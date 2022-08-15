PHOENIX — A meteorologist says the strongest storm system of the monsoon season will hit metro Phoenix over the next couple of days. The storm system from south of the Valley is expected to converge with one from the north, leading to heavy moisture mostly on Friday and Saturday, James Sawtelle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO