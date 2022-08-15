Read full article on original website
The Heron’s ‘Beyond the Blue’ Summer Music Series Continues With Two More Events Aug. 20 and Labor Day Wekend
SHERMAN, NY — The Heron’s 2022 Summer Music Series, Beyond the Blue, continues this weekend and also Labor Day weekend, bringing a line up of talented musical artists to the stage in Sherman, NY. Over Labor Day weekend, more than 20 artists will perform during The Heron’s Season...
Chautauqua County Airport in Jamestown Celebrating 90th Anniversary with Family Events
The Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport is celebrating the airport’s 90th Anniversary this Friday and Saturday. The airport will host a free outdoor movie night, showing Disney movie, Planes, at 8:15 p.m, Friday, August 19. A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August...
JCC’s Total Fitness Complex Expected to Reopen this Fall
Jamestown Community College‘s Total Fitness complex is expected to begin fully reopening this Fall. The health and fitness center closed in March 2020 due to the Pandemic, becoming home to community vaccination clinics done by the County Health Department. Newly-hired JCC Faculty Student Association Executive Director Steve Riczker said...
Timothy Card Appointed as Director of Chautauqua County DPF
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Timothy Card as the new Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF). Card will begin his new position on September 6, 2022. He replaces former director Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position in December 2021. Card has worked for...
New Disc Golf Course Opens in Bergman Park
A new disc golf course is officially open at Bergman Park in the City of Jamestown. The course currently has 12 holes, with an additional 6 to make a full 18-hole course expected to open in Spring of 2023. City officials say the course utilizes many of the underused, open...
Jamestown Dept. of Development Holding ‘Community Convenings’ Tonight on East Second Street
City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle will moderate the discussion from 5:30 to 7:00pm at The Resource Center parking lot on the north side of their 869 East Second Street facility. The event is open to all Jamestown community members with a special invitation to those who identify East Second Street as the central corridor of their neighborhood.
Volunteers Raise $31,000 To Remove Asbestos at Future UCAN Homeless Shelter
The volunteers, through the Ascension Leadership Academy, raised $31,000 through a virtual auction and an entertainment event. The new shelter will be located in the former Field & Wright Building on North Main and First Street in downtown Jamestown. UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda said the facility will have 85...
23rd Congressional Special Election Candidates Discuss Issues at Meet the Candidates Events
Around 50 people came out to hear what the men running in the special election for the 23rd Congressional District had to say at the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters‘ “Meet The Candidates” event Thursday night. Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joe Sempolinski responded to...
Jamestown Planning Commission Approves Site Plan for ANEW Center, Tables Site Plan for COI’s Women’s Homeless Shelter
The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved a site plan for the Salvation Army’s ANEW center while tabling site plans for Chautauqua Opportunities‘ Women’s Homeless Shelter. The site plan approval for the Salvation Army facility is contingent on approval by City Department of Development staff. The Salvation Army...
JPS School Board Approves Raising Substitute Bus Driver Pay
The Jamestown School Board has approved increasing substitute bus driver pay. Effective August 30, the rates of pay will now be $19 a hour for a regular substitute and $21 an hour for a retired substitute. School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said having enough bus drivers has been a challenge,...
Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29
The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
Sheriff’s K9 Finds Missing Six-Year Old in Mina
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 430 just before 8:00 p.m. on a report of a missing girl. Deputies began searching the area and, after one hour, the Sheriff’s K9 Link found the girl stuck in a thick area of brush a half mile from her home.
Jamestown Man Arrested After Police Say He Shot at Someone In a Parked Car
A Jamestown man has been arrested after police say he fired a gun at someone in a parked vehicle. Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street just after midnight, Tuesday, August 16, to a report of gunshots. 35-year old Joshua Hammer was arrested following an investigation for using a handgun...
Matar Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder, Assault Charges in County Court
The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie last week at Chautauqua Institution pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges on Thursday and was held without bail. 24-year old Hadi Matar was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court on an indictment returned earlier in the day by a...
