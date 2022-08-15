ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

How one Texas school is spending safety money

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 4 days ago

A suburban Texas school district spent nearly $250,000 on bullet-resistant film on the windows of its elementary and middle schools in recent years, per invoices obtained by Axios Austin through an open records request.

Why it matters: The invoices from the Round Rock Independent School District are a window into how much schools nationally are spending on safety measures after a spate of shootings.

  • The vendor was Atlanta-based National Glazing Solutions.

What they're saying: "In a world filled with school shootings, riots, looting, and natural disasters, protecting people and property is paramount," reads the company’s sales literature . "Schools must identify and improve the first lines of defense, starting with the most vulnerable spots: glass windows and doors."

  • The (terrifying) details: "Whether from a bomb blast, windstorm, gunshot, or human impact, glass will shatter with the right amount of force. This shattering creates 'spall:' flying pieces of glass that can cause great harm to anyone nearby. Serving as a containment system, security window film prevents spall from becoming harmful projectiles flying through the air."

Between the lines: School safety has become big business .

  • The safety glass installation was paid for with state money set aside in 2019 after the Santa Fe shootings — and NGS has a website instructing potential customers on how they can apply for the money.
  • "Texas, we are here to protect your schools," reads the company website .

The bottom line: "We must continue to remain vigilant, and to continue to prepare and implement the necessary safety procedures to keep our schools safe for our students, staff and community," Round Rock ISD superintendent Hafedh Azaiez wrote to parents in May , following the Uvalde shooting.

Axios Austin

LGBTQ rights: Why some Texans are leaving the state

Finding new laws limiting LGBTQ+ rights intolerable, some Austinites are now leaving the state.The big picture: There are still vastly more people moving to Austin — and Texas generally — than leaving it, but interviews conducted by Axios suggest a new wave of migration may take hold as people desperate or well-off enough aim for states they deem more welcoming.Catch up quick: Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transgender kids for child abuse for pursuing gender-affirming care.Last year, he signed into law a measure that forces public school students to play on...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

What's new as Austin students head back to school

Austin public schools are back in session.It's a time of optimism — no one yet has gotten the dreaded red-ink, encircled "See me" note on the top of a pop quiz.Yes, but: Prepare for another year of bruising political battles over books, curriculum and teacher pay — not to mention masks and pandemic measures. Here's what's new:SafetyThe big picture: The specter of the Uvalde shooting haunts every Texas public school.Some central Texas schools — in Del Valle and Manor, for example — are now requiring kids to wear see-through backpacks. But it's not clear that will do anything to stop...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Drought strangles Texas lakes

Central Texas' major lakes are starting to feel pond-like.Driving the news: The amount of water flowing from key rivers and creeks into lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs of Central Texas, is now zero. Why it matters: At 56% of capacity, the giant lakes are starting to look a lot more half empty than half full — and tensions are starting to rise along the river basin over who deserves water most. Details: The Pedernales River and the Llano River have contributed zero drops of water into the Highland Lakes for at least two weeks now, per an Axios...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Fighting the Big Lie: Liz Cheney raises money in Texas

Liz Cheney is widely expected to lose her Republican congressional primary Tuesday, but she has far outraised her opponent in Texas donations, per an Axios examination of federal campaign finance data.Why it matters: In light of Cheney's steadfast post-Jan. 6 opposition to Trump — she voted to impeach him and serves on the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol — the donations are a glimpse into Texas' anti- and pro-MAGA forces.And it's a window into Cheney's deep financial network, should she run for higher office.Between the lines: Notable Austin donors to Liz Cheney for Wyoming include...George W. Bush...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

NBA: San Antonio Spurs to play in Austin in the spring

NBA action is headed to Austin. Driving the news: The San Antonio Spurs will travel up the interstate to Austin for a pair of games on April 6 and April 8 at the Moody Center, the franchise announced Wednesday.Of note: To mark the team's 50th season, the Spurs will also play in Mexico City in mid-December.The big picture: Culturally, geographically and economically, the Spurs are uniquely positioned to cultivate a robust mega-region from Mexico to Austin. Yes, but: Try naming three current Spurs. Timmy, Tony and Manu are all retired. Kawhi betrayed us a few years ago. And the Spurs traded Dejounte in the off-season as part of their rebuild.But, but, but: We can still cheer on Pop. What they're saying: The Austin engagement is about "fostering the next generation of fans," R.C. Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said.What's next: Tickets for the Austin games go on sale in late September. Plus: Tim will be the presenter at Manu's NBA Hall of Fame induction in Massachusetts in September; another chance for us to wax nostalgic about the Spurs' glory days.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Out and about: Tanya Walker's favorite Austin places

Tanya Walker started Black Women Who Kayak+ in 2018 in Austin as a way to get other Black women out on the water and the hiking trail. The big picture: The empowerment-minded nonprofit has chapters in at least 10 other cities from coast to coast, including Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Washington, D.C.Why it matters: Studies show that people of color aren't as likely to use public parks as white people — partly because of access issues.Walker, who graduated from Reagan High School in the mid-1990s and earned her certification as an automotive tech from Austin Community College, likes to say she's equally at...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Out-of-towners are wealthier than locals

The average newbie moving to Austin has a home buying budget that's about 7.6% higher than locals. Why it matters: Central Texas became a destination for those looking to move during the pandemic, which made housing prices and the rental market soar beginning in 2020. The sorta-good news: The budget...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Private property creeps into Austin's public roadways

Austinites have increasingly claimed ownership of the public parking spots in front of their properties.The big picture: This year marks the 25th anniversary of Austin's residential permit parking program — y'know, those signs that mark off parking for residents only — but nearly 75% of the specially designated blocks were approved in the decade leading up to the pandemic, per city data obtained by Axios.How it works: Residents of a block that requires permit parking essentially are taxing themselves — permits start at $20 — to limit parking in front of their homes.In busy areas of the city, some residents say...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Why Texas won't have an abortion referendum like Kansas

A huge win in Kansas this week for abortion rights supporters energized Democrats — and raised questions about whether such a referendum could pass in Texas.The short answer: Yes, Texas voters might very well support a constitutional right to abortion — but there's no way in hell they'll get to weigh in.Driving the news: In Kansas, the Democratic-controlled state supreme court recognized the right to abortion, prompting the Republican-controlled legislature to ask voters to effectively veto that decision.But voters instead supported keeping that right protected, giving hope to progressives after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.Between the lines:...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Things to do this weekend, Aug. 12-14

Ready for the weekend? Here's what we're eyeing for some fun:🍹 Find your perfect margarita in the second round of Desert Door's Margarita Madness competition through Sunday.🤠 Learn to two-step at Jester King Brewery tonight from 7-7:30pm. Live country music begins after that.🛶 Hop on a kayak or paddle board Saturday morning to clean Lady Bird Lake during this month's Keep Austin Beautiful event. Register ahead of time.😂 Laugh the night away at the CherryBomb Comedy Festival from 6:30pm to midnight Friday. Tickets start at $35.🌳 Kick off the weekend with one of Republic Square's 5th annual birthday bashes on Saturday from noon to 2pm with cake, music and face painting. Four more events are planned through the rest of the month.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

New taco alert: Austin's La Plancha

New East Austin taqueria La Plancha bills itself as Mexican street food. Why it matters: Some of the most stylish little restaurants in Austin are opening up in this fast-growing — and gentrifying — stretch of East Austin off East MLK.Chef Mariha Hinojosa started her culinary career in 2009 in her hometown of Brownsville, and the food is solid.This will be a great place to grab a bite before heading to a concert or a ball game at the Moody Center across the highway. Yes, but: We're still catching up, psychologically, to the fact that a torta with fries can go for $17. We need a minute.🏆 Pro tip: La Plancha has a nice, astro-turfed little patio, but if it's full and you're determined to eat outside, you can make a picnic for yourself at the city-owned Oakwood Cemetery next door.If you go: Located at 1701 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It's open 8am-8pm Tuesday-Thursday; 8am-9pm Friday-Saturday and 8am-3pm Sunday. It's closed Mondays.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

City "urgently" needs more crossing guards

City officials still need to fill dozens of crossing guard jobs for Austin ISD and surrounding districts before the school year begins later this month.The big picture: Just over 150 crossing guards are employed in the Austin area, but the city needs an additional 55 to meet the demand of AISD and six bordering independent school districts, a city spokesperson told Axios.AISD begins its school year on Aug. 15.Why it matters: Crossing guards are often stationed at busy intersections to help children safely cross the street. Not to mention they slow down those wild Austin drivers. (Yes, we see y'all...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Axios Austin

KLRU has a new home

After a year-long delay, Austin's PBS station KLRU has moved to its new site at the Austin Community College Highland Campus.The big picture: The station operated out of the University of Texas since 1979, but the community licensed television station will now be based at the Austin Media Center, the former site of the old Highland Mall in North Austin. Last year's freeze delayed the station's move-in date, but now it's gearing up for a grand opening on Aug. 27. The interior of the new Austin Media Center at ACC Highland. Photo: Nicole Cobler/AxiosWhat they're saying: The partnership with the...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Pizza chain Via 313 workers plan to unionize

Employees of Via 313 pizzerias say they have a "supermajority" of workers prepared to vote in favor of unionizing.The big picture: The workers are part of three Via 313 locations — East 6th Street, Oak Hill and North Campus — and have filed for an election through the National Labor Relations Board.The three locations organized through a new, independent union called Restaurant Workers United.Roughly 100 workers — or more than 75% of union-eligible employees — support the move, according to a union spokesperson.Why it matters: Workers at the Austin pizza chain have previously protested about working conditions and lack of communication...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

See how Texas construction boomed during the pandemic

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsCentral Texas, greater Dallas and Houston have enjoyed a construction boom during the pandemic.Between the lines: Maps like this one reflect how Texas political power is shifting toward its big cities and its suburbs. Cheaper homes on the outskirts of the metropolises have led middle-class Austinites to head for Hays, Williamson, Burnet and Bastrop counties — even as Austin itself continues to grow.Yes, but: Inventory still trails demand, leading to record acceleration in home values.But, but, but: Austin ranks second nationally for home-price slashing, per new data from Realtor.com.So that very, very, very expensive Austin home is now only very, very expensive.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Air traffic control suggested Austin pilot ditch on interstate

With his engine failing and his cockpit smoked out, a state parks pilot worried he might hit a downtown Austin building and dismissed a suggestion from Air Traffic Control to land on I-35, per documents Axios obtained through an open records request. Why it matters: The harrowing revelations underscore the...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Aiming to get Texas voters to polls, nonprofit contacts Austinites

Apparently it's never too early to put voter ID information in front of Texans. Driving the news: Some voters in the Austin area have been getting letters from VoteRiders, a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in California, about the types of identification required to vote.What they're saying: "​​You need to act as soon as you can to get the ID you need to cast a ballot," executive director Lauren Kunis tells Axios. "Our message is to prepare as early as you can, to make sure you're not caught flat-footed at the polls."Between the lines: Texas is one of seven states to have...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Austin

Austin developer aims to fix Texas' affordable-housing problem

A Latina real estate developer in Austin will be part of a $40 million grant initiative designed to bring diversity to the region's booming real estate market while creating more affordable housing.Why it matters: Real estate developers of color make up less than 5% of the roughly $175 billion U.S. housing development market, per a statement from Wells Fargo, one of the banks funding the program, called Growing Diverse Housing Developers.How it works: GDHD is a free, four-year project that will help 39 developers expand their businesses and overcome systemic barriers created by generations of racism and disinvestment.Seven real estate...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million in defamation damages

A Travis County jury has ordered Austin-based Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones to pay $4.1 million to the parents of a child killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.The big picture: Jones had repeatedly lied that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and has already been found liable in defamation cases brought by families of the victims.Why it matters: It's the first time Jones has been held financially liable for falsely calling the mass shooting, which killed 20 children and six educators, a hoax.The bottom line: The award, approved by 10 of 12 jurors, is far below the $150 million sought by the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis. Of note: Jurors will reconvene Friday to hear testimony on Jones' net worth — and determine how much more in punitive damages Jones owes.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Axios Austin

Drought's impact: No rain in West Austin

Austin saw its hottest July ever recorded, according to National Weather Service officials.The average temperature at Camp Mabry, in West Austin, was more than 90.5 degrees in July. The previous record for the month was struck in 2011, when the July average hit 89.7 degrees.Why it matters: July's heat wave follows a record-breaking May and June ... and there's no reason to think August and September won't be scorching as well. Lakes Travis and Buchanan, the chief reservoirs for Central Texas, now sit at 58% full.Camp Mabry recorded no measurable rain last month — only the fourth time on record that Austin didn’t receive measurable rain in July, per the National Weather Service.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

