compression shirt and shoulder brace during the match, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, “what appeared to be every injury giving him pain and him coming back way too soon was actually almost all selling and storytelling for a long-term story.” According to Meltzer, the story is that Omega appears to be “rusty” but will eventually transform into the Omega that fans were expecting.

