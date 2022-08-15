What Coloradans will do with TABOR refunds

Data: Axios survey; Chart: John Frank/Axios

Taxpayer refunds are arriving in mailboxes across Colorado this month.

Individuals are receiving $750, while joint filers get $1,500.

The refunds, which are arriving early, are coming because of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

What's new: We asked what you would do with the money.

What we found: We heard from more than 200 readers. A plurality said they planned to pay existing bills, followed by those who planned to bank it.

Others intend to spend the money or travel.

Why it matters: The check's early arrival is a political play by Democrats . And how taxpayers respond is an economic question, because it amounts to $30-40 million statewide.

What you're saying: Here's a sample of the different reactions to the TABOR checks.