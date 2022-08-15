ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Nicholas Evans Dies: Acclaimed ‘Horse Whisperer’ Author Was 79

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LGZ1_0hHahIoU00

Nicholas Evans , the author of the bestselling novel The Horse Whisperer , has died. He was 72.

In a statement, Evans’s longtime agent, Caradoc King of United Agents, confirmed the news to Deadline and said that Evans died following a heart attack on Tuesday, August 9.

“He lived a full and happy life, in his home on the banks of the River Dart in Devon. He was much loved and leaves behind his wife Charlotte, and four children, Finlay, Lauren, Max and Harry,” the statement continued.

Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, Evans studied law at Oxford University and started his career as a journalist, working at the Evening Chronicle, a local newspaper based in Newcastle, England.

Evans then moved into TV, producing broadcasts about US politics and the Middle East for the popular weekly current affairs programme Weekend World . In 1982, he began producing arts documentaries on a range of subjects, including popular artists such as David Hockney, Francis Bacon, and Patricia Highsmith.

Evans, however, is best known for his 1995 novel The Horse Whisperer , which sold 15m copies worldwide, becoming the number one bestseller in 20 countries. The novel has been translated into 40 languages and was made into a film starring and directed by Robert Redford .

Scarlett Johansson and Kristin Scott Thomas also star in the film, which was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar.

The inspiration for the bestselling novel came in 1993 when Evans met a blacksmith in the southwest of England who told him about horse whisperers – people who have the gift of healing traumatised horses.

Evans went on to write four more best-selling novels: The Loop, The Smoke Jumper, The Divide, and The Brave . In 2008, he and his wife, singer-songwriter Charlotte Gordon Cumming, were seriously injured after accidentally eating poisonous mushrooms in Scotland. They both underwent kidney transplants – Nicholas from his daughter in 2011.

Evans leaves behind his wife Charlotte and four children: Finlay, Lauren, Max, and Harry.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Q Lazzarus Dies: ‘Goodbye Horses’ Singer From ‘The Silence Of The Lambs’ Was 61

Q Lazzarus. whose cult song “Goodbye Horses” was used in a memorable scene from the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, reportedly died on July 19. She was 61 and her death just came to public attention via a little-noticed newspaper obituary for the woman born Diane Luckey. Q Lazzarus led the New York band Q Lazzarus And The Resurrection. She allegedly worked as a New York cab driver in the ’80s. That led her to a fateful fare from director Jonathan Demme. She reportedly played Demme her demo, he loved it, and he used the Q Lazzarus song “Candle Goes Away”...
MUSIC
Deadline

“I Hope Boris Is Flattered”: Michael Winterbottom On Casting Kenneth Branagh As The British P.M. In Sky’s Covid Drama ‘This England’

When it was announced that Michael Winterbottom would be making a series about the first pandemic lockdown in the spring of 2022, many assumed—or perhaps hoped—that the politically committed director would be holding the British government to account. However, speaking to Deadline at the 38th Sarajevo Film Festival, 25 years after his acclaimed war drama Welcome To Sarajevo screened there, Winterbottom revealed that, in common with many of his fictionalized but factual feature films, the six-part Sky series This England , which debuts 21 September, will be an ensemble piece, taking a bird’s-eye view of the British authorities’ initial response...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hilary Linstead Dies: Agent, Producer & Casting Director Who Discovered Baz Luhrmann & Repped Jane Campion Was 83

Hilary Linstead, the agent, casting director and film producer who launched Australia’s first talent agency, has died aged 83. Talked of as a “force of nature” by industry friends, Linstead is considered to have nurtured many of Australia’s most successful stage, film and TV talents, and is known for discovering Rome and Juliet director Baz Luhrmann among others, representing him and the likes of Power of the Dog director Jane Campion, Gillian Armstrong (Little Women) and Adelaide festival joint artistic director Neil Armfield. Linstead was born in London in 1938 but moved to Australia to become an actress. However, she soon switched to become a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Gonzo Girl’: Ray Nicholson, Elizabeth Lail, Leila George & Rick Springfield Join Patricia Arquette’s First Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Ray Nicholson (Licorice Pizza), Elizabeth Lail (Mack & Rita), Leila George (Animal Kingdom) and Grammy winner Rick Springfield (Ricki and the Flash) have signed on for roles in Oscar and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette’s feature directorial debut, Gonzo Girl, based on the novel of the same name by Cheryl Della Pietra. The actors join an ensemble led by Camila Morrone, which also includes Willem Dafoe and Arquette, as we told you first. The film currently in production in Utah is set in 1992 and follows aspiring writer Alley Russo (Morrone), who has an exciting new job as the assistant to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Nicholas Evans
Person
Noah Emmerich
Person
Michael Kenneth Williams
Person
David Hockney
Person
Kristin Scott Thomas
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Patricia Highsmith
Person
Francis Bacon
Deadline

Randy Martin Dies: The “Lone Wolf” Of DIY’s ‘Texas Flip N Move’ Was 65

Randy Martin, known as the “Lone Wolf” from the former DIY Network reality series Texas Flip N Move, died Wednesday at his home of liver cancer. He was 65. His death was announced on his official Facebook page. Martin’s co-stars from Texas Flip N Move, the Snow Sisters, issued a statement: “We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed.” Texas Flip N Move started on the DIY Network in 2014. Martin made regular appearances in its first season and was heavily featured as a main cast member through 2017. Martin is survived by his wife, Judy; and his children and grandchildren. More from DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryFalklands War Drama Series In Works From UK & Argentinian Creative Team, Paul Telegdy, Lone Wolf & Infinity HillChip & Joanna Gaines Release 'Fixer Upper' Casting Tape As DIY Rebrands Into Magnolia NetworkBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo GalleryOlivia Newton-John's Career In Photos & Music Videos
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anne Heche’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Report

Anne Heche died from “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, People reported today. Her death was officially ruled an accident. The report cited a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another “significant condition” contributing to her passing. Heche sustained the injuries when her car jumped a curb and careened into a house in West L.A. last week, whereupon it burst into flames. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tributes Pour In For Anne Heche From Colleagues, Friends & Fans After Heche was pronounced brain dead, her family on Thursday made the difficult...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Edinburgh Film Festival Review: Devorah Baum & Josh Appignanesi’s ‘Husband’

Married couple Devorah Baum and Josh Appignanesi co-direct and produce the confessional documentary Husband, world premiering at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. Baum is a successful author, academic and speaker; Appignanesi won rave reviews for his last film, Female Human Animal, after his debut, Song of Songs, won awards at London and Edinburgh. And yet, both these Brits are beset by neuroses, as this frank film shows — or possibly exaggerates: the press notes describe it as being “on the cusp between auto-fiction and documentary.” Framed as a follow-up to their 2016 documentary The New Man, Husband is an uneasy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Horse#Academy Awards#Oxford University#The Horse Whisperer
Deadline

CNN Boss Chris Licht Warns Anxious Staffers Over “More Changes” After Axing Of ‘Reliable Sources’ And Exit Of Brian Stelter

CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht told anxious staffers Friday that more changes are coming to CNN, as he addressed the news of Brian Stelter’s exit following the cancellation of his Sunday show Reliable Sources. According to sources who were present, Licht told CNN employees at Friday’s well-attended editorial meeting, “There will be moves you may not agree with or understand.” Some took that to mean they may not like some of the changes. He added, “I want to acknowledge to everyone that this is a time of change. I know that it is unsettling.” Licht also expressed some irritation over some media...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Facebook & Instagram Remove Accounts Of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Nonprofit Because Of Misinformation

Facebook and Instagram removed the accounts of Children’s Health Defense, the non-profit led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over what the platforms said were repeated violations of their Covid-19 policies. Children’s Health Defense reported on the actions of the platforms in a posting on its website Thursday. It said that it had received a notice from Facebook that the account had been unpublished and a notice from Instagram that it had been suspended. In a statement, Kennedy said, “Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies. Our constitutional framers recognized...
INTERNET
Deadline

‘Garfield’: Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham & Cecily Strong Board Animated Feature From Alcon Entertainment

Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One), Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) have signed on to star alongside Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson in Alcon Entertainment’s animated feature adaptation of Garfield. The film from director Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperor’s New Groove) is based on Jim Davis’ iconic cartoon strip of the same name, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. Details as to the roles the newest additions to the...
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘I said, put me in a corset asap’: Zawe Ashton on period dramas, pregnancy and embracing silliness

It’s the day after Zawe Ashton’s 38th birthday when we speak. She’s wearing a bright red, Regency-inspired, rose-covered headdress; she’s had it on since her celebrations with friends and family the night before. “I’ve worn this all weekend. And I thought: ‘Shall I act cool and take it off for Liv? Or will she appreciate it on some level?’” she says with a laugh.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Slams Santa Fe Cops For Lack Of Thorough Testing On Live Rounds On Set

The Rust crew member who’s in the spotlight over how live rounds ended up in a gun that Alec Baldwin fired on set last year, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, pummeled New Mexico police today for their investigation of the tragedy. In what could be a pre-emptive move as the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office prepares to submit its long-awaited final report to the local DA, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on Wednesday accused the cops of mishandling the matter almost from the jump. Sent out via her lawyer Jason Bowles a week after the FBI concluded the forensic study for the New Mexico police,...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

Britt Lower To Star In Naomi Jaye’s  ‘The Incident Report’; Charlie Kaufman Will Serve As Executive Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Julie Baldassi of Younger Daughter Films and Brian Robertson of Low End announce Britt Lower (Severance), Tom Mercier (We Are Who We Are), Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience) and Sook-Yin Lee (Shortbus) will star in the drama/thriller/romance The Incident Report. The film is executive-produced by Academy Award-winning Charlie Kaufman (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Anomalisa), and written/directed by Naomi Jaye’s (The Pin). Principal photography runs from August 2-29, 2022, in Hamilton and Toronto, Ontario. Librarian Miriam Gordon (Lower) lives in a fog of grief while working amidst marginalized members of the public who populate her downtown public branch. When a burgeoning love-affair...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Big Cigar’: Emmy Winner Glynn Turman To Play Huey P. Newton’s Father In Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Glynn Turman (Women of the Movement) has joined Apple TV+’s Huey P. Newton limited series The Big Cigar as a recurring guest star. He’ll be part of an ensemble led by André Holland, which also includes Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Jordane Christie, Moses Ingram and Olli Haaskivi, as previously announced. Based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article by Argo‘s Joshuah Bearman, the six-episode series tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Black Panther leader Newton (Holland) relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider (Nivola) — the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider — to elude...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Funny Girl’: First Look At Lea Michele Tackling Iconic Broadway Role

Producers offered a first look today at Lea Michele rehearsing the role of Fanny Brice for the current Broadway production of Funny Girl. Michele got the part after Beanie Feldstein suddenly announced in July that she was stepping away from the part at the end of the month amidst rumors that the former Glee star Lea Michele had already been recruited to replace her. The role was, of course, first made famous on Broadway and on the big screen by Barbra Streisand. Jane Lynch, who had played the role of “Mrs. Brice,” also announced she was leaving the production early. She wished...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Salman Rushdie Conference Moderator Speaks Out About Moment Of Assault On Author

Salman Rushdie’s interviewer, who was with him on stage last week when the author was stabbed, has spoken out to express his shock at what happened. Henry Reese, who was the moderator at the event near Buffalo, New York and was also attacked, was visibly still suffering with deep bruising evident around his right eye. Reese was released from hospital soon after the attack, which saw Rushdie sustain critical injuries. He remains in hospital. Reese told the BBC he was doing “quite well” himself, adding: “Our concern is for Salman – both certainly for himself and also for what he means to the...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Edinburgh Film Festival Review: Will Anderson & Ainslie Henderson’s ‘A Cat Called Dom’

A pair of Scottish animators struggle to make a film in A Cat Called Dom, world premiering as part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival’s feature strand. Chiefly a live-action documentary, it shows friends and collaborators Will Anderson and Ainslie Henderson (The Making Of Longbird) trying to shoot a semi-scripted film for Will’s mother, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Their footage and outtakes are eventually worked into more of a behind-the-scenes story, showing the frustrations that get in the way of their filming, and the strain on their friendship. The cat of the title is DOM, an animated feline...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cinedigm Acquires North America On Fantastic Fest Horror ‘Deep Fear’

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to Belgian/French horror pic Deep Fear. From director Grégory Beghin (Losers Revolution), the survival thriller will have its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest next month and then debut on Cinedigm’s Bloody Disgusting-powered genre streaming platform Screambox on October 11. The film sees three students set out on the adventure of a lifetime as they decide to celebrate their recent graduation in Paris. Eager to do something more exciting than visit the local tourist spots, they opt to descend into the capital city’s cryptic catacombs. Safe within the underground, they find the escape...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy