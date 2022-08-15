Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Under the Lights: Week 1 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 1. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
WRDW-TV
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stalled front will lift north today bringing high rain chances to the CSRA. Coverage of rain will turn more widespread this afternoon. There will be a line of showers and storms that lift south to north through the CSRA early today and be north of us by around midday. There will likely be a break from the rain in the middle of day with activity picking up again this evening into tonight. This will be a feast or famine rain event for the CSRA, so some us will receive only 0.25″ while others of us could see over 2″. Highs today will remain in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be light and variable during the day. If you’re heading to high school football games this evening, take an umbrella in case a shower passes by and bring a towel to wipe off wet bleachers.
WRDW-TV
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
WRDW-TV
Actor Adam Murray talks about new show with friends in Aiken!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Our favorite foods, Aiken Voices performances, and more!. The South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week abortion law. We look into the decision, plus, a look at mental health resources for students in Aiken County and talking with leaders on plans to expand Evans. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor-elect, residents come together as a community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson hosted another food truck Friday event for families to take a break together. Friday was his second one since he re-branded after the elections. It’s the third Friday of every month. Now, we want to know if he’s seeing what the city...
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
Man wanted for taking stolen vehicles to scrap for money
Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a man who they say took stolen vehicles to Pull-A-Part and SA Recycling to sell for money.
Car collides with motorcycle in Aiken County, injuries reported
First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week
STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three occupants of a van were killed early Wednesday when it traveled into the path of an 18-wheeler in Stillmore, according to authorities. The fatal crash was among a string of them across the region this week. In Emanuel County. Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said the Stillmore...
WRDW-TV
High school scores, powered by Sig Cox | Evans 16, N. Augusta 7 • Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7 • Lakeside 32, Aiken 0 • Grovetown 43, Mid. Valley 17 • Laney 16, Thurmond 0 • S. Aiken 36, Silver Bluff 14 • Abbeville 40, McCormick 3 | Click for more
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school football has a long tradition on both sides of the Savannah River in the CSRA. In Thursday’s night opening thriller at Augusta Christian, the Lions defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7. By Friday night, the season was in full swing, including an overtime battle where Josey prevailed over Savannah 22-16.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a woman who was trying to move a stalled car off Jefferson Davis Highway. It happened between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m. July 29 at 631 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County driver gets prison for DUI that left kids scarred
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 53–year-old Edgefield County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a DUI crash that injured three people, scarring two children’s faces for life. John Williams Jr., 53, pleaded guilty this week to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury,...
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Wellness Wednesday returns for kids
Looking for a job? Check out the City of Grovetown’s hiring fair at Liberty Park!
WRDW-TV
Court records show alleged Orangeburg Wilkinson shooter claims other guns were on campus as well
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday marks one year since three students were injured in a shooting at Orangeburg Wilkinson High School. Court documents show the then-14-year-old alleged shooter claimed other students had guns on campus that day as well. The now 15-year-old Kemondre Glover faces three charges of attempted murder,...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools offer sign-on bonuses for new teachers
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools wrapped up their first week back in the classroom Friday, but the search for more staff is not over. The school district tells us before the year started, they hired over 250 new teachers. At least half got hiring bonuses. We checked in...
