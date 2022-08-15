Read full article on original website
Related
Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
Man Utd transfer blow as Christian Pulisic’s US national team boss adamant midfielder will fight for Chelsea career
CHRISTIAN PULISIC will fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI despite concerns over game time, according to his USA boss. Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has backed the American winger to force his way into Tuchel's side before the World Cup in November. Pulisic, 23, is a loan target...
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Erik Ten Hag Seriously Considering To Drop Harry Maguire For Manchester United vs Liverpool
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is said to be seriously considering the possibility of dropping club captain Harry Maguire against Liverpool on Monday night and will be tempted to look at starting Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane together.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
‘Most toxic situation in world football’ – Barcelona outcast Dest warned against ‘career-derailing’ Man Utd transfer
SERGINO DEST has been warned his career could be derailed if he joins Manchester United. The Barcelona full-back has been told he has no place in Xavi's plans going into the season, with the Spanish club ready to let him go for £17million. Manchester United are currently the front-runners...
Manchester United is repeating the same mistakes in the transfer market and it will only end one way
United has repeatedly spent big on players from all over Europe over the last decade with very little success.
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
Jose Mourinho's speech to Dele Alli has become hugely poignant on the verge of move to Besiktas
Jose Mourinho gave Dele Alli a very honest warning about 'demanding more from himself,' whilst the pair were at Tottenham Hotspur, and with Dele on the verge of a move to Besiktas it feels all the more relevant, as you can see below. When Mourinho first arrived at Tottenham, in...
Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was
Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
'He Will Start And It's A Big Opportunity' - Klopp Confirms One Starter For Liverpool Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named one player as a definite starter for his team's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday.INLINE
'I Think It Would Be A Smart Move' - Pundit Advises Liverpool To Make A Bid For Disgruntled Bayern Munich Ace
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has reportedly implored Liverpool to table a bid for Germany and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer.
Footage shows Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to fan invading pitch in Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to a supporter who invaded the Anfield pitch on Monday night was captured in fan footage. 10-man Liverpool were held to a draw for the second consecutive game by Crystal Palace, who picked up their first point of the new campaign. The Reds saw club-record signing...
Liverpool urged to make sensational move for £54m former Premier League star
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has urged Liverpool to sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane this summer. The tricky winger tormented Premier League defences in his time with Manchester City, and after joining Bayern Munich in 2020, he has won two Bundesliga titles, a Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
UEFA・
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 1