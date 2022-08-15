Read full article on original website
Nevada gov vows to codify order protecting patients into law
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” he...
Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers
PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
Here’s how Hobbs-Lake race for Arizona governor echoes 2016 presidential contest
PHOENIX – A Valley pollster says the way the 2022 race for governor in Arizona is starting reminds him of a previous matchup between a fiery media personality and an established politician. From a polling perspective, the early stage of the Kari Lake-Katie Hobbs contest echoes the 2016 Donald...
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
Utilities prepared for more outages as monsoon storms continue to roll through Valley
PHOENIX — The two public utilities in the Valley are gearing up for potentially more outages with monsoon storms in the forecast through the weekend. Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project saw a combined 23,000 outages due to Thursday night storms. APS, the largest utility in the state,...
Arizona Department of Public Safety arrests man with 162 pounds of meth
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety made an arrest on Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 162 pounds of methamphetamine north of Cordes Junction. A trooper stopped the driver of a 2012 Audi SUV traveling northbound on Interstate 17 near milepost 264, AZDPS...
Another monsoon storm rolls through Valley, brings rain, wind, some flooding
PHOENIX — A monsoon storm swept across metro Phoenix on Friday afternoon from east to west, dropping over an inch of rain in some places and leaving streets flooded in others. The southeast Valley, Queen Creek saw over an inch of rain, according to the Flood Control District of...
Incoming storm likely to bring hard rain to parts of metro Phoenix rest of week
PHOENIX – It may be time to batten down the hatches in metro Phoenix – quite a bit of rain could be landing over the next few days, harder in some places than others, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said that thunderstorm chances reach their peak Friday...
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 19-21
PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks return home, Boy George is in town and Lil Baby and Chris Brown are in Phoenix for a weekend concert. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Ak-Chin Casino (15406 N. Maricopa Rd.) Day: Friday...
Storms on Friday, Saturday could bring flooding, over 2 inches of rain to most of metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — A meteorologist says the strongest storm system of the monsoon season will hit metro Phoenix over the next couple of days. The storm system from south of the Valley is expected to converge with one from the north, leading to heavy moisture mostly on Friday and Saturday, James Sawtelle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
