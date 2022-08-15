ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Intoxicated Naugatuck woman accused of breaking into home, biting police officer and EMT

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4gJt_0hHahLSf00

Officers say an intoxicated woman broke into a home before biting a responding police officer and an EMT.

Ashley Schultz, 21, of Naugatuck, is facing multiple charges including burglary, criminal mischief and assault on a public safety or emergency services personnel.

Police say they were called to the home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary early Saturday morning

During the investigation, police learned Schultz entered the home and began drinking alcohol from the refrigerator.

The residence sustained damage from Shultz’s forced entry including damaged doors and windows.

Schultz fled prior to the arrival of police but was located a short distance from the scene on foot. Police say she was uncooperative and combative with officers and bit one police officer and a Naugatuck EMS EMT during their efforts to treat her.

She was transported to the hospital to be evaluated before she was arrested.

Comments / 2

 

