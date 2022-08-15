‘It saves lives’: New laws signed by Gov. Hochul to crack down on hit-and-run crashes

A new package of laws recently signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to enhance street safety across New York, including a crackdown on hit-and-run crashes.

Assemblymember Amy Paulin introduced one of the bills.

She says the mayors of White Plains and Scarsdale asked her about a law that would allow communities to make their speed limit 25 mph throughout.

“Evidence shows that it does. It saves lives. Pedestrian lives. It saves lives for people on bicycles,” says Paulin. “We've had a lot of accidents and we don't know in every single circumstance whether that speed limit reduction would've helped, but we do know the impact would've been less."

Communities across the state are already interested in opting in to a community-wide 25 mph speed limit.