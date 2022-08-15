ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What Coloradans will do with TABOR refunds

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
Data: Axios survey; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Taxpayer refunds are arriving in mailboxes across Colorado this month.

  • Individuals are receiving $750, while joint filers get $1,500.
  • The refunds, which are arriving early, are coming because of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

What's new: We asked what you would do with the money.

What we found: We heard from more than 200 readers. A plurality said they planned to pay existing bills, followed by those who planned to bank it.

  • Others intend to spend the money or travel.

Why it matters: The check's early arrival is a political play by Democrats . And how taxpayers respond is an economic question, because it amounts to $30-40 million statewide.

What you're saying: Here's a sample of the different reactions to the TABOR checks.

  • "Our local food bank, Bienvenidos Food Bank, is struggling this year with higher need, less donations, and food price inflation, so we’ll be using part of our refund to support our neighbors." — Ramsay H.
  • "Credit card bills piled up due to gas and grocery price increases and I will pay off some of that debt." — Nick H.
  • "The rebate is a wonderful opportunity to help small business Colorado." — Rich C.
  • "As a senior on a fixed income, I look for ways to boost my emergency fund." — C. Rider
  • "I always pay my bills. This will help. That said, I would prefer to get rid of Tabor and allow the money to be used for public education." — Wendy B.
  • "I’m making a career switch out of education and took a pay cut. This will help me pay catch up on bills." — Makayla V.

Axios

Where Colorado teacher pay ranks nationally

Colorado teachers are getting shortchanged, a new report argues. By the numbers: The pay gap between public school teachers and others with college degrees in Colorado is the largest in the nation, at 35.9%, according to the Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,

Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado U.S. Senate race shifts toward GOP, despite recent poll

A major election prognosticator is souring on Democratic fortunes in Colorado's U.S. Senate race.Driving the news: The Cook Political Report moved the contest to "leans Democratic," a downgrade for incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. The race previously was cast as "likely Democratic," which suggested Republican challenger Joe O'Dea had little chance of winning.The big picture: Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics has the race pegged at the same mark, while Inside Elections and FiveThirtyEight still rate it "likely Democratic."📊 The intrigue: The shift comes despite the release of a poll from Republican firm McLaughlin and...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects

In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $65 million in state dollars and will get a boost from last year's $5 billion federal infrastructure bill, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Needed moisture in Colorado lowers risk of a wildfire-filled season

As fall fast approaches and downpours persist, it appears the smoky summer Coloradans have been bracing for may not come.Why it matters: Coloradans — and the nature spots they love — could use a break. The state has yet to recover from wildfires that have ravaged its wilderness over the last two years, forcing evacuations, destroying homes and upending thousands of lives.Driving the news: Boulder County — the site of a deadly blaze last December — lifted its fire restrictions Tuesday, thanks in large part to moisture conditions and longterm forecasts, officials announced. Meanwhile, Glenwood Canyon — home to the...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Inflation rise moderates in July, but costs in Colorado still elevated, new data show

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosColorado's inflation rate dipped ever so slightly in July — a small but welcome reprieve.By the numbers: The 12-month inflation rate fell to 8.2%, down from 8.3% in May, according to numbers published Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.Yes, but: In Colorado, prices rose 1.7% for the two months ending in July, driven largely by increasing energy costs (up 9%) and food (up 3.2%), regional commissioner Michael Hirniak noted.What they're saying: Chris Brown, an economist at the conservative-leaning, business-funded Common Sense Institute in Colorado, says costs still outpace earnings.In July, he said the average household spent $821 more because of inflation.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Political Pulse: Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper go all-in for Biden

Unlike a significant number of their Democratic colleagues, Colorado's two U.S. senators sound unequivocal in backing President Biden's re-election ambitions."If he runs, I think he'll beat Donald Trump again. … And I would support him in beating Donald Trump again," Sen. Michael Bennet said in response to a question from Axios."It's his decision if he wants to run for re-election, and I will support him every way I can," John Hickenlooper added.Why it matters: Backing your own party's first-term president is usually so automatic that no one would bother to ask, our colleagues write. But behind the scenes, there's a...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado's students lag behind pre-pandemic learning levels, standardized test results show

Data: Chalkbeat; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosPandemic learning loss in Colorado is real.Driving the news: Colorado students posted lower scores in most grades and subjects on statewide standardized tests compared to 2019, according to an analysis by our partners at Chalkbeat.The decline is most evident in math scores on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT and PSAT tests given each spring.Significant gaps exist for Black, Hispanic and low-income students, CMAS test results released Wednesday show.Why it matters: The 2022 scores are the first full test results issued since 2019 after standardized testing was canceled in 2020 amid the pandemic and...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

The top two Colorado GOP candidates' fathers worked as police office. Here's why that matters.

In an election in which public safety is a prominent issue, the Republican ticket holds a distinct advantage.Both Joe O'Dea in the U.S. Senate contest and Heidi Ganahl in the governor's race come from law enforcement families.Why it matters: The intimate connection gives the GOP contenders a unique vantage point to address the issue at a more personal level.And those ties influence their policy positions, both candidates told Axios Denver.What they're saying: "The pendulum has swung too hard toward the criminal," O'Dea told us. "I think we've shifted some liability onto the cops.""My desire to have the backs of law...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado-theme Wordle puzzle "Coloradle" highlights state's unique culture

If you're a Wordle fan, you're bound to enjoy "Coloradle" — a new Centennial-State-themed version of the game.What to know: The Colorado Chamber of Commerce, which developed the game, said the daily puzzles will highlight "the state's unique culture."How to play: Available online, a new puzzle debuts at midnight each day.Hint: The answers are Colorado-centric and describe local activities, landmarks, public figures, colloquialisms and well-known businesses.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

A reality check on the Colorado taxpayer refunds now in the mail

Starting today, Colorado will mail 3.7 million taxpayers rebates for $750, or $1,500 for joint tax filers.The intrigue: Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers have branded it the "Colorado Cash Back."Reality check: It's all political spin.The rebate is required under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, a constitutional amendment that caps state revenues at inflation plus population growth, requiring that any surplus go back to taxpayers.The refund is typically reflected in state income tax returns due each April, but Democrats moved it to three months before the general election, claiming taxpayers needed the money urgently.By the numbers: Sending the checks early...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct

The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

A first look at Colorado's place in a post-Roe landscape

Colorado is no longer an island in the abortion debate. State of play: Kansas joined Colorado (and New Mexico) as safe havens for women seeking abortions in the region after Tuesday's vote rejecting a constitutional amendment to allow for a ban.Meanwhile, a Wyoming judge put a temporary hold on the state's new ban on most abortions, which the governor signed into law in late July. Why it matters: The patchwork actions offer an early look at the broader political landscape after the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, with Kansas' vote serving as the first referendum.Moreover, if neighboring...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado recount showcases depth of election skepticism

The rare statewide election recount underway in Colorado showcases the depth of skepticism about elections in America, and the power of deniers to upend the system.Threat level: Tina Peters, the losing candidate in the Republican primary for secretary of state — Colorado's top elections job — paid $256,000 for a recount, despite losing by more than 88,000 votes in June. It's expected to finish Thursday.Peters — the Mesa County clerk under indictment for tampering with election equipment — raised the money with help from former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.She appeared on his radio show on July 25 — a month...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

7 new Colorado craft breweries opening in 2022

More than a half-dozen new Colorado breweries started pouring beer in recent weeks or plan to open their doors by the end of the year.Why it matters: In the face of economic headwinds, the craft beer industry continues to see opportunities as people return to taprooms in the post-pandemic times.What to know: Here's a look at the new beer landscape.Westbound & Down, the Idaho Springs-based beer maker, recently opened an outpost at Dairy Block in downtown Denver. It's a pop-up, but the brewery is hoping to make it permanent in 2023.Brix Brew & Tap in downtown Greeley is now pouring...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer

If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
ERIE, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's housing market is being fueled by outsiders, primarily from California

Data: Redfin; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosPeople moving to Denver are coming armed with home-buying budgets 12% bigger than what locals have, according to a new Redfin analysis. Why it matters: That gap puts Denver in the top 10 cities nationwide where the purchasing power of out-of-towners outpaces that of existing residents — a factor that's significantly driving up home prices and critically limiting housing supply. State of play: Redfin says that most people are coming from states like California, where income taxes are high. Other transplants hail from places like New York City and Washington, D.C.What they're saying: "Even though the...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Democrats condemned for boosting election deniers in Colorado and other states

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is considering whether to condemn Democrats in Colorado and elsewhere for meddling in Republican primaries to boost 2020 election deniers.Why it matters: The committee has spent the last year warning that former President Trump and his allies are endangering American democracy by casting doubt on the legitimacy of the vote, Axios' Alayna Treene writes. Now Democrats are being accused of doing the same.The backstory: In Colorado and at least five other states, Democrats spent big money in GOP primaries to boost pro-Trump election deniers and conspiracy theorists because they consider...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado COVID hospitalizations drop — but cases could stay elevated

Colorado's COVID-19 hospitalizations are falling fast. But officials warn that case counts could remain elevated — and underreported — as people get reinfected after previous waves.By the numbers: The state saw a 14% drop in COVID hospitalizations this week compared to last, with 268 beds taken as of Tuesday. Outbreaks have also dipped slightly, from 390 to 385.Meanwhile, the state's seven-day positivity rate is hovering around 9% — nearly a 1% drop from the week prior. Yes, but: Health officials warn that cases are undercounted, skewing whether levels are truly trending downward, how widespread the virus is and what that...
COLORADO STATE
