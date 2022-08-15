ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tequesta, FL

cbs12.com

Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Tequesta, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

School board members facing Islamophobic attacks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Former Vero Beach mayor hit by distracted driver

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former mayor of Vero Beach was injured after a truck hit her on Monday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department says Laura Moss, 69, was leaving Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant off of Cardinal Drive, when a distracted driver turned into her. Officers say...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach identified

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police identified the man found dead in the middle of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. A motorist first saw the body early Monday morning near NW 12th Avenue and the ramp to I-95. Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Jad Claude Camille of Boynton...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach School Board: District 4 candidates

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — District 4 for the Palm Beach School Board includes coastal West Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Erica Whitfield has represented District 4 on the school board since 2014. She is running for re-election against Angelique Contreras. Erica Whitfield is a mother and former employee...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Blue Heron Bridge closes to investigate fatal golf cart crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The westbound lane of the Blue Heron Bridge will be closed tomorrow to investigate the fatal golf cart crash that took place on Tuesday. The Riviera Beach Police Department says it will be conducting an investigation into the recent fatal golf crash, after the driver in a black Mercedes fled the scene.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boy, 14, charged with killing man at birthday party

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges as an adult as prosecutors say he stabbed a man at a birthday party for a 5 year old. Manuel Marcos Cardona, of Lake Worth Beach, is facing a second-degree murder charge following his arrest on Monday. The victim in the case is 19 years old.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Reap what you 'sew': Men accused of stealing sewing machines and more

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Wellington mall reopens after power outage

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Law School Professor: 'This case is a tragedy!'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest this week on the Treasure Coast of a 12-time convicted felon is raising concerns and some important questions, such as why is this guy out on the street?. A man who had just gotten out of prison last November is back behind...
FORT PIERCE, FL

