Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt court man was arrested early this morning after assaulting someone in downtown Fargo. Police were called just after 2 am to the 10 Block of Broadway North. Officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker laying in the street when they arrived. He was later...
Found: Missing 13-year-old girl from Rugby located
RUGBY, N.D. (KXNET) — According to Rugby Police, the missing 13-year-old Gabby Dillow of Rugby has now been found. Rugby Police posted this photo on its Facebook page, asking the community for help finding Gabby Dillow, which was shared by the community. Rugby Police has confirmed she has been found.
