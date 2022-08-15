Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took PlaceLincoln ReportPalm Beach, FL
The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
cbs12.com
Police officer in controversial dirt bike death in Boynton Beach fired
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The police officer at the center of a controversial dirt bike crash in Boynton Beach is out of a job. A spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police said Officer Mark Sohn has been fired. On the day after Christmas last year, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III...
cbs12.com
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
cbs12.com
Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
cbs12.com
One driver killed, second seriously hurt in IRC crash; FHP blames lack of seat belts
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One driver was pronounced dead on scene while the other remains in serious condition after their cars collided on US Highway 1 on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just before 7 a.m., a man driving a van was...
cbs12.com
One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
cbs12.com
School board members facing Islamophobic attacks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Former Vero Beach mayor hit by distracted driver
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former mayor of Vero Beach was injured after a truck hit her on Monday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department says Laura Moss, 69, was leaving Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant off of Cardinal Drive, when a distracted driver turned into her. Officers say...
cbs12.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
cbs12.com
Man found dead on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach identified
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police identified the man found dead in the middle of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. A motorist first saw the body early Monday morning near NW 12th Avenue and the ramp to I-95. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jad Claude Camille of Boynton...
cbs12.com
'I don't let nobody touch me like that': A punch in the face for a hand on the shoulder
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A young man got a bit of a lesson before he was ever arrested, over the weekend. A lot of his arrest report is blacked out but a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office wrote about getting to the scene at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday in an unincorporated part of the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Palm Beach School Board: District 4 candidates
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — District 4 for the Palm Beach School Board includes coastal West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Erica Whitfield has represented District 4 on the school board since 2014. She is running for re-election against Angelique Contreras. Erica Whitfield is a mother and former employee...
cbs12.com
Blue Heron Bridge closes to investigate fatal golf cart crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The westbound lane of the Blue Heron Bridge will be closed tomorrow to investigate the fatal golf cart crash that took place on Tuesday. The Riviera Beach Police Department says it will be conducting an investigation into the recent fatal golf crash, after the driver in a black Mercedes fled the scene.
cbs12.com
Boy, 14, charged with killing man at birthday party
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges as an adult as prosecutors say he stabbed a man at a birthday party for a 5 year old. Manuel Marcos Cardona, of Lake Worth Beach, is facing a second-degree murder charge following his arrest on Monday. The victim in the case is 19 years old.
cbs12.com
Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
cbs12.com
Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison. Keoki Demich, 34, pleaded guilty to the murder of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole last February. Prosecutors waived their push...
cbs12.com
Reap what you 'sew': Men accused of stealing sewing machines and more
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.
cbs12.com
Wellington mall reopens after power outage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
cbs12.com
Law School Professor: 'This case is a tragedy!'
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest this week on the Treasure Coast of a 12-time convicted felon is raising concerns and some important questions, such as why is this guy out on the street?. A man who had just gotten out of prison last November is back behind...
Comments / 0