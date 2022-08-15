Read full article on original website
Rumbling interruption of storms, rain through the weekend
A low pressure system from the Canadian Prairies digs towards the U.P. and the Western Great Lakes region. As it cuts off from the northwesterly jet stream over Central Ontario, the low nearly becomes stationary as it slowly treks towards southern Wisconsin -- as a result, the system brings multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan through the weekend. Rainfall totals from Wednesday night to Sunday can exceed 1″.
A low pressure system from the Canadian Prairies digs towards the U.P. and the Western Great Lakes region. As it cuts off from the northwesterly jet stream over Central Ontario, the low nearly becomes stationary as it slowly treks towards southern Wisconsin -- as a result, the system brings multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan through the weekend. Rainfall totals from Wednesday night to Sunday can range from 1-2″.
Online harvest registration required for 2022 deer season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New regulations could affect your 2022 deer hunting season. Online harvest registration is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources cites a decline in response rate to its post-season mail surveys as the primary reason for this change.
Michigan ranked eighth best state to start career
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated Michigan’s naming as the eighth best place in the country to start a career. The recent report by BestColleges.com assessed all 50 U.S. states, ranking them from best to worst, in an effort to assist college graduates in their job search.
Gov. Whitmer attends UPCC Building Trades Summer Camp graduation
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second day of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s UP Budget Tour continued at the UP Construction Council’s Building Trades Summer Camp Graduation Thursday. Twenty-six high school students from the Delta and Schoolcraft areas completed a six-week introduction to construction activities. Whitmer said the summer camp...
Michigan unemployment rate drops slightly in July
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB), the Michigan unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point in July from 4.3 percent to 4.2 percent. Statewide employment inched up by 8,000 and unemployment was reduced by 5,000, resulting...
Governor Whitmer holds roundtable on rural issues with UP leaders
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s summer visit to Upper Michigan featured a stop at Northern Michigan University’s campus, where she joined representatives from the Michigan Department of Rural Development and dozens of other local leaders in a roundtable discussion. InvestUP CEO...
We the People Michigan holds Marquette Energy Justice Open House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most people pay their electric bills or notice when their power goes out, but don’t often think about their energy system. We the People Michigan seeks to change that. On Tuesday it held a Marquette Energy Justice Open House to help people find out what...
Gov. Whitmer discusses important UP issues at ‘Lunch with the Governor’
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer was at the U.P. State Fair for the annual Lunch with the Governor. Food was provided by businesses in Delta County. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the main reason people attended. The Democrat, who is up for re-election in November, says she loves coming to the fair each year and it’s the people that make the U.P. such a great place.
2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a K.I. Sawyer duplex fire Thursday night. Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604 Hercules with fire coming out of a second story window. Crews say everyone inside the home escaped...
AG Nessel: No timetable for review of concerns about former Marquette hospital redevelopment
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office is going to do a comprehensive evaluation of all the communication it’s received about the redevelopment of Marquette’s old hospital. State Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette, asked Nessel last month to look into several concerns, including a...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits Marquette Police Department
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited an Upper Michigan police department Friday. The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the operations of Maki Driving School, Inc, after they were found to be in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. According to the MDOS, on Tuesday, August 16, the school was issued a suspension...
Hancock School Public Library receives $212,000 grant from Michigan Department of Education
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock School Public Library was awarded an Innovative Community Library grant from the Michigan Department of Edcuation this week. The grant, which totals $212,000, far exceeds the $29,000 the library originally asked for. Part of the money will fund a literacy program proposed by the library manager, Boni Ashburn.
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
Video: Michigan State Police trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy from river
ALPENA, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured a Michigan State Police trooper and an off-duty fire fighter rescue a 10-year-old boy Thursday. According to authorities, troopers were dispatched to the Four Mile Dam on Thunder Bay River on reports of a 10-year-old swimmer in distress. When they arrived, they found the boy hanging onto the dam, trapped by the current.
Governor Whitmer directs health insurance companies to lower costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter directing the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) to require Michigan health insurance companies to reduce their previously filed health insurance rates for 2023. Governor Whitmer said this is possible because of an extension of premium subsidies...
