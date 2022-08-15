Read full article on original website
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Connecticut mall
MANCHESTER, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person is hurt after someone opened fire at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday. We’re told a security guard was shot at the mall around noon and that it involved a shoplifting incident at Macy’s. Police said four people were involved.
VIDEO: Middletown police collect school supplies
Many college freshmen will be dropped off at campuses in the next couple of weeks. Police seek suspect in Buckland Hills Mall shooting. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week in Conn. kicks off Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tax...
Motorcyclist killed in East Hartford crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Hartford on Thursday night. State police identified the victim as 51-year-old Glenn Pelletier of Plainville. Troopers said Pelletier was riding eastbound on Route 2 in the area of the exit 5 off ramp when he struck...
44-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Wrong Way Under Influence On South Windsor Roadway
A Connecticut man was nabbed for driving drunk after police stopped him for driving in the wrong direction on a busy highway. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, in South Winsor on Route 5. Israel Sanchez-Vilchis, age 44, of New Britain was arrested...
Arrest made following last summer’s double deadly crash in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested in connection with a double deadly crash that happened in Woodbridge last summer, state police said. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, NJ, was charged with transporting a child under the age of 5 without restraints, speeding, negligent homicide, failure to drive in a proper lane, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
Police search for suspect in Waterbury’s latest homicide
Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning — the city's third homicide in less than a week.
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
Victim in Waterbury's 3rd homicide of the week identified by police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after he was found shot outside of a restaurant in the city early Thursday morning, police said. Police were called to Berties West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street just before 1 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When...
Man impaled during construction accident in Rocky Hill: Police
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a construction accident in Rocky Hill Friday morning where a man was impaled by equipment, police said. Fire, police crews, and Aetna Ambulance responded to 153 Parsonage St. for a construction-related incident. At the scene, police said officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from an impalement […]
Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle In East Hartford Crash, Police Say
A 51-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in East Hartford around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, on Route 2 near Exit 5. According to the state police, Glenn Pelletier, of Plainville, was killed when for an unknown reason, his 2005...
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
CRIME TRACKER: Newington Police implement livestreaming to dispatch system
The school year is just around the corner. Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury. A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. Ellington man sentenced for wife’s murder. Updated: 8 hours ago. A nearly 7-year-old murder case that made national...
