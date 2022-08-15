ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

kissmyass
4d ago

and just how much did this little junket cost the taxpayers so their wifes could have a good time. not to mention the cost of ammo

Reply
2
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 19, 2022

2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Charisa Hugunin, 23, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Marquita Trayler, 62, was arrested for possession of meth. No bond was set. Brent Trayler, 57, of Washington, was arrested for possession of meth. No bond was set. The current jail...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comradery#Isa#Law Enforcement#Indiana Sheriff#French#Sheriff S Department#Sheriff S And Deputies
WISH-TV

Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
ELWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Deputy Marshals receive Letters of Commendation

ORLEANS – Deputy Marshals with the Orleans Police Department received Letters of Commendation. Town of Orleans Deputy Marshals Corbin Tye and Andrew “Drew” Henderson received a Letter of Commendation for their actions and bravery. On July 2, 2022, Deputy Marshal Tye and Henderson apprehended a wanted felon...
ORLEANS, IN
cbs4indy.com

New high-tech crime unit in Madison County helping investigators solve crimes

ANDERSON, Ind. — A new crime fighting unit that specifically works with technology is up and running in Madison County. It is one of 10 high-tech crime units across Indiana that is helping investigators solve crimes. The goal of these new units is to help investigators look into anything technology-related. That could include cell phones, computers or surveillance video.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police investigating the death of Connersville Man

CONNERSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Connersville man early Wednesday morning. Around 8:00 a.m., Indiana State Police detectives from the Pendleton District responded to Dale Cemetery (807 N. Gregg Road, Connersville, Indiana) for a report of a deceased male. When officers arrived, they located the body of a white, male in his early 50’s.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday. The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle. […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
wbiw.com

Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect

BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Appointments Salary – Shelly Walls, Amend Salary Ordinance. Shelly Walls – New Position. Paula Edwards – Health Dept – Transfer. Rich Kosmala – CASA –...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy