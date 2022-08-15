ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Eyewitness News

Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall

MANCHESTER, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person is hurt after someone opened fire at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. We’re told a security guard was shot at the mall around noon and that it involved a shoplifting incident at Macy’s. Police said four people were involved.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Middletown police collect school supplies

Many college freshmen will be dropped off at campuses in the next couple of weeks. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week in Conn. kicks off Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tax...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
WTNH

Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police

A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man impaled during construction accident in Rocky Hill: Police

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a construction accident in Rocky Hill Friday morning where a man was impaled by equipment, police said. Fire, police crews, and Aetna Ambulance responded to 153 Parsonage St. for a construction-related incident. At the scene, police said officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from an impalement […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: Security guard shot at the Buckland Hills Mall

Security guard shot during Macy’s shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut. DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. Updated: 6...
MANCHESTER, CT

