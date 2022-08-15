ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Nevada gov vows to codify order protecting patients into law

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” he...
NEVADA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers

PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Aug. 19-21

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks return home, Boy George is in town and Lil Baby and Chris Brown are in Phoenix for a weekend concert. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Ak-Chin Casino (15406 N. Maricopa Rd.) Day: Friday...
KTAR.com

Storms on Friday, Saturday could bring flooding, over 2 inches of rain to most of metro Phoenix

PHOENIX — A meteorologist says the strongest storm system of the monsoon season will hit metro Phoenix over the next couple of days. The storm system from south of the Valley is expected to converge with one from the north, leading to heavy moisture mostly on Friday and Saturday, James Sawtelle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ

