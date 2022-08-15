Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle Tribune
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
UNC Women’s Soccer Opens Season With Win Over No. 11 Tennessee
The UNC women’s soccer team kicked off its 2022 regular season with a bang Thursday evening, shutting out No. 11 Tennessee 3-0 at Dorrance Field. As was the case during Carolina’s impressive two impressive exhibition wins, the Tar Heels dominated possession all night. UNC doubled up the Volunteers on shots, 24-12, and Carolina goalkeepers Marz Josephson and Emmie Allen each made four saves. Allen made her first career start and played the first 45 minutes, while the senior Josephson came in after halftime.
On Air Today: Pristine Onuoha and Kimberly Manning from East Chapel Hill High School
Rising East Chapel Hill High School Senior Pristine Onuoha and A.P. Biology Teacher Kimberly Manning spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, August 18. They discussed Pristine’s science experiment that won the “Genes in Space” competition and will be completed on the International Space Station.
Playing in the Dirt: Carrboro’s Frances Lloyd Shetley Inspires Gardeners
97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
UNC OL Zach Rice Named Preseason True Freshman All-American
One of the most highly-rated recruits in the history of the UNC football program is already drawing national attention. Freshman offensive lineman Zach Rice, a consensus five-star recruit, was named to On3’s Preseason Freshman All-America list Tuesday afternoon. Rice arrived on the UNC campus this past January as an...
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
UNC Men’s Basketball Hosting Blue-White Game on August 27
A longtime Chapel Hill tradition is coming back. The UNC men’s basketball team will host an open scrimmage at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. The scrimmage was played for many years under head coaches Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge and Matt Doherty, and was known as the “Blue-White Game.” While UNC’s “Late Night” event featured an intra-squad scrimmage under head coach Roy Williams, the Blue-White Game was historically a separate event altogether. Williams ended the event, choosing instead to play a second preseason exhibition game.
On Air Today: Sheriff Charles Blackwood, NCSA President
Aaron chats with Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, just elected president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.
Durham Man Wins $200,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket
Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham won a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Ortez bought the lucky ticket from Quality Food Mart on Durham Road in Raleigh and collected his prize on Thursday. After required state and federal taxes, Ortez will take home $130,020.
‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals
A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
The Morning News: New UNC Police Chief, Old Well Troubles
In today’s news: a look at UNC’s new police chief, a vandalism incident at the Old Well, and the story of UNC football star British Brooks.
The Morning News: Police Shooting, Fire Training, Soccer Winning
In today’s news: no charges for a Siler City police shooting; local fire departments train in Chapel Hill; UNC women’s soccer gets a big win.
Rooftop Bar Still Life Set for Chapel Hill Grand Opening
After months of construction above Franklin Street and a soft opening period earlier this summer, the Stilllife nightclub and rooftop bar is set to fully open its doors. The business, which is located at 159 East Franklin Street, said it is on track for its grand opening on Friday, August 19. The bar’s hours on Friday will be from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while there will be live music and entertainment from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The 5:00 News – Hillsborough Shooting, Fire Training, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 News, including a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, fire departments training, and more.
Weekend Around The Hill August 19 – August 21
Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, August 18 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Start the weekend fun early with another Movie Under The Stars. Get to the Forest Theatre early on Thursday, August 18 to get a good seat before the movie High School Musical begins at sundown. This is the last movie in the Movie Under The Stars series so you won’t want to miss your chance to enjoy a movie under the beautiful stars and trees. For more information, click here.
Conversations with the Mayors: Water, Grants, and Hillsborough 101
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 16. She discussed various town water issues, new grants for water resilience, and the Hillsborough 101 class that is now accepting registrations. This is a transcript of their conversation, edited for clarity. Listen to the full interview here.
