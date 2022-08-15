Read full article on original website
kissmyass
4d ago
and just how much did this little junket cost the taxpayers so their wifes could have a good time. not to mention the cost of ammo
wfft.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Franklin County, Indiana deer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which is not known to infect humans, has been confirmed in Franklin County white-tailed deer, after the Indiana DNR sent samples of dead deer found in the county to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs. EHD is...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 19, 2022
2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Charisa Hugunin, 23, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Marquita Trayler, 62, was arrested for possession of meth. No bond was set. Brent Trayler, 57, of Washington, was arrested for possession of meth. No bond was set. The current jail...
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
wbiw.com
Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
bcdemocrat.com
‘He was a hero’: Family, friends recall late Indiana Conservation Officer whose name was ‘synonymous to Brown County’
Many remember Jeff Atwood with differing stories, but the themes and his character remain consistent throughout each unique tale. A man who was steadfast in his beliefs. A good man who loved his family and took care of people. A fearless hero. He served as an Indiana Department of Natural...
wbiw.com
Orleans Deputy Marshals receive Letters of Commendation
ORLEANS – Deputy Marshals with the Orleans Police Department received Letters of Commendation. Town of Orleans Deputy Marshals Corbin Tye and Andrew “Drew” Henderson received a Letter of Commendation for their actions and bravery. On July 2, 2022, Deputy Marshal Tye and Henderson apprehended a wanted felon...
cbs4indy.com
New high-tech crime unit in Madison County helping investigators solve crimes
ANDERSON, Ind. — A new crime fighting unit that specifically works with technology is up and running in Madison County. It is one of 10 high-tech crime units across Indiana that is helping investigators solve crimes. The goal of these new units is to help investigators look into anything technology-related. That could include cell phones, computers or surveillance video.
Hamilton County Humane Society offering 'priceless' adoptions Saturday
FISHERS, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County is hosting a “priceless” adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 20 to alleviate crowding because the shelter is over capacity. (NOTE: The video accompanying this story if from the grand opening of the Hamilton County Humane Society at its...
State police asking for public’s assistance in investigation of Indiana man’s death
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating after a Connersville, Indiana man was found dead early Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police detectives responded to Dale Cemetery on Gregg Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased male, according to police. When officers arrived,...
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Probation/Community Corrections Department will be closed Friday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Probation Department and Community Corrections will be closed on Friday, August 19th. The office will be closed for staff development training. The offices will reopen on Monday, August 22 during regular business hours.
Tenants continue to report issues with BSURentals, city encourages contact
WRTV went to the City of Muncie to try to find a solution for tenants who may have problems with rental companies.
wbiw.com
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigating the death of Connersville Man
CONNERSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Connersville man early Wednesday morning. Around 8:00 a.m., Indiana State Police detectives from the Pendleton District responded to Dale Cemetery (807 N. Gregg Road, Connersville, Indiana) for a report of a deceased male. When officers arrived, they located the body of a white, male in his early 50’s.
Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle. […]
wbiw.com
Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect
BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
wbiw.com
The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Appointments Salary – Shelly Walls, Amend Salary Ordinance. Shelly Walls – New Position. Paula Edwards – Health Dept – Transfer. Rich Kosmala – CASA –...
