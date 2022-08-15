ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrfalp.com

JCC’s Total Fitness Complex Expected to Reopen this Fall

Jamestown Community College‘s Total Fitness complex is expected to begin fully reopening this Fall. The health and fitness center closed in March 2020 due to the Pandemic, becoming home to community vaccination clinics done by the County Health Department. Newly-hired JCC Faculty Student Association Executive Director Steve Riczker said...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Timothy Card Appointed as Director of Chautauqua County DPF

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has appointed Timothy Card as the new Director of the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities (DPF). Card will begin his new position on September 6, 2022. He replaces former director Brad Bentley, who resigned from the position in December 2021. Card has worked for...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Entertainment
wrfalp.com

New Disc Golf Course Opens in Bergman Park

A new disc golf course is officially open at Bergman Park in the City of Jamestown. The course currently has 12 holes, with an additional 6 to make a full 18-hole course expected to open in Spring of 2023. City officials say the course utilizes many of the underused, open...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Volunteers Raise $31,000 To Remove Asbestos at Future UCAN Homeless Shelter

The volunteers, through the Ascension Leadership Academy, raised $31,000 through a virtual auction and an entertainment event. The new shelter will be located in the former Field & Wright Building on North Main and First Street in downtown Jamestown. UCAN Executive Director Jeff Rotunda said the facility will have 85...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Steve Allen
wrfalp.com

JPS School Board Approves Raising Substitute Bus Driver Pay

The Jamestown School Board has approved increasing substitute bus driver pay. Effective August 30, the rates of pay will now be $19 a hour for a regular substitute and $21 an hour for a retired substitute. School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said having enough bus drivers has been a challenge,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown DPW: Newland Avenue to Be Closed August 22-29

The Jamestown Department of Public Works has announced Newland Avenue will be closed for a week for road construction. DPF Director Jeff Lehman said starting Monday, August 22, Newland Avenue from Hallock Street to Huxley Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. He said it’s scheduled to reopen on Monday, August 29.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Sheriff’s K9 Finds Missing Six-Year Old in Mina

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 430 just before 8:00 p.m. on a report of a missing girl. Deputies began searching the area and, after one hour, the Sheriff’s K9 Link found the girl stuck in a thick area of brush a half mile from her home.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Immersive Experience

Comments / 0

Community Policy