AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north today bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will turn more widespread this afternoon. There will be a line of showers and storms that lift south to north through the CSRA early today and be north of us by around midday. There will likely be a break from the rain in the middle of day with activity picking up again this evening into tonight. This will be a feast or famine rain event for the CSRA, so some us will receive only 0.25″ while others of us could see over 2″. Highs today will remain in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be light and variable during the day. If you’re heading to high school football games this evening, take an umbrella in case a shower passes by and bring a towel to wipe off wet bleachers.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO